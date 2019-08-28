J.M. Smucker: Well Short Of Expectations

I continue to find General Mills and Mondelēz two of the best stocks to buy in the packaged foods space.

Every major product segment experienced sales declines on the back of weak pricing and volume, while loss of scale pressured op margin.

Jinxed by my bullish earnings preview, J.M. Smucker delivered an all-around miss and guidance haircut that were painful to watch.

What an ugly quarter it was for J.M. Smucker (SJM).

Jinxed by my moderately bullish earnings preview, the packaged foods company delivered an all-around miss and guidance haircut that were painful to watch. Adjusted EPS of $1.58 landed 17 cents below consensus and my estimate, the second worst miss as far back as I can verify. The 6.5% top-line decline was the most severe since the October 2016 quarter.

Credit: company's website

Nothing really seems to have worked for J.M. Smucker this time, making me revisit my optimism towards the company and stock. Every major product segment experienced YOY sales declines, including the alleged growth engines: coffee and pet food.

The former was down nearly 5%, well off my estimate for a 3.5% YOY increase. I was surprised by the lack of pricing power across the product portfolio, and now question whether Dunkin’ and Cafe Bustelo will be as successful at driving sales growth as the management team seems to believe they will. The latter dipped 0.2% YOY, reflecting a surprising weak Ainsworth business that failed to grow on a comparable-period basis (the brand benefited this quarter from two extra weeks of sales, given the acquisition that took place mid-May 2018).

Source: DM Martins Research, consensus provided by Seeking Alpha

On profitability, gross margin landed well ahead of my estimate and 90 bps better YOY. It looks like pricing weakness on the coffee side was met with substantially lower cost of production, as commodity prices decreased sharply. However, in part due to loss of scale, SG&A as a percentage of revenues looked much worse than I expected at 21.4% vs. only 20.1% last year.

Lastly, an effective tax rate of 25.1% seemed a bit rich, and accounted for four cents in EPS pressure relative to my expectations. Still, below-the-op profit line items cannot be blamed for the bulk of the 11% YOY earnings decline observed in fiscal 1Q20, one that I believe properly justifies bearish action during Tuesday's trading session.

Below are the full-year guidance revisions.

Source: company's earnings release

On the stock

I admit that I have flip-flopped on SJM before, claiming that I had "little confidence that the stock would be a compelling investment" back in December but turning more bullish in June of this year. Today, I recognize that the company's prospects do not look as appealing as they did following strong fiscal 4Q19 results.

De-risked valuations appear to reflect the market pessimism. See chart below depicting SJM as the only major packaged foods stock to experience noticeable multiple compression since May, other than Kraft Heinz (KHC).

Data by YCharts

While I recognize the value of investing in defensive sectors, particularly amid trade war and economic growth deceleration concerns, I believe owning higher-quality, better-established names might make more sense. In that regard, I continue to find General Mills (GIS) and Mondelēz (MDLZ) two of the best stocks to buy in the packaged foods space, and ditch my short-lived bullishness for SJM following uninspiring fiscal 1Q20 results.

I do not own SJM because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.