Oasis Petroleum: Leverage Becoming More Concerning After 2019 Guidance Revisions

With most of its debt due in 2022 and 2023, Oasis could use $60+ WTI to help reduce its leverage to a more acceptable level.

Oasis' E&P leverage is getting uncomfortably high though, at close to 3.0x, including adjusting for the value of its OMP stake.

Oasis Petroleum's (OAS) Q2 2019 report contained unwelcome news in that its production expectations were lowered slightly (at least at guidance midpoint) while its capex budget was increased by $80 million.

These changes to expectations results in Oasis' E&P division likely only generating a modest amount of positive cash flow at 2019 strip prices (which have trended downwards) now. Oasis' projected results also have been impacted by weaker prices for NGLs and natural gas, although Oasis isn't severely affected by this due to its relatively high oil percentage.

Most of Oasis' debt matures in 2022 and 2023, and it will likely need sustained stronger oil prices prior to that period in order to be able to refinance its debt at reasonable rates. At $60+ WTI oil, it should be able to reduce its leverage to an acceptable level, but at low-$50s WTI oil, its leverage would likely remain uncomfortably high.

Updated 2019 E&P Outlook

Oasis' updated guidance calls for it to generate around 87,650 BOEPD in production at guidance midpoint. At current strip prices (of roughly $56 WTI oil), Oasis would generate approximately $1.354 billion in oil and gas revenue. Although Oasis' production is mostly (around 72%) oil, it's still affected by the decline in prices for natural gas and NGLs. The effect of lower prices for NGLs has caused Oasis to expect that its natural gas production (as it reports two-stream production) will only receive around 85% of Henry Hub in 2019, compared to around 123% in 2018. As Henry Hub prices also are significantly lower in 2019, this leads to a projection that Oasis will only receive around $2.15 per Mcfe for its natural gas in 2019, a 45% decline from what it received in 2018.

Oasis' hedges are projected to add $28 million in value, so it would end up with $1.382 billion in revenue after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 23,034,420 $53.75 $1,238 Natural Gas 53,746,980 $2.15 $116 Hedge Value $28 Total $1,382

Oasis now expects its E&P capex to be around $630 million. This results in a projection that it would have around $1.441 billion in E&P cash expenditures. Part of the increased capex budget was due to service costs being a bit higher than expected as Oasis had based its budget around what it assumed activity levels would be like at $50 oil. The oil price has averaged higher than $50 in 2019 and activity levels have been stronger than expected for the average 2019 oil price as well.

I've also allocated $100 million in midstream-related expenses to its E&P division that aren't shown when Oasis reports on a consolidated basis.

This would put Oasis' E&P division at around $59 million in cash burn before distributions from Oasis Midstream Partners and Oasis Midstream Services are considered. After the $139 million in projected distributions (net of the retained interest in the midstream capex) are added, Oasis' E&P division would have around $80 million in positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $236 Marketing, Transportation and Gathering $128 Production Taxes $112 Midstream Expenses $100 Cash G&A $80 Cash Interest $155 CapEx $630 Total $1,441

Debt Situation And Valuation

The increased capex spend and lower oil and gas prices contribute to Oasis's projected E&P net debt ending up around $2.4 billion by the end of 2019. Oasis's E&P EBITDAX may be around $726 million with current strip prices, resulting in its E&P leverage reaching around 3.3x.

This does not include the value of its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners, which is currently worth around $270 million. Adjusting for the value of that stake would bring Oasis' E&P leverage down to 2.9x. This is still a fairly high level of leverage though, and explains why Oasis's bonds are trading at noticeably below par (with its 6.25% 2026 notes trading at around 80 cents on the dollar) now.

Oasis has no debt maturities for a couple years, but does have most of its debt maturing in 2022 and 2023. Oasis could use $60+ WTI oil and a rebound in prices for NGLs next year in order to reduce its leverage to more acceptable levels for refinancing at favorable rates.

A valuation of 5.0x EBITDAX would now put Oasis' value at around $4.65 per share. This includes the value of Oasis' stake in Oasis Midstream Partners. There's a risk of Oasis' 2022 and 2023 debt maturities causing problems if oil averages in the low $50s over the next couple years though.

Conclusion

Oasis Petroleum's projected 2019 financial results have taken a considerable hit due to weaker prices for NGLs and natural gas and the increase in its capex budget. Oasis' E&P division should still be able to produce positive cash flow this year, but its leverage is still close to 3.0x after adjusting for the value of its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners.

At an average of $60+ WTI oil over the next couple years, Oasis will probably be in good shape to deal with its 2022 and 2023 debt maturities. If oil averages in the low-$50s though, those debt maturities could be significantly challenging for Oasis. The outlook if oil prices average in between those two prices would largely depend on Oasis' moves during the next couple years.

Oasis' stock still appears to have intrinsic value that is higher than its current share price, but it's becoming increasingly risky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.