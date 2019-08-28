Sarepta: A Controversial CRL Provides Buying Opportunity

I lay out my case for long-term investment in SRPT and why I see this as an opportunity to add to my speculative position.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) publicized that it received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA concerning its golodirsen (Vyondys 53) candidate for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The CRL was unexpected and caught the company and investors off guard. After reading the press release, I was dumbfounded by some of the primary reasons behind the CRL, which was primary focused on pre-clinical data. Although the issues cited in the CRL can be addressed, the market reacted as if SRPT’s entire pipeline is now in question. Of course, this is a setback for Sarepta but I am confident the company will continue to move forward as the leading DMD therapy company.

I provide my opinion on the CRL and why investors should be confident in the company’s ability to recover. I reveal how I plan to take advantage of this sell-off to add to my speculative position.

Questionable CRL

Vyondys 53’s CRL cited issues with risk of infection for intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity in preclinical models. The renal toxicity was detected in pre-clinical models and appears it wasn’t evident in any trial. Obviously, renal toxicity is a cause for concern, but I can’t remember the last time the FDA decided to provide a CRL for renal toxicity in a pre-clinical model… at 10x the dosage. Admittedly, I don’t have that information in front of me, but I can’t imagine it is a frequent event. Another interesting question… what treatment is not toxic at 10x the dosage? What would happen if you gave a cancer patient 10x the standard dosage of chemo? Again, I am completely dumbfounded by the CRL.

It appears Sarepta was blindsided by the CRL. The company claims issues stated in the CRL were never raised by the FDA during the review cycle. Essentially, the FDA decided these issues were worthy of CRL at the last opportunity. The primary issue is from pre-clinical data; therefore, I can’t imagine the data was a late-cycle submission. Even if it was a late submission, the FDA would have extended the PDUFA by 3 months to review the new data, which it didn’t.

So, it looks as if the FDA overlook that portion of pre-clinical data until the last minute and realized that was a deal-breaker. I guess the FDA doesn’t want to look credible or capable. I understand the FDA needs to be cautious but Sarepta is treating DMD and other rare diseases. These patients have some of the worst outlooks and an extremely short expected life-span. Take a look at figure 1... do you think the parents of a child with a rare disease want to hear there is a curative therapy but the FDA has some concerns about a potential issue found in a pre-clinical model but was not evident in the clinical trials? I don’t think so.

Figure 1: Rare Disease Statistics (Source: SRPT)

Regrettably, I honestly believe the CRL is the FDA’s way of telling Sarepta the company needs to get Exondys 51’s confirmatory trial finalized sooner than later to prove its product is working and is safe. Or, the FDA might be tapping the breaks to give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) time to figure out its DMD product and help out its old boss Scott Gottlieb. Of course, I am just speculating but I am trying to come up with a stronger reason for the CRL than a red flag from a 10x dosage in a mouse model. Maybe the FDA is trying to make an association with the invalid US FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) report earlier this month for rhabdomyolysis in the SRP-9001-102 Study?

Can Sarepta Recover?

I expect the company to address the CRL issues for Vyondys 53 and get the product through the FDA. In terms of the stock, once the market realizes that Vyondys 53 only treats about 8% of the DMD population, we should expect some opportunistic buyers step in after this ~25% cut in the share price. I am not saying that Vyondys 53 is not a great opportunity for the company; however, the company’s approved therapy, Exondys 51, targets 13% of the DMD population. EXONDYS 51 has already had some commercial success, in fact, second-quarter sales were $94.7M, which was a 29% growth over Q2 of last year. According to Street analysts, Sarepta will continue this rapid revenue growth of the next seven years and will eventually record over $4B in annual revenue (Figure 2).

Figure 2: SRPT Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts forecast Sarepta will pull in about $4B in 2026, which is a forward price-to-sales of 1.73x. Considering the biotech sector’s average price-to-sales is about 5x, we can say that SRPT’s current market value will be seen as a bargain in several years. Admittedly, these projections probably include Vyondys 53 revenue, so we can’t rely on these exact figures. However, this figure does illustrate how rapid Sarepta's revenue growth is expected to be.

What is more, Sarepta is also getting ready to submit casimersen to FDA, which should have a PDUFA date in the first half of 2020. Looking ahead, the company recently announced several new development programs including the Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) 2A program, which is the 6th LGMD program (Figure 3).

Figure 3: LGMD Programs (Source: SRPT)

In addition, Sarepta is starting to work on gene therapies for cardiomyopathy, Rett Syndrome, Emery-Dreifuss muscular dystrophy type 1. Last but not least, the company is going to take aim at multiple sclerosis.

Figure 4: Sarepta's Programs (Source: SRPT)

Looking at figure 4, we can see that Sarepta has plenty of programs that will provide a multitude of catalysts and potentially contribute to revenue growth for years to come. Even if it takes several years to address the FDA’s safety concerns in Vyondys 53, the revenue growth trajectory and extensive pipeline should provide investors some confidence that Sarepta is still an attractive investment.

Conclusion

The Vyondys 53 CRL is a setback for the company, however, I expect the company to complete the necessary steps to get the product through the FDA. Hopefully, we will hear about those steps and project timeline after the company meets with the FDA in the coming months. There is a risk the FDA won’t budge until it sees confirmatory trial data and we will have to wait for Vyondys 53. As I previously mentioned, Vyondys 53 will only address 8% of the DMD population, so I suggest SRPT investors focus on Exondys 51 sales, the company’s impressive number of programs and the long-term outlook for the company. I believe SRPT is a solid buy at this current level and it will quickly rebound as the company continues to report growth and pipeline progress in the coming quarters.

What’s My Plan? I am looking to add to my speculative SRPT position in the coming days. If the share price is able to recover above $95, I will look to double my position and start employing some 2020 call options to add to my position, while limiting my exposure.

Figure 5: SRPT Daily (Source: Trendspider)

If the share price remains below $95 and continues to sell off, I will wait for a reversal pattern or new area of support to form before pulling the trigger on a buy. On the other hand, if the market really starts to turn over, I will start to employ some put options. Ultimately, I will develop a large position in SRPT in anticipation the company becomes the market leader in gene therapy or will be acquired at a premium price. I expect to hold this position for at least five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.