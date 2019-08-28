Baker Hughes Is Setting The Pieces In The Right Place

Baker Hughes May Start Improving In The Medium Term

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE) is a fullstream oilfield technology provider which offers integrated equipment and service capabilities. GE owns ~62.5% of the combined company’s shares. I think BHGE’s stock price is due for a rebound in the medium-to-long term unless the industry faces another ugly downturn. In the short term, the stock is likely to remain range-bound, but a steady Q3 should keep it from deteriorating further.

In recent times, the healthy order intake in Turbomachinery & Process Solutions and Oilfield Services segments has improved revenue visibility. The company has received several significant projects in the Middle East and the North Sea. Also, the increased activity in other geographies is expected to benefit the company in the medium term. The steady growth in LNG production should complement the company’s Subsea Connect suite of products and technology and give it an advantage in a competitive industry.

On the other hand, the two primary concerns for BHGE are the falling Oilfield Equipment segment backlog and negative free cash flow. Over the medium term, debt repayment can become difficult unless the company improves its free cash flow or refinances the debt.

Analyzing The Oilfield Services Segment

Baker Hughes’ Oilfield Services segment recorded the highest revenue and operating income growth among its segments in Q2 2019 compared to a quarter ago. Quarter-over-quarter, while its revenues increased by 9%, operating income inflated by 32%. Recovery in the E&P activity in international markets primarily led to the growth following the ramp-up of the integrated well services contracts. On top of that, higher cost absorption in Q2 caused the operating margin to improve.

In the flexible pipe business, order activity is likely to improve in 2H 2019 compared to a year ago. The oilfield services market is typically a short-cycle market. So, BHGE’s growth in the U.S. is likely to remain subdued in the short term. The international market, led by the activity spurt in the Middle East and the North Sea, is expected to witness growth as other regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America join the upside in the medium term.

At this point, BHGE’s management is uncertain of its view on the North American market, especially after the trend of decreasing capital investment and cash flow protection coming from many upstream companies. Even if the U.S. energy market stays muted, improved energy activity globally is expected to push the company’s growth by double digits in 2H 2019. While the operating margin, too, is expected to stay steady, the rate is expected to moderate compared to Q2.

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions: An Analysis

BHGE’s revenues in the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (or TPS) segment increased by 8% while operating income increased by 14% from Q1 to Q2. What’s impressive about the segment growth in Q2 is the flexible pipe business expansion, which indicates an improvement in the core component which can extend to 2020. In Q2, it received significant orders in Latin America and offshore Saudi Arabia, including a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco. More recently, the company received a contract extension with McDermott International (MDR) in an LNG field. Baker Hughes will implement the Subsea Connect approach and expects backlog in the Subsea business to improve revenues in 2H 2019. I will discuss more on this later in the article.

Final investment decisions (or FIDs) in some projects benefited BHGE’s Q2 revenues, including an LNG project in Mozambique in June. In August, another FID was approved in the Calcasieu Pass LNG project. BHGE will build the modular liquefaction train system and also provide power generation and electrical distribution equipment to the facility. The project has 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements with biggies like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF). Investors may note that, in December 2018, Baker Hughes was selected to provide liquefaction technology in the Arctic 2 LNG project.

BHGE estimates that ~50 MTPA (or metric tons per annum) of FIDs on LNG capacity have been added since Q4 2018, while another 50 MTPA can be added in 2H 2019. By 2030, LNG demand can reach ~550 MTPA. So, BHGE is likely to see a multiyear order activity through 2025. The subsea tree market, however, remains competitive. The company may continue to see ~300 trees in 2019, which would be unchanged from the prior year. Recently, FERC (federal energy regulatory commission) has approved projects including Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass, Tellurian’s (NASDAQ:TELL) Driftwood, and Sempra’s (NYSE:SRE) Port Arthur. Internationally, the company recognizes Qatar’s opportunity in LNG export.

Overall, the company’s management expects the segment operating margin to hover around mid-teen in 2H 2019 as a result of improved equipment backlog and the transactional service orders strength.

Digital Solutions Segment

The company’s revenues in the Digital Solutions segment increased by 7% while operating income increased by 23% from Q1 to Q2. The company’s focus has been on reducing the non-productive time for its customers. BHGE has formed a joint venture with C3ai in June, which is expected to augment its offerings. However, in Q3, revenue and operating income margin are expected to stay flat compared to Q2.

What’s The Trouble In The Oilfield Equipment Segment?

The only segment that witnessed a decline in Q2 revenues compared to Q1 was Oilfield Equipment. Here, revenues decreased by 6%, although operating income continued to grow (22% up sequentially). Baker Hughes also saw significant order decline in this segment driven by deal timing in Subsea Production Systems, although there was some improvement in the order intake in the Flexibles and Surface Pressure Control businesses.

Subsea Connect suite of products and technology is BHGE’s primary driver in the Oilfield Equipment segment. It has a broad offering that it wraps under the Subsea Connect label and should be well-positioned to reap the rewards of this type of technology. The critical components of Subsea Connect are early-engagement and collaboration, which brings its expertise in deepwater and long-offset gas projects, and provides a competitive advantage to the company. It has a flexible partnership model with its customers. Due to the stronger flow of subsea projects, we can expect the Subsea Connect business to improve in 2H 2019.

Two Key Project Awards In Q2

In Norway, Baker has received two long-term contracts by Equinor (EQNR) for downhole monitoring and sand control screens as a part of its integrated contract awards.

In the UAE, it has bagged a long-term contract to supply upper completions and well monitoring for 94 wells in ADNOC's (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) offshore drilling project. Because BHGE has a strategic partnership with ADNOC, it can potentially double its presence at the conventional development programs in that region. The company can even extend its services to unconventional development. Until now, Baker Hughes has mobilized four rigs and drilled over 100,000 feet with 97% drilling efficiency, which helped save significant drilling time.

Dividend

BHGE pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share, which amounts to 3.41% forward dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has remained quite steady (3.7% rise). Halliburton’s (NYSE:HAL) forward dividend yield (3.78%) is similar to compared to Baker Hughes’s.

Cash Flow And Debt Repayment

BHGE’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $409 million in 1H 2019, which was a 6% decrease compared to a year ago. Despite the increase in revenues in the past year, the fall in CFO was led primarily by substantial growth in the working capital. Although working capital used in inventory went higher, the company spent less on restructuring and GE separation-related payments in 1H 2019. Capex was $594 million in 1H 2019, leading to a $185 million negative free cash flow during the first half of FY2019.

As of June 30, 2019, BHGE had a cash balance of $3.1 billion. It also has $3 billion undrawn from its revolving credit facility and a commercial paper program combined. At the start of the year, the company’s debt repayment obligation totaled $2.75 billion in FY2019. It will have a substantial debt repayment due after five years (~$7.1 billion). With the available liquidity (cash balance plus credit facility), the company will not find it difficult in making the debt repayment. However, the negative free cash flow generation, as it happened in 1H 2019, can turn out to be concern concerning the medium-to-long term debt repayment if there is a sharp deterioration in the energy environment.

The company’s debt-to-equity (0.20x) is lower than the peers’ average. While Halliburton’s leverage (1.1x) is significantly higher than the average, Schlumberger’s (SLB) leverage (0.46x) is lower than the average.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Baker Hughes is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~9.1x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.6x. The current multiple is lower than its average EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.3x between FY2013 and FY2018.

BHGE’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than the industry peers’ average multiple compression because the company’s EBITDA is expected to improve more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (HAL, SLB, and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)) average of 7.6x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 24 sell-side analysts rated BHGE a “buy” in August (includes “outperform”), while six of them rated it a “hold.” None of the sell-side analysts rated a “sell” or “underperform.” The consensus target price is $29.61, which at the current price yields 42% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Bullish” rating. Its ratings are high-to-moderate on growth, profitability, momentum, and EPS revisions, while it is poor on value. I think Seeking Alpha’s assertion of a high rating on growth can be aggressive because its growth has not strongly outperformed peers. While its gross margin in one of the highest among peers, some of the other key profitability ratios are more moderate than the closest peers. So, I agree with Seeking Alpha’s moderate rating on profitability. I also agree with the moderate rating on EPS revision because its earnings missed analysts’ estimates in two out of the past four quarters. I think its relative valuation multiples are reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, the low rating on value is conservative.

What’s The Take On BHGE?

Over the past couple of years, the share of Oilfield Services operations in BHGE’s business has increased. Through this segment, the company offers onshore and offshore services across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention. In recent times, the steady order owing to several significant projects in the Middle East and the North Sea has increased revenue visibility, while increased international activity in Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America is expected to benefit the company in the medium term. The Subsea Connect suite of products and technology and its use in LNG production should give it an advantage in a competitive industry. On top of that, the benefits of the merger with GE are visible in the new and developing digital oilfield market.

The two primary concerns for BHGE are negative free cash flow and the falling Oilfield Equipment backlog. At this level, the oilfield services companies are close to the oversold territory. With the crude oil price remaining volatile, no increases in business are expected before the next year. And, that's certainly reflected in the stock prices.

I think BHGE’s stock price is due for a rebound provided the energy market dips so much that cash flow dries up and debt repayment becomes difficult. In the short term, the stock is likely to remain range-bound, but a steady Q3 should keep it from deteriorating further.

