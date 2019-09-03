2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy

Facebook (FB) is a best of breed social networking company which is benefitting from the secular tailwinds provided from online advertising. 2019 was supposed to be one of those “investment years” as they rapidly increase operating expenses and see compressing operating margins, but FB nonetheless continues to report strong earnings growth. With 2020 likely to see even faster earnings growth due to less operating margin compression, shares are too cheap at around 22 times earnings. I am upgrading shares to a conviction buy.

The Market Gives Us A Gift

It seems just like yesterday when FB was trading at bargain basement levels as new negative headlines emerged every week. It was a really magical time - FB kept showing strong double digit revenue and earnings growth but the market didn’t care. FB then began aggressively repurchasing shares and the market sold off shares even harder. For investors with analysis deeply ingrained in the fundamentals, this was just too good to be true - at times it felt like there was a $100 bill on the ground in plain sight ready to be taken. Could the $100 bill be fake? Possibly, but then I asked myself, how dumb would I have felt if it’s actually real yet I still didn’t pick it up? I ended up pounding the table repeatedly and eventually the market came back to its senses as FB proceeded to return more than 50% from its lows over the following 6 months:

(Seeking Alpha, annotations by High Probability Investments)

But then the broader market has suddenly reached a tumultuous period: is the trade war going to crush our economy? If you read the headlines you might find a way to convince yourself of such. FB has since dropped considerably from their recent highs in spite of continuing to see strong earnings growth. While shares don’t trade at the same “stupidly cheap” valuations that they did last year, they come pretty close.

$5 Billion Settlement

In the past quarter, FB and the Federal Trade Commission (‘FTC’) came to a $5 billion settlement regarding their data privacy issues of the last year. FB had previously recorded a $3 billion expense in the first quarter and thus recorded a further $2 billion expense related to this FTC settlement.

This removes a significant overhang - does anyone remember the continuous headlines of last year speculating that FB would need to pay over $100 billion in legal settlements and/or go bankrupt? Clearly, those have proven to be irrational worries.

Prior to this issue being resolved, FB was notably conservative in their share repurchase activity - their $1.8 billion in repurchases so far this year is a far cry from the $5 billion last year especially considering that earnjngs have grown. I predict share repurchases to resume in the second half of 2019. With the data privacy scandal behind them, investors can finally focus on what really matters: earnings growth.

Firing On All Cylinders

At first glance it looked like a ho-hum quarter from an earnings perspective, with diluted EPS declining 48% to $0.91 per share. This however includes various one-time expenses (including the aforementioned FTC settlement) - excluding these expenses and we arrive at $1.99 in EPS, or growth of 14%. Equally impressive is that revenues grew 28%. This is remarkable growth considering that 2019 had been forecasted to be something of an “investment year” as FB aggressively ramps up operating expenses to improve data privacy. Because I don’t anticipate operating expenses to rise so aggressively indefinitely, I view the muted EPS growth as not being representative of their true earnings growth power. The fact that they are growing earnings double digits during what other companies might call a throwaway year speaks volumes about the strength of the business.

Slowing Revenue Guidance and Margin Compression

FB did guide for revenue growth rates to decelerate:

we continue to expect that our constant currency revenue growth rates will decelerate sequentially going forward. We also expect more pronounced deceleration in the fourth quarter and into 2020, partially driven by ad targeting related headwinds and uncertainties (2019 Q2 Earnings Call).

While no one wants to see decelerating revenue growth, I should note that management has guided for decelerating revenue growth for years. More importantly, with shares trading at under 23 times earnings, the valuation is not very demanding and some deceleration in revenue growth shouldn’t materially hurt the investment thesis.

An analyst on the earnings call asked if FB is still guiding for 2020 to see revenue and expense growth in line (implying stable margins).

CFO Wehner replied that they are not giving “any more specific guidance on 2020.” This seems to imply that 2020 should see continued operating margin decline, but again similar to their commentary on revenue growth above, I am not concerned. As we can see below, operating margins have remained high at 42% and 39% the past two quarters.

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

For context, when management guided for 35% long term operating margins in 2018, analysts were projecting a rapid compression in margins - FB however has shown a more gradual compression (meaning greater near term profitability than feared). In the “valuation” section below I show how even assuming margins immediately compress to 35%, earnings growth should still be very strong considering that revenues continue to grow very strongly.

Future Growth: International Markets And Libra

FB is still driving strong growth primarily from USA & Canada. However, USA & Canada actually makes up only a small amount of their monthly active users:

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

This is particularly noteworthy when analyzing the incredible discrepancy in average revenue per user for users outside of North America:

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

I see a long growth runway from international markets as FB is able to drive higher ARPU. I am particularly bullish on Europe and Asia-Pacific: consider that a 50% increase in ARPU would yield an additional $7.7 billion and $5.7 billion in revenues, respectively. As the shift to online advertising becomes more prevalent around the world, I expect FB to continue driving strong ARPU growth for years to come.

A wildcard growth initiative comes from FB’s cryptocurrency project Libra.

(CNET)

Management noted on the conference call that regulators have not yet given the OK on this project. They also noted that while they might have continued anyways in the past, now they have a different mentality and will not proceed without regulatory approval. While at this point I am not even factoring in the growth potential of Libra in my valuation of FB, I note that Libra would potentially tap a huge market currently dominated by big banks and payment processors. If there’s any company capable of pulling off a commonplace cryptocurrency, it’s FB, but again due to the high regulatory uncertainty I won’t include it in my estimates at this time.

Balance Sheet

FB has $48.5 billion in cash and equivalents on their balance sheet but I note that $5 billion still needs to be paid to the FTC. This war chest gives FB optionality and safety among a volatile time in the markets. Due to the highly recurring nature of FB’s business, I also see strong potential for some levering of the balance sheet. I am forecasting for FB in the next 5-10 years to undertake a balance sheet transformation similar to one seen at Apple (AAPL) in that they will eventually aim to issue debt to arrive at a leverage neutral position and use the proceeds to fund share repurchases. AAPL has yet to do this, but I anticipate them to actually continue issuing debt to reach a net debt position soon following reaching a leverage neutral position. This transformation suggests significant EPS growth for the medium term from buybacks alone.

Valuation And Price Target

FB trades at around 22.2 times trailing EPS of $8.02 (adjusted for fines). That is dirt cheap considering that FB is still growing revenues at double digit growth rates. I now show that using conservative assumptions, FB trades at a cheap valuation. If we assume that revenue decelerates to 20% in the second half of the year (which looks very pessimistic considering they just grew revenues by 28%), then we arrive at $68.7 billion in 2019 revenues. If we assume that operating margins immediately compress to 35% (again being very conservative), then that equates to $24 billion in net income or $8.37 in EPS. That’s growth of 10.5% over 2018. If for 2020 we assume revenue growth further decelerates to 15% and operating margins stay at 35%, then we arrive at $27.7 billion in net income or $9.62 in EPS. That would represent growth of 15% over 2019, and FB trades at 18.6 times 2020 EPS. I note that I have not included the effect of any share repurchases nor adjusted for their net cash on the balance sheet (equal to more than $14 per share).

If FB were to instead see 22% revenue growth for the rest of 2019 and 18% revenue growth in 2020, then we arrive at $9.96 in 2020 EPS. FB trades 17.9 times that forward estimate.

Finally, in a bull case scenario (which might be the most likely), if FB were to instead see 25% revenue growth for the rest of 2019 and 22% revenue growth in 2020, then we arrive at $10.22 in 2020 EPS. FB trades at just 17.1 times that forward estimate.

These multiples are just too cheap on account of my conviction that FB should be able to drive strong revenue growth for many years beyond 2020. Further, I note the significant margin of safety from the cash hoard and my use of conservative estimates. My 12 month price target is $249, or 25 times my second estimate of $9.96 in 2020 EPS. This represents upside of around 40%.

Risks

Further regulation may hinder FB’s ability to drive revenue growth. Also, FB may receive even larger fines in the future. While we can compute their ”earnings power” by adjusting out for these fines, if they get fined regularly then an argument can be made for not adjusting these out. I am however confident that not only will FB be able to, for the most part, keep regulators at bay, but also that they will be able to significantly improve their platform security as a result of their very significant operating and capital expense ramp up.

FB remains a one-trick pony - as a result if users were to suddenly stop using any of their platforms then FB is likely to experience significant challenges in pivoting their business model. However, their user base is very large and continues to grow with a 9% growth in users this past quarter. I see social networks as having a network-derived competitive advantage as a social network company is only as strong as the users on it. I find it very unlikely for another social network to usurp FB’s platforms at this point for this reason.

FB may not be able to drive growth from users outside of North America. If this is the case, then revenue growth may slow down significantly as North America users and ARPU may be reaching saturation. I however am skeptical due to the low starting base and the rapid growth seen in Europe. FB will need to continue to innovate and prove its reward proposition to international companies.

Conclusion

FB remains curiously cheap, as if their growth is suddenly going to end and then turn negative. I remain optimistic, especially about their ability to further monetize users outside of North America. FB continues to drive strong revenue growth, has a strong balance sheet and is likely to start aggressively repurchasing shares again now that the FTC settlement is behind them. I am upgrading shares to a conviction buy.

(Tipranks: Buy FB)

High Probability Investments High Probability Investments focuses on buying best of breed companies generating high amounts of free cash flow, rapidly growing their dividends, and aggressively buying back stock. When you buy a deep value stock, oftentimes everything is wrong about it except the valuation. When you buy best of breed, oftentimes everything is great about it except the valuation - I search for the best of both worlds in creating the Best of Breed Portfolio. Join High Probability Investments and become a best of breed investor today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.