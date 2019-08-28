AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In

The company's efforts to upgrade its wireless services stand to bring along subscriber growth, lower churn and revenue growth in its Mobility division.

Institutional investors were bullish on AT&T during the last 13F reporting cycle. 23 out of its 30 largest holders increasing exposure to the telecom giant.

AT&T's (T) shareholders have had a stellar run so far; the stock is up by about 30% from its December lows. One might think that its shares are overbought by now, but the latest 13F filings may suggest otherwise. Interestingly, a broad swath of institutional investors increased exposure to the telecom giant during the last 13F reporting cycle while its shares were on the rise. This suggests that there may still be meaningful upside in its shares from the current levels, which should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors.

Institutional Activity

Let me start by saying that institutional investors have several tools at their disposal – such as access to managements, supply chain connections, large research teams and enterprise-grade research terminals – which give them an edge in investing over retail market participants. This class of sophisticated investors generally ignores short-term market fluctuations and initiates positions with a long-term view. So, it can be rewarding to track institutional ownership data and see where these entities are pumping in money.

In the case of AT&T, institutions collectively accumulated about 70 million shares in the last 13F reporting cycle. The screenshot below highlights that the number of fresh buys exceeded the sold-out positions. Also, the number of shares added to existing positions exceeded the reduced position count.

(Source: Nasdaq)

There’s another interesting thing to note here. Institutions that bought AT&T's stock in the last 13F reporting cycle greatly outnumbered the institutions that exited or reduced their positions in the telecom giant. So, it’s evident that sophisticated investors grew bullish on the name across the board. Also, the dataset isn’t old. It was disseminated earlier this month and it consists of trades carried out between April and June-end.

I looked into the trading activity of AT&T’s 30 largest investors and a bullish picture came to light. Apparently, 23 of its 30 largest investors increased their positions in the telecom giant while only 7 reduced or trimmed their exposure. This highlights that a broad swath of its largest investors also grew bullish on the scrip and it’s not just the smaller investors that accumulated its shares.

(Data Source: Fintel, Chart compiled by author)

AT&T's stock was trading between $30 and about $34 per share during the last 13F reporting period, so institutional investors would logically have a cost basis of their newly-added shares within this price band. The telecom giant is currently trading at about $35 a share which is very close to the mentioned price range. So, retail investors stand to attain a similar cost basis if they patiently bought AT&T's stock during price corrections.

(Data source: Yahoo! Finance, Chart compiled by author)

But this leads us to ask – Why is the Street bullish on AT&T?

Reasons for Optimism

Well, AT&T is a big enterprise and it would be unreasonable of us to handpick which of its growth catalysts is going to grow at the fastest pace going forward. But one thing that the telecom giant is doing proactively is, it’s making a concerted effort to grow its mobility division. It accounts for 38.9% of its overall revenues.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

The telecom giant has upgraded its wireless network to 5G Evolution -- which is actually just 4G LTE but rebranded otherwise for marketing purposes - in 21 US markets so far. The company’s top-brass explained in a blog post that this would lay the foundation for a full-fledged nation-wide 5G rollout for next year.

John Stephens of AT&T claimed during its Q2 earnings call that it is actually leading the industry with 5G rollouts and that 5G Plus will replace the existing 5G Evolution which, per Cnet, offers gigabit speeds:

This 5G Evolution is going on now to 5G Plus with our millimeter wave and our 20 markets that we’re in today. And with the 5G in the core network, where we’ll have nationwide coverage next year, we expect by the middle of the year. So, we really are leading in 5G.

Regardless of the nomenclature, network upgrades are bound to have benefits. An improved network infrastructure may not result in a significant growth in its ARPU, but it can realistically bring along tangible financial and operational benefits for the company, its wireless subscribers and its shareholders.

For instance, AT&T’s postpaid churn rate has been trending downwards of late. If the company continues to improve on its wireless services and delivers staggered speed upgrades over the coming quarters, then its users would have less reasons to abandon the network altogether. This can further bring down its churn rate.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Also, the chart below indicates that its subscriber growth within the connected devices space is exploding while its postpaid base has been gradually shrinking. I opine that improved network infrastructure and network quality would result in subscriber growth across the Mobility segment.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Moreover, smaller wireless carriers aren’t investing as heavily as AT&T and Verizon (NYSE:VZ), so that should boost its market share at least until its rivals catch up with full-fledged 5G deployments.

So, the big bet here is that AT&T’s network infrastructure and wireless service upgrades would boost consumer stickiness within the Mobility segment over the coming quarters. This would be in the form of lower churn and subscriber base stabilization/growth across the board. This stands to have a prominent but variable impact on the company’s overall top line, given that its mobility segment accounts for a substantial 38.9% of its overall revenues.

Your Takeaway

If institutional investors were too bothered with bearish narratives or short-term fluctuations pertaining to AT&T, then we’d have seen a broad swath of these investors flee the telecom giant and move on to safer and healthier investment alternatives. But clearly that scenario did not play out.

Rather, this class of sophisticated investors grew bullish on the telecom giant at a time when its shares were already rallying. This goes to suggest that institutional investors, in general, believe that AT&T's stock has a substantial upside from the current levels.

Sure, AT&T has several challenges in front of it and its road to 5G domination won’t be straightforward. But I believe the management is making many, if not all, right moves to garner financial and operational growth in its Mobility division at least.

So, I believe that investors should look to accumulate AT&T's shares if they drop to within the $30 and $34 price band once again. It’s a good company to own. However, investors shouldn’t expect it to be a multi-bagger investment opportunity as it’s already a huge entity. Good Luck!

