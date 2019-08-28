DMC Global Sets Out To Outperform The Industry Blues

DMC Global Counts On The Perforating Gun System

DMC Global (BOOM) serves the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. Its products are used in perforating oil and gas wells, petrochemical processing, oil refining, and aluminum smelting facilities, and maintenance and retrofit projects at chemical processing. I think the stock can be an excellent long-run investment based on the market share gains in the perforating gun market. However, do not expect robust returns in the short term.

Despite the completions activity slowdown, the company continued to make inroads in Q2 due to its competitive advantage in the perforating gun systems market. Although the growth rate may slow down in 2H 2019, the company with a slew of shaped charges products may gain market share in the coming quarters, which will keep margins steady in 2019. In the medium term, the growth rate can pick up as the company captures market share. BOOM’s balance sheet is stable and it has low leverage, which is an advantage in the current environment when the oilfield services stocks are in trouble.

What Are The Industry Indicators Suggesting?

From March until June end in 2019, the average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was up by 8%. The drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) in the EIA-designated key shales weakened marginally (down by 0.7%). The number of drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales was also down by 1%. As if the completions activity slowdown following the volatility in the crude oil price and upstream operators’ capex cut was not enough, the falling inventory of DUC wells suggests that completions and workover activities will likely remain depressed for a few more quarters. Lower demand and the excess capacity of the OFS equipment are likely to keep pricing for pressure pumping services low or competitive at best.

How Does It Gain Market Share?

As drilling activity in the unconventional shales consolidates, the demand for safe initiating systems and ready-to-use and reliable perforating systems increased. According to the company’s estimates, the free initiating system associated with the DynaStage system has helped reduce gun string assembly times by up to 80% versus the conventional guns, leading to ~40% more stages per day. In Q2, there was a steady demand for the company’s intrinsically safe initiating systems called the IS2 product family. DMC Global added two models to its DynaStage product family, DS Trinity 3.5 and DS Trinity 4.0. Trinity 3.5, a smaller-diameter version of the Trinity 4.0, is currently in field trials in the Permian Basin. These compact systems are easy to assemble and have higher perforating intensity than conventional guns that competitors offer. Also, compared to peers, the company’s perforating guns are less susceptible to electromagnetic interference.

What can become an essential driver for DMC Global is the Trinity system, which is a part of DynaStage. Trinity has three shaped charges aligned on a single plane, which increases the perforating intensity and improves operating efficiency. It has various operational benefits that merge DynaStage’s proprietary initiating systems and shaped charges.

Investors may note that in North America onshore, the stage count is outrunning completions activity and energetic sales are outgrowing stage count. According to Spears data, as referred to in the Q2 earnings call, the forecasted shaped charge volume can go up by 22%. Company management believes that DynaStage’s market share can grow from ~15-20% to the mid-20% range.

Analyzing Segment Performance

As a result, DMC Global’s DynaEnergetics segment revenues increased by 11% in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019. Quarter over quarter, the segment adjusted EBITDA increased by 16% in Q2 2019. Revenues from the NobelClad segment increased by 10% in Q2 2019 compared to a quarter ago, while the segment adjusted EBITDA increased by 14% during the same period. In Q2, the revenue benefited from better manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies at DynaEnergetics. The Q2 margin profited from a favorable product mix, including a better margin from the composite metals business.

If we look at NobelClad’s backlog, it appears some softness has crept back into the system in Q2 after we witnessed a strong Q1. At the end of Q2 2019, the backlog decreased by 4% compared to a quarter ago. The backlog, which represents unfulfilled purchase orders and commitments, is expected to be filled within a year. A lower backlog decreases future revenue visibility.

Competitive Edge In Perforating Gun System

Now, much of the DynaEnergetics segment revenue growth is centered on the projected uptake of the perforating gun systems. The critical factors that drive demand are the safety around the well site and deployment of the perpetrating systems. BOOM’s initiating system has a detonator, and it also has a solid-state circuit board, which means it has a pre-wired system. In contrast, the competing systems in the market have wired systems, while the detonator uses straight current, straight voltage radiofrequency. Apart from the differences in the switch, competitive products use resistorized detonator. So, the key difference is the pre-installed wiring, which gives DMC Global’s system a competitive advantage in terms of reliability and safety.

Q3 2019 Outlook

In Q3 and Q4 2019, DMC Global expects pricing to remain resilient, although the short-cycle nature of the onshore business does not provide much cushion against any sharp unforeseen swings. So, the company’s management will keep its focus on maintaining and maximizing volume and market share, while keeping a steady balance sheet.

In Q3 2019, company management expects revenues to decrease (11% down) compared to Q2 2019. The DynaEnergetics segment is expected to see a 12% revenue fall, while the NobelClad segment revenue can decrease by 6% in Q3 2019 versus Q2 2019. Along with the decrease in revenues, gross margin can decline by 2% in Q3 due to a less favorable project mix in NobelClad and anticipated lower sales at DynaEnergetics.

FY2019 Guidance

Company management, following an expectation of a well completion activity slowdown, has marginally lowered its guidance. At the guidance mid-point, management expects revenues to increase by 25% in FY2019 compared to a year ago. The revenue growth in the DynaEnergetics segment is expected to be ~35% up versus a much softer revenue growth from the NobelClad segment (2% down) in FY2019. Gross margin is expected to improve to 36.5% in FY2019 compared to 34% in FY2018. The FY2019 adjusted EPS is expected to increase to a range of $3.55-3.70 versus the $2.07 reported in FY2018.

Cash Flow And Balance Sheet

In 1H 2019, DMC Global’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $23.0 million, which was a turnaround compared to a negative CFO a year ago. The growth was led primarily by higher revenues.

In 1H 2019, the company spent $16 million in capex, which was unchanged from a year ago. Much of the year-to-date capex was spent on DynaEnergetics’ shaped charge lines at the Texas facility. In FY2019, capex is expected to be ~$30 million, which, apart from the expense in the capacity addition at the Blum facility, would be spent on maintenance projects, development of digital apps and technologies, and upgrades to the ERP systems.

DMC Global’s debt-to-equity ratio (0.20x) is lower than its peers’ average of 0.37x. Halliburton (HAL) has a much higher leverage ratio (1.1x). With the available liquidity (cash balance and revolving credit facility) of ~$52 million, and at the current free cash flow generation run rate, the company does not have any near-term financial risks. It also intends to pay down debt in 2H 2019, although I am not convinced that it will be able to cut its debt into half in 2019, as indicated by the management.

DMC Global pays a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, which translates into a forward annual dividend yield of 0.19%. In comparison, Oil States International (OIS) does not pay a dividend.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

The company is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~7.7x. Based on sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is lower, which implies higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is currently trading at a steep discount to its past six-year average of 46.7x. Even if we exclude the FY2016 EV/EBITDA ratio (which was very high as a result of very low EBITDA), the current EV/EBITDA is still at a discount to the past average.

The sell-side analysts expect DMC Global’s EBITDA to increase more sharply than peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than the peers’ (The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC), Core Laboratories (CLB), and Weatherford International (OTCPK:WFTIQ)) average of 10.5x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated BOOM a “Buy” in August (includes “Outperform”), while none of the sell-side analysts rated it a “Hold” or a “Sell.” The analysts’ target price is $77.6, which at the current price yields ~87% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s quant rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Although its ratings are high on growth, profitability, and EPS revision, it scores poorly on momentum and value grade. Not only are BOOM’s revenue and profit growth rates higher than peers, but its growth rate has also been quite consistent over the past several quarters. So, I think Seeking Alpha’s high rating on growth is justified. For the same reason, I believe Seeking Alpha’s moderate rating on profitability can be conservative. I also think the meager rating on EPS revision may be too conservative, given that the company's earnings beat analysts’ estimates in all the past four quarters. I think its relative valuation multiple is above par, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, I would rate its value higher than Seeking Alpha does.

What’s The Take On BOOM?

DMC Global has beaten the weakness in the ongoing completions activity and increased its top line and bottom line in Q2. The strength of the company lies in its competitive advantage in the perforating gun systems market. The products have demonstrated higher acceptance due to better safety and reliance measures. It has also added to its automated shaped charge manufacturing line, while consolidating its operations in Europe and Russia. The company, with a slew of new shaped charges products, may gain market share in the coming quarters, which will keep margins steady in 2019. Its balance sheet is stable and has low leverage. The stock’s relative valuation multiples suggest it can be undervalued at the current level.

The current weakness in the energy market can put pressure on BOOM’s growth in 2H 2019. I think the resilience of onshore energy production in unconventional energy resources and the use of perforating gun systems make the stock an excellent long-run investment.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. Good news for new subscribers! In May we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.