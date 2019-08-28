Hasbro: Acquisition Creates A Short Opportunity In Entertainment One Shares

While the possibility of a competing bid cannot be ruled out, I think this scenario is unlikely given the premium.

The deal could create as much as $130m in annual synergies by 2022 through additional revenue opportunities, in-sourcing and cost synergies.

Hasbro (HAS), a global designer and distributor of toys, games, television programming, film and licensed products, recently announced its acquisition of Entertainment One (OTCPK:ENTMF) (ETO) for GBP 5.60 per share. The proposed price implies a 31% premium to its 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) and an ~21x P/E multiple.

I believe the acquisition will prove value-accretive to HAS in the medium term as the ETO acquisition opens up new markets for HAS, e.g., the pre-school market with brands such as Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and Ricky Zoom, as well as additional growth opportunities through ETO's content portfolio. Cost synergies are also available from in-sourcing and cost overlaps. Annual synergies are set to reach $130m by 2022.

Following the announcement, ETO surged above the bid price of GBP 5.60 and continues to trade at a premium (~4.5% at the time of writing), as the market anticipates more strategic acquirers entering the fray, pushing the premium even higher. I believe, however, that given ETO's already lofty valuations at ~22x (more than double its peers’ average), a counter bid is unlikely. I believe the premium is unsustainable and will ultimately unwind going into the deal close - thus, shorting ETO shares is the play here with a 19.3% annualised return on offer should the deal close in Q4.

HAS Acquires ETO at 31% Premium

HAS recently announced the acquisition of ETO in an all-cash transaction deal valued at GBP 3.3bn or $4.0bn. This translates to a GBP 5.60 per share bid for each common share, a 31% premium to the company’s 30-day VWAP.

Source: Pg 15 of Hasbro Investor Presentation

Considering ETO's strong portfolio of brands such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, as well as leading shows such as The Walking Dead and Designated Survivor on Netflix, the acquisition makes a lot of sense for HAS. Through ETO, the company could further benefit from the rising demand for content and to tap into new growth opportunities in the preschool market.

Source: Pg 16 of Entertainment One Investor Presentation

The expected amount of synergies from in-sourcing, cost synergies, savings from in-sourcing of ETO’s licensing and merchandising business and enhancements on profitability is pegged at $130m by 2022.

Source: Pg 14 of Hasbro Investor Presentation

According to HAS, the transaction will be financed via debt and equity financing of about $1.0b-1.25b. As of the date of announcement, 100% of the required financing is committed.

Source: Pg 14 of Hasbro Investor Presentation

The deal has cleared both Hasbro and ETO’s Board but remains subject to ETO Shareholder approval and needs to clear regulatory hurdles. If all goes well, the deal could close as soon as year-end.

Source: Pg 14 of Hasbro Investor Presentation

Entertainment One: A Strategically Attractive Asset

As a market leader within the preschool space, ETO represents a strategic addition to HAS as it offers the opportunity to ride the demand for unique content across different platforms. ETO will also usher in new revenue streams through its merchandise, especially in the Infant and Preschool category.

Likewise, HAS can leverage and enhance its profitability through ETO’s popular brands such as Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and the soon to be launched Ricky Zoom, which has gained popularity globally.

Source: Pg 10 of Hasbro Investor Presentation

While Hasbro management may be a tad too optimistic on its projections for a value-accretive outcome from the get-go, I think the year 3 accretion target is within grasp – the potential savings from in-sourcing the toys and merchandising business as well as the expanded distribution offered by HAS should drive synergies across both the top line and bottom line.

Source: Pg 14 of Hasbro Investor Presentation

Deal Transaction Increases Leverage Above Target Ratio

Despite the expected $130m in synergies, the potential addition of $2.05bn-2.3bn of debt raises the likelihood of HAS exceeding its 2.0x-2.5x target gross debt to EBITDA ratio in the near term. Though the company remains committed to lowering its leverage and expects to hover back to its target in the next three to four years, the debt paydown may come at the expense of shareholder return. While the dividend should remain untouched - management reiterated the quarterly dividend policy – the repurchase program will likely be suspended in the meantime.

Source: Pg 14 of Hasbro Investor Presentation

Counteroffer Bid – Unlikely

Though the deal is seemingly done and dusted, having been unanimously approved by both Boards, ETO shares continue to trade at a premium (4.5% based on the GBP 5.85 closing price at the time of writing) to the GBP 5.60 bid price on the back of counter-offer speculation. Though the market may have priced a non-zero probability of a competing bid into ETO shares, I think a counter-proposal is highly unlikely.

Source: London Stock Exchange

Given the lofty current valuations and the 31% premium priced in following the HAS bid, I believe a counteroffer is unlikely to be tabled. HAS' purchase of ETO already ranks among this year’s biggest media merger deals as seen in Table 1 below.

Although ETO would be a strategic fit for a number of companies with its attractive brand and content portfolio, so would a number of other peer companies within the space. For instance, Lionsgate and Corus Entertainment both trade at lower valuations and offer similarly attractive portfolios for a cheaper price than ETO.

Table 1. Media Mergers by Value in USD bn

Target Buyer Value in USD bn Viacom CBS 32.7 Sports Network Sinclair Broadcast Grp (NASDAQ:SBGI) 9.5 Boost Mobile, spectrum Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) 5.0 Entertainment One Hasbro 4.0 Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center Joseph Tsai 2.4 International Speedway Corp. Nascar Holdings 1.9 Gannett New Media Inv Grp (NYSE:NEWM) 1.8 11 TV Stations Tegna 0.7 Eight Stations EW Scripps 0.6 Pluto Viacom 0.3

Source: Bloomberg

On the acquirer side, we believe there is little capacity to acquire among HAS’ peers, especially with its closest peer, Mattel, battling a hostile takeover from MGA at present. Smaller peers such as Spin Master may also enjoy strategic benefits from an ETO acquisition, but simply lack the balance sheet strength to compete - its asset base is just a fifth of HAS. Within the toy industry, HAS is by far, the strongest acquirer and the only pure-play toy company with the financial capacity to make the acquisition work.

Table 2. Potential ETO acquirers

Source: Bloomberg and Own research

It may also make sense for media and tech companies such as Netflix, Amazon or Disney to acquire ETO but given these giants are already present in markets where ETO is currently in, the synergies may not be as attractive as for HAS. Additionally, these giants already have the capacity and expertise to build stronger brands and shows in-house.

Valuation

As seen in peer valuation table below, ETO shares trade expensively on a relative basis. ETO shares now trade in line with Disney (NYSE:DIS) (23.8x P/E) and far above the peer average (9.5x P/E), despite ETO's profit margins lingering within the peer average. Following the ETO acquisition, other content media companies are becoming more attractive given their cheaper valuations and present better strategic targets. ETO’s positives are likely already priced in at current prices, with the additional strategic premium from HAS’ bid likely rendering an ETO acquisition unappealing from a potential acquirer's point of view.

Table 3. Entertainment One vs. Peers Key Ratios

Source: Bloomberg and Own research

With ETO shares trading at a lofty valuation and a competing bid unlikely to materialise, I think an ETO short makes a lot of sense. At GBP 5.85, shares are trading at a 4.5% premium to the offer price. If the transaction closes in Q4 as guided by HAS management, this works out to a highly attractive annualised return of 19.3%.

Conclusion

Overall, I agree with management's medium-term view - HAS’ acquisition of ETO is likely to be value-accretive as there are plenty of levers to create synergies. For instance, the acquisition will open new markets and revenue streams by allowing HAS to leverage its distribution channels and expansive customer base to further monetise the ETO brand and content portfolio. Cost synergies are also available from in-house sourcing as well as reducing overlapping costs. Annual post-acquisition synergies are set to hit $130m by 2022. The play here is in ETO shares, which currently trade at a premium to the offer price. While the market seems to be anticipating a counter bid, I believe this is unlikely - ETO trades at lofty valuations with its 21x P/E multiple almost double its peers' valuation. Shorting ETO makes a lot of sense, in my opinion, especially considering the attractive payoff - an 19.3% annualised return if the transaction closes in Q4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.