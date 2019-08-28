Datadog IPO: Growth Investors Will Follow This Name Very Carefully

Datadog will need to pay $41 million in less than one year and $45.4 million in one to three years. Given the current amount of cash and FCF, Datadog will need financing to pay the company’s obligations.

After the IPO, the company expects to have two share classes, A and B. The founders will have a significant amount of Class B common stock. With that, the company is not expected to be a controlled entity.

Reporting revenue growth of 96% y/y and positive FCF, Datadog (DDOG) will most likely please both growth and FCF investors. Other SaaS companies growing at less revenue growth trade at more than 15x sales, so Datadog’s valuation will most likely trade at more than this mark. In our view, with forward revenue of $489 million, Datadog’s enterprise value will most likely be more significant than $7.3 billion. With this in mind, a buying opportunity will commence at an enterprise value of less than $5 billion.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2010, Datadog is a SaaS company that provides an analytics platform for IT professionals and developers in the cloud.

Datadog’s clients can monitor performance and use log management tools, which reduce time to problem resolution and provide faster problem detection. Also, developers can understand user behavior and make impactful business decisions.

The image below offers further information on different products offered by Datadog. Notice that clients can get access to Application Performance Management (“APM”), Node Package Management (“NPM”), and User Experience tools, which can get reviewed by developers, and business and security professionals:

Source: Prospectus

Datadog’s technology was created to break down silos between developers and professionals running operations. Read the lines below to understand how Datadog is changing DevOps practices:

“Historically, engineering teams have been siloed, making the development of next-generation applications on dynamic cloud environments challenging. We started Datadog to break this model and facilitate collaboration among development and operations teams, enabling the adoption of DevOps practices.” Source: Prospectus

Currently, every industry appears to be using the cloud, so many clients may need to use tools developed by Datadog. As shown in the image below, the company has clients in the financial sector, manufacturing industry, gaming, and healthcare among others:

Source: Company’s Website

Source: Company’s Website

Small companies and large organizations can use the tools offered by Datadog. The company’s log management systems start at $1.27 per million log events, and the Application Performance Management tool can cost as little as $31 per month. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Company’s Website

Among the founders, investors need to know the CEO. He is French engineer from Ecole Centrale, who previously worked for IBM (IBM), and Melinda & Gates Foundation. Check what previous colleagues and employees note about his professional expertise:

Source: Angel.co/oliveur

Market Opportunity

The company believes that its current market opportunity could be close to $35 billion. Datadog obtained this figure by counting the number of companies with 200 or more employees and multiplying by the accounting rate of return observed by Datadog. The total market may increase in the future once more organizations will upload their systems to the cloud. Notice that Gartner estimates that the IT Operations Management market could be worth $37 billion in 2023.

Impressive Revenue Growth

In 2018, with revenue growth of 96% y/y, most growth investors will be interested in Datadog. In the six months ended June 30, 2019, revenue also increased by 79% as compared to the same period in 2018.

The company’s gross profit margin is also quite impressive. In 2018, the company reported a gross profit of 76%, and in the six months ended June 30, 2019, the same financial stat was equal to 74%. In 2018, Datadog did not report positive operating income as R&D expenses increased by 123% y/y, and sales and marketing expenditure went up by 100% y/y.

With that, growth investors will not care about the losses, which are not scary. If revenue growth and gross profit margin continue to surprise investors, the market will most likely appreciate this name. The image below offers further details on the top of the P&L:

Source: Prospectus

Positive FCF

The FCF was positive both in 2018 and 2017, which most value investors will appreciate. In 2018, the company reported $1.16 million with $5.2 million in stock-based compensation. In 2017, the FCF was equal to $11.4 million with $3.06 million in stock-based compensation. Investors will need to check carefully the amount of stock-based compensation reported by Datadog. It does not matter whether the company is not using cash to compensate directors, consultants, and employees. If Datadog uses an extensive amount of stock, investors will not be willing to acquire shares. It may affect the valuation of the company. The image below offers further information on the calculation of the FCF:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet And Contractual Obligations

As of June 30, 2019, with an asset/liability ratio of 1.3x and $53 million in cash, Datadog’s financial situation is not worrying. Most investors will most likely not review the balance sheet carefully. What matters on this name is the revenue line. With that, there are two items among the assets that investors will need to get to know. Firstly, the total amount of accounts receivables is increasing at a high pace. In 2018, it grew by 80% y/y, and in the six months ended June 30, 2019, it increased by 20%. It is not worrying, but investors will most likely review that the company is receiving cash from clients. If Datadog needs to obtain financing from banks to finance its working capital, many investors will not appreciate this name.

With that, notice that the company is working for many clients. With this in mind, the risks are not that high. As shown in the lines below, no customers represent greater than 10% of accounts receivable:

There were no customers representing greater than 10% of total revenue for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 or the six months ended June 30, 2018 or 2019 (unaudited). No customers represented greater than 10% of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017 and 2018 or as of June 30, 2018 or 2019 (unaudited).” Source: Prospectus

As of June 30, 2019, the company also reported operating lease assets worth $43 million. There is little information about the nature of these assets. As shown below, some of these assets were acquired after signing lease agreements. They may represent options to buy new assets among other rights. The main issue is that assessing the valuation of these assets is very difficult.

Certain lease agreements contain an option for the Company to renew a lease for a term of up to five years or an option to terminate a lease early within three years.” Source: Prospectus

See the image below for more on the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, it is ideal that Datadog does not report financial debt. As of June 30, 2019, the most significant liability is deferred revenue, which represents 50% of the total amount of liabilities. Investors will most likely not worry about the company’s deferred revenue. Most software companies report deferred revenue, and these are the services that the company will have to give to clients. See the image below for more on the list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

What’s worrying on Datadog that many investors may have not noticed is the company’s contractual obligations. As shown in the image below, the company will need to pay $41 million in less than one year and $45.4 million in one to three years. Given the current amount of cash and FCF, Datadog will need financing to pay the company’s obligations. It is not a lot of money. Datadog will most likely receive money from investors. With that, market participants need to understand that the company needs money to support its operations. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds And Equity Structure

The company expects to use the proceeds to finance its working capital, capital expenditures, and operating expenses among other purposes. The lines below offer further information on the matter. Notice that the company has not mentioned when it will require additional financing.

Source: Prospectus

After the IPO, the company expects to have two share classes, A and B. The Class A common stock, which IPO investors can buy, is entitled to one vote per share. Owners of Class B common stock have the right to ten votes per share.

The founders will have a significant amount of Class B common stock. With that, the company is not expected to be a controlled entity, and the Board of Directors will be independent. The lines below offer further information on the number of shares outstanding expected after the equity offering:

Source: Prospectus

Competitors And Valuation

Datadog competes with the following companies:

IBM

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)

BMC Software, Inc.

Computer Associates International, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

New Relic, Inc. (NEWR)

Dynatrace Inc. (DT)

Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL)

Most of the competitors of Datadog are large corporations that don’t grow revenues at the pace similar to that of Datadog. With this in mind, to assess the valuation of Datadog, let’s use competitors growing revenue at 50-100% y/y. As shown in the charts below, only ESTC, SPLK and NEWR reported sales growth of more than 50% in the last ten years. When these competitors had such a high revenue growth, the EV/Sales ratio was approximately 15x-25x sales with a gross profit margin of more than 71%. With this in mind, after the IPO, Datadog, with more revenue growth than competitors, will most likely trade at more than 15x revenue.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

In 2018, Datadog reported revenue growth of 96% y/y, and 79% growth in the six months ended June 30, 2019. With this in mind, let’s use a revenue growth of 60%. In the first half of 2019, the company reported revenue of $153 million. In our view, forward revenue of $489 million is reasonable. With an EV/Sales ratio of 15x, Datadog could easily have an enterprise value of $7.3 billion. In our opinion, the buying opportunity will most likely start with an enterprise value of $5 billion.

Conclusion

With double-digit revenue growth and operating in an innovative industry, Datadog will be studied by growth investors. Besides, value investors will also take a look at the company as it reports positive FCF and a stable financial situation.

The assessment of the valuation of Datadog is not easy. There are not public competitors offering the same services in the cloud. With that, other SaaS companies growing at almost the same pace trade at 15x-25x sales. If we assume forward revenue of $489 million, Datadog may have an enterprise value of more than $7.3 billion. In our view, if revenue growth continues at more than 60% y/y, an enterprise value of $5 billion will be a gift.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.