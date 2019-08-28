Marathon Oil Corp.: Outperformance Is Nearing

Marathon Oil is currently trading at an attractive relative valuation compared to our peer group, and we believe that this constitutes an opportunity for long-term investors.

Investment thesis

Since the beginning of the year, Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) declined 18.06% to $11.7 per share, slightly outperforming its peers as volatility in the commodities markets surged.

In spite of that, MRO’s 2Q2019 results bounced robustly, following rising liquids output and declining well costs. Besides, the company’s financials improved considerably over the quarter and are already overtaking its yearly strategic promises.

That being said, we believe MRO’s relative attractive valuation provides an interesting buying opportunity for long-term investors, and we initiate an overweight recommendation with a target price of $14.08 per share.

(Source: TradingView)

MRO’s liquid production bounces, but is partly offset by declining gas price realizations

During the 2Q2019, MRO’s results improved considerably, and the company beat both EPS and revenues expectations by $0.09 per share to $0.23 and $72 million to $1.43 billion, respectively. Yet, the performance of the stock has not followed, despite falling U.S. unit production costs and rising liquids output.

Indeed, MRO announced that U.S. unit production costs fell 14% (y/y) to $4.89/bbl during the quarter, posting the lowest quarterly average unit production cost since it became an independent E&P company in 2011.

Besides, after two consecutive quarterly liquid production declines, MRO lifted its output significantly in the U.S. and abroad. Natural gas represented the bulk of this increase, with U.S. net volumes surging 17.1% (q/q) to 459 mcf/d, whereas crude oil production in its domestic plays advanced moderately, up 7.3% (q/q) to 190m bbl/d.

Yet, overall output surged 13.5% (q/q) to 437 mboe/d, indicating that the company’s efforts to focus on its core U.S. shale plays are starting to pay off, thanks to major production surges in the Bakken and SCOOP/STACK (Oklahoma) plays.

(Source: MRO 2Q2019 Earnings Presentation)

Natural gas average price realizations partly offset this performance, with global natural gas liquids losing 14.8% (q/q) to $1.67 per barrel and natural gas prices trimming 28.6% (q/q) to $0.35 per mcf.

Free cash flow generation rebounds, following robust top line growth and an enhancing crude oil environment

MRO’s financials improved compared to 1Q2019 poor performance due to liquid production acceleration and better-than-expected crude oil market dynamics. Indeed, top line growth accelerates 19.7% (q/q) to $1.43 billion, whereas total expenses over the quarter advanced softer, up 4.6% (q/q) to $1.17 billion.

Besides, crude oil pricing contributed favorably to the company’s revenue stream, thanks to higher realized prices for the first half of the quarter. Average black commodity prices jumped 9.5% (q/q) to $59.18 per barrel in MRO’s domestic markets, whereas international price realizations lifted 7.9% (q/q) to $58.21 per barrel.

With that, its operating income advanced more than 5 times to $193 million, whereas net income declined 7.5% (q/q) to $161 million, following a $32 million charge linked to provisions for income taxes.

In spite of that, free cash flow generation bounced during the quarter, establishing at $110.4 million, due to the robust net cash provided by operations acceleration, up 54.8% (q/q) to $797 million, but was marginally offset by slightly advancing CAPEX, up 3.6% (q/q) to $636 million.

(Source: MRO 2Q2019 Earnings Presentation)

Yet, since the end of May, crude oil benchmarks retreated significantly, as global oil demand remains under pressure following the escalating trade quarrel between China and the U.S., coupled with deteriorating signs of the global economic outlook.

That being said, low oil prices, trading near the $55 per barrel level for most of the 3Q2019, are likely to weigh negatively on MRO’s future earnings and on its share price.

(Source: TradingView)

About MRO’s valuation

In terms of 2019e P/E, MRO seems still slightly overvalued compared to our peer group, trading at 15.5x versus 9.82x for Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and 12.6x for Continental Resources (CLR). Yet, MRO’s 2019e EV/EBITDA stands below our peer group, with a ratio of 4.11x compared to an average of 5.4x for the peers.

Besides, compared to COG and CLR, the company’s profitability is less attractive, with a 2019 net margin of 10.6% versus 33.3% and 18.2% for firsts. In term of dividend yield, the company provides a low yield of 1.45%, which stands in the average range of our comparable group.

On the positive side, MRO reduced slightly its leverage during the period and its net debt/EBITDA is still in the lower part of our peer group, with a ratio of 1.3x, right after COG, 0.66x.

(Source: MarketScreener.com)

Concluding thoughts

To conclude, and despite improving financials, the market is not yet convinced about MRO’s equity story given the recent dip registered by the stock. Nevertheless, management is on track to achieving its strategic plan, characterized by the transformation of its portfolio of assets, the generation of sustainable free cash flow and the enhancement of shareholder return.

That being said, and even if we believe that the company’s returns are likely to remain under pressure in the upcoming quarter, we believe that given its strong track record, declining well costs, lifting oil output and its ability to withstand crude shocks, MRO constitutes an opportunity for long-term investors.

We therefore initiate an Outperform recommendation, with a target price of $14.08 per share, corresponding to an upside of 20.6%.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.