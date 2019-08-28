Molson Coors Hikes Its Dividend Yield To 4.5%, And That's Good News And Bad News

That being said, reneging on previous dividend commitments could cause irreparable damage, so as long as there won't be any additional hikes, I'm fine with it.

Now the EBITDA appears to be declining, I think that extra cash should be used to reduce the net debt, and not to reward shareholders.

Introduction

I have to admit the strategy of Molson Coors (TAP) is very appealing. Using debt to temporarily overleverage its balance sheet to close a large and game-changing transaction followed by the rapid deleverage phase whereby the increased cash flows are used to repay debt. That’s basically what Belgium’s Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has been doing for years but of course the quality of the management teams plays a big role.

Data by YCharts

Molson Coors has been successful in rapidly decreasing its net debt and debt ratios and should soon be in a more acceptable position but unfortunately the company is keeping its promises and has hiked the dividend in accordance with its EBITDA-based dividend policy. That’s not the best news for value investors like me who’d like to see a rapidly decreasing net debt, but it’s obviously excellent news for dividend investors as Molson Coors is now yielding in excess of 4%.

Molson Coors is doing a good job in quickly reducing the net debt…

Molson Coors isn’t sugar-coating its financial results in the first semester, and it’s encouraging to see the open and transparent way of communicating with the shareholders. According to the Molson management, the first four months of the year started out fine, but the weather in May and June was below expectations, resulting in a weak performance in the beer sector. That’s clearly visible in the Q2 results as the underlying EBITDA decreased from $783M to $676M, a 12.8% decrease at a constant currency exchange rate.

Source: SEC filings

The weak second quarter obviously put pressure on the company’s H1 performance and although the revenue decrease remained limited to around 4% to $6.42B and although the gross profit decreased by just 3% thanks to an 8% drop in the excise taxes and a 3.5% decrease in the cost of goods sold, the marketing and G&A expenses remained unchanged in the first semester. Additionally, whereas Molson Coors reported a $304M income due to special items this year and just $37M in H1 2019, the operating income fell by almost 25%. However, on a normalized basis and excluding these special items, the H1 2018 operating income would have come in at $716M, and the H1 2019 operating income at $656M and this 8% decrease is a better representation of the truth compared to the reported results which do include those special items, which continue to have a major impact on the reported income. The bottom line shows an EPS of $2.22, not great, but also not a disaster.

Source: SEC filings

The operating cash flow in the first half of the year was $828M but this includes an $88M investment in the working capital but also underestimates the true tax payments by approximately $60M. After adjusting the result for these two elements, the adjusted operating cash flow of $856M was sufficient to cover the $310M in capex, resulting in a free cash flow result of around $445M. A decent result given the adverse weather circumstances in May and June and although the full-year capex guidance remained unchanged at $700M (indicating a $390M capex in H2), I would expect the improving weather and summer season to compensate for the weak first semester, but it looks like the free cash flow will very likely come in at the lower end of the guidance of‘$1.4B plus or minus 10%’.

… But the dividend hike doesn’t help. Is it time to revise the dividend policy?

Molson Coors’ dividend policy is clear: it will pay 20-25% of the EBITDA generated in the previous financial year. That’s the main reason why the dividend was hiked this year from $0.41 per share to $0.57 per share, a 39% increase.

Given the current total share count of approximately 216 million shares, the new quarterly dividend indeed represents almost exactly 20% of last year’s EBITDA which was approximately$2.45B. So, granted, Molson Coors is still applying its dividend policy, but is only paying the bare minimum under its dividend policy as the upper part of the dividend guidance would have allowed Molson to declare a dividend of up to $0.71 per share on a quarterly basis.

The dividend hike will cost the company approximately $138M per year and although I’d prefer Molson Coors to spend this on further reducing its net debt, I also understand why Molson’s board approved the dividend hike. First of all, the bad press of reneging on a previously made dividend commitment would harm the company far more than the additional cost of $138M per year.

Data by YCharts

Secondly, by keeping the dividend hike limited to the minimum, Molson Coors still has policy-based flexibility to maintain the dividend stable at $0.57 per quarter even if its EBITDA decreases this year. By setting the first dividend at exactly 20%, keeping the dividend stable while the EBITDA decreases by 5% (which is the average analyst consensus for this year) would increase the payout ratio based on the EBITDA to just 21.5%. So Molson Coors does have some wiggle room to keep the dividend payments stable, even if the EBITDA declines (the underlying EBITDA decreased by almost 8.2% in constant currency in H1, so Molson should aim for a better H2).

And a declining EBITDA doesn’t necessarily have to have a big impact on the free cash flows as the decreasing net debt should also result in a lower interest payment on a yearly basis. Granted, this won’t be sufficient to cover the EBITDA decrease in full, but it will help to mitigate the impact.

Let’s also have a look at the outstanding debt. The 1.45% and 1.9% notes due in 2019 have already been repaid using the proceeds of new debt and a credit facility, but Molson Coors will face C$500M (at 2.75%) and US$500M at 2.25% in debt maturities in 2020.

Although debt is cheap right now, I’m strongly in favor of just repaying the debt rather than refinancing it. Should all three bonds be repaid (including repaying the credit facility that was tapped to fund the repayment of a $500M bond earlier this year), Molson Coors will save US$31M in interest expenses per year. This sounds like a marginal improvement compared to the guided free cash flow performance of $1.4B (give or take 10%), but considering the EBITDA will decrease, Molson Coors could soften the blow on the net income and free cash flow by cutting the interest expenses by those $30M per year.

Investment thesis

2019 may not be the easiest year for Molson Coors, but thanks to its dividend policy and its current minimum payout ratio per the policy, it’s unlikely the dividend will be cut next year although Molson Coors may be reporting a high single-digit EBITDA decrease. I’m still not entirely convinced a dividend hike is the best way to spend the cash, but I acknowledge the damage would be far greater if the company would reduce its transparency by walking back on a previously made commitment.

Even after taking the increased dividend into account, Molson should still be able to generate $750-1B to reduce the net debt which currently stands at $9.06B. Considering we should prepare for a lower EBITDA result, the debt ratio may not decrease as fast as previously expected as both the numerator and denominator of the ratio will be decreasing.

As Molson remains comfortably below the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.75 and below the 4.00 ratio that needs to be achieved by the end of next year, I think the company is now priced sufficiently attractive to initiate a position, and I will be writing a combination of in-the-money and out of the money put options as the current 4.5% dividend yield should only have a minor impact on Molson’s ability to reduce the net debt.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO-WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in Molson Coors, but could be writing put options.