Micron (NASDAQ:MU) has been subject of various kinds of bearish theories of late. While some believe Chinese counterparts will grab its market share over time, others believe that the dismal demand scenario in China will further drag down its share price. But a broad swath of market participants isn’t buying the fear, uncertainty and doubt. Latest data reveals that short interest in the chipmaker declined in the last reporting cycle, which should come as a relief as well as an encouraging sign for long-side investors. Let's take a closer look at it all.

The Short Data

I’d like to start by saying that short interest is essentially the total number of active short positions. If the metric rises sharply, then it generally indicates that market participants are stacking short positions to profit off of the forecasted decline in the concerned company’s stock price. Conversely, a sharp drop in the metric suggests that market participants are actively closing their short positions, perhaps because they don’t forecast a large enough downside from the security’s trading price. So, the metric essentially highlights how bearish or bullish the Street is growing towards any listed stock.

Now, let’s discuss Micron. The chipmaker has been surrounded by bearish speculative theories across various kinds of trading and investing forums of late, so one would expect its short interest to be surging. If the decline in its share price is that obvious and apparent, then a broad swath of market participants would want to actively initiate short positions in a bid to profit off of its eventual decline, right?

But that scenario isn’t playing out here. Short interest in Micron Technology stood at about 34.5 million shares on August 15, declining by about 6.4 million in the last reporting cycle alone. To put this figure in context, this equates to just about 3.1% of its overall shares outstanding. Also, note that short interest in the scrip stood at over 62 million shares back in February.

(Source: Nasdaq, Chart compiled by author)

So, there has been a steady but a very significant decline in shorting activity pertaining to Micron over the recent months. This wouldn’t have happened if market participants felt that headwinds for the company are growing stronger.

Here’s a look at another dataset.

Micron is actually one of the most thinly shorted names in the semiconductor space. Companies that are under financial duress or are facing operational headwinds tend to have significantly higher short interest levels. This also goes to suggest that a broad swath of market participants isn’t too bothered with Micron’s challenges. So, long-side investors should perceive the decline in the company’s short interest figure as a bullish signal.

(Data source: YCharts, Chart compiled by author)

Reasons for Optimism

There’s actually a good reason to be bullish on Micron. Spot prices of various kinds of DRAM modules have significantly risen over the past month. While spot prices don’t have a significant impact on the finances of memory manufacturers, they do play a vital role in impacting the direction of contract prices over subsequent months. Memory manufacturers and OEMs tend to undergo months of negotiations for their bulk supplies, so the correlation isn’t always elastic or immediate.

(Source: BQ's DRAM Tracker)

Next, memory manufacturers and suppliers are expecting recovery in demand/supply and pricing trends going forward. Per this news article, published in Taipei Times a few days ago, the world’s second-largest memory module supplier, Adata Technology, expects DRAM contract prices to rebound during September and October. It apparently expects demand improvement ahead of new mobile launches this year.

Similarly, SK Hynix’s (OTC:HXSCF) top brass, which is one of Micron’s primary rivals, made optimistic remarks with regard to NAND demand and price recovery in its earnings call held earlier this month. It is forecasting recovery in both the avenues, to begin in the third quarter and extend well into the fourth quarter.

NAND suppliers are reducing wafer capacity and wafers input, and due to the production disruptions of some NAND suppliers, the pace of inventory reduction across the industry is likely to accelerate. This is heightening the possibility of easing the NAND supply/demand imbalance in the second half of this year, and thus, price decline is expected to slow down considerably... the inventory level of the suppliers, which had been the main cause of the supply/demand imbalance so far, is going to fast decline starting in the third quarter, and we believe that, that is going to help stabilize the supply/demand dynamics as well as the price. And such stabilization in the supply/demand dynamics and the price are expected to continue into the fourth quarter.

Altogether, I believe things are starting to look good for Micron and its shareholders. The chipmaker generated about 63.5% and 30.5% of its overall revenue from DRAM and NAND sales in its latest quarter, respectively. So naturally, improving market environment for both the product categories would have a prominent impact on Micron’s finances and its stock price. This makes it a very risky stock to short, especially at this point in time.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

There’s one thing to note here though. The above-mentioned statements are forward-looking in nature, and they involve discussions about demand/supply and pricing dynamics for September and October.

Micron’s Q3 FY19 closed on May 30, and we’re already about 3 months into its Q4 FY19. This means its fourth quarter can close any day now. This also means that the company’s gains from improving market conditions, if these statements stand the test of time and turn out to be accurate, would start to reflect in its Q1 FY20 financials. So, investors shouldn’t expect Micron to deliver magical growth in its upcoming Q4 FY19 earnings report.

There’s also one glaring caveat here. The whole thesis would need to be re-evaluated if trade tensions between the US and China go out of hand and there’s a global recession. It’ll hurt demand/supply and pricing trends for both NAND and DRAM modules, and it’s hard to reliably forecast the extent of damage it’ll do to the growth prospects of memory manufacturers such as Micron.

Your Takeaway

Sure, deteriorating trade tensions between US and China and a global recession could play spoiler, but these are known risk factors and aren’t new by any means. I believe the latest short interest data, which had a cutoff date of August 15, already factors in the impact of this news flow.

Micron shares were trading between $41 and $46 apiece during the last short interest reporting cycle. This is when short interest in the scrip declined, arguably because the Street felt the chipmaker was fairly valued or undervalued. Fast forward to the time of writing this article and its shares are still within the same price band, so this may actually be a low-risk entry point for anyone looking to buy the stock.

I'd like to wind up by saying that things are starting to look good for Micron and its shareholders, for the time being at least. Spot prices are trending up, and the management teams of two major memory companies - SK Hynix and Adata - are expecting contract prices to trend north over the coming months. This stands to financially benefit Micron and its shareholders going forward. Hence, I believe this is a good time to be bullish on the chipmaker. Good luck!

