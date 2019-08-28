Where The Bulls And Bears Are Wrong On Tesla

I am neither long nor short Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and will not establish a position either way. I believe both the bulls and the bears are minimizing or missing some important factors that could affect their positions. This is the first of a series of “Where The Bulls and Bears Are Wrong” articles to provide an unbiased analysis of stocks in a bull/bear war.

Where The Bears Are Wrong

Tesla is not an automobile company. Development-stage technology companies enter an industry with a disruptive product. Their product is not an incremental improvement on existing products; it is a dramatic advance. These companies usually run losses for years as they develop the market from innovators to early adopters to a mass market. Then they turn from large losses to large profits in a short period of time.

After that, existing companies with older products that were slow to respond have to scramble in an effort to catch up. Eventually, the new company dominates the industry. There are dozens if not hundreds of examples in electronics, software, computing, package delivery, retail... the list goes on and on.

Tesla is following this model. An electric vehicle is a dramatic change from an internal combustion vehicle. Many of the parts had to be designed and built internally instead of using the traditional sourcing model. A charging infrastructure had to be built. The distribution model had to be different for a vehicle with much lower after-sale service revenues to support a dealer network.

One important piece of evidence that Tesla is a technology company is the way it accounts for Research & Development. Traditional car companies count R&D as a cost of goods sold and deduct it from their gross profit margin. Ford (F) spent about $8.2 billion on R&D in 2018, 5.1% of sales. General Motors (GM) spent $7.8 billion, 5.3% of their sales.

But technology companies spend so much on R&D that they break it out as a separate operating expense line item. They often spend 10% to 20% of revenues on R&D. In 2018, Tesla spent $1.5 billion or 7.0% of sales on a design with a drivetrain of 19 moving parts. Internal combustion engine cars have hundreds of parts in their drivetrain.

At the August Hot Chips conference, Tesla announced a proprietary AI semiconductor for their self-driving cars that has 21x the performance of the Nvidia (NVDA) chips they have been using and is 20% cheaper. That is possible because Tesla doesn't need all the flexibility of a general-purpose graphics processing unit. It just needs to do a limited subset of things that can be hard-wired for speed and economy.

Source: Tesla

This is a substantial performance advantage over competitive cars that use standard parts. The cost advantage is just a little icing on the cake.

To be short TSLA because it is an overpriced car company, judged by comparing its market capitalization per car manufactured to the Big Three, is completely missing this point. All development-stage technology companies don't succeed, but for those that do, the rapid turn from large losses to large profits can be devastating to a short position.

Tesla has a substantial technology lead in electric cars. A few years ago we went to Maui and rented a Nissan Leaf for the week. This was when the Leaf had a range of about 73 miles. Maui is a small island, so we thought that would be fine.

Wrong.

By the end of the first day, we barely made it back to our B&B up the mountain in Kula. It charged on a 110-volt outlet overnight. The next day we went to a couple of beaches in Kihei. We wanted to go to Lahaina for dinner, but we had to find a charging station in Kihei and eat there, just so we could get home.

The third day we drove to Lahaina but couldn't find an open charging station. We had just enough juice to get back to the rental agency in Kahului and get rid of the Leaf. Too much of our time was being spent worrying about where and when we could recharge, or even if we could get home. I realized why low-mileage Leafs were selling on eBay for only $3,000.

The standard 2019 Leaf claims up to 150 miles on a charge, which would be OK for Maui. But the top-of-the-line Tesla Model S, introduced in 2012, now has an EPA range of 370 miles, higher than any other electric car. Several new electric car competitors have been announced or are in production, but these all have lower ranges than Tesla. These are the 2019 Kelley Blue Book and Wikipedia numbers:

Car Miles

Tesla Model S 335

Tesla Model 3 310

Tesla Model X 295

Hyundai Kona Electric 292

Renault Zoe 250

Kia Soul EV 243

Kia Niro EV 239

Chevrolet Bolt EV 238

Jaguar iPace 234

Nissan Leaf e+ 226

Audi e-tron 204

Volkswagen e-Golf 186

Hyundai Ioniq Electric 155

BMW i3 153

Mercedes-Benz B-Class 124

Ford Focus Electric 115

Mitsubishi 106

BMW Zinoro 1E 93

Peugeot iOn 93

Fiat 500e 87

Honda Fit EV 82

Chevrolet Spark EV 81

The crucial question is: Why do cars introduced seven years later have lower ranges? If this now is a technology business – and it is – they will be DOA. With seven years to study and improve on Tesla, their ranges should be 50% to 100% more than Tesla – not less.

It is a big mistake to believe that new entrants automatically means Tesla's sales will fall even though the new cars are technologically inferior in what is now a technology race. Some may get sales if the manufacturer spends enough money on marketing. They may be able to justify that spending by increasing showroom traffic and selling more internal combustion models. The dealers would be happier to sell a car with the above-mentioned after-sale service revenues. Until one of the competitors can advertise a 500+ mile range, Tesla is the technology leader.

Tesla also has a substantial technology lead in batteries. About 40% of the cost of an electric car is the batteries. Tesla made two crucial decisions in this area that have given them a technology lead. First, instead of the nickel-manganese-cobalt cathode design everyone else uses, Tesla has a nickel-cobalt-aluminum cathode. This uses less cobalt, which is expensive – now around $14 per pound, but it fluctuates and was $30 a year ago. According to Benchmark Minerals, the 2012 Model S batteries used 24 pounds of cobalt. The 2017 Model X used 15 pounds. A 2019 Model 3 only uses 10 pounds. The rest of the electric car industry won't see cobalt levels that low for another three or four years.

Their second advantage is the Gigafactory in Nevada. This joint venture with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) is designed to produce 50-gigawatt hours of batteries a year – enough to power half a million cars. A facility this large has high fixed costs but also high incremental profit margins, so Tesla's costs can fall quickly as production increases.

BloombergNEF and New World Investor project that affordable electric vehicles will require batteries that cost $90 per kilowatt-hour (purple line), while economy electric vehicles will require $60 per kilowatt-hour (green line). Today's standard EV batteries (blue line) cost around $200 per kilowatt-hour and will get below $100 per kilowatt-hour around 2027.

Source: BloombergNEF, New World Investor

Tesla's Model S batteries were around $250 per kilowatt-hour when the car was introduced, and have fallen to around $125 per kilowatt-hour today (red line). They will cross the $90 barrier by 2021 and go under $60 in 2023-2024. Tesla could have a profitable economy-priced electric car on the market five to seven years before the rest of the industry can make money on an affordable EV. Elon Musk said they might reach the $100 per kilowatt-hour level by the end of 2019, in which case their lead is even bigger.

Any new technology like the glass battery is not likely to change this outlook. Tesla's battery engineers are certain to be aware of and testing all new battery technologies – most of which fail to make the transition from lab bench to actual use.

Tesla and Waymo have a substantial – perhaps uncatchable – lead in self-driving cars. From the beginning, the core of a Tesla has not been the electric motors, the batteries, or the overall design. All of those are important, but the core they are built on is software. The Tesla operating system controls the car, collects real-world data from all the sensors, and sends it back to headquarters. There the data is added to an ever-growing database of all the information from all the Teslas that are or have ever been on the road.

This is Big Data, just what is needed to apply Artificial Intelligence algorithms that can tweak and improve the operating system software – which is then downloaded automatically to Teslas operating all over the world. And the cycle continues, getting better and better as the network of cars grows.

The more data a company has, the more the AI algorithms have to work with, and the better the self-driving software gets. In July, Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) Waymo autonomous driving company said they now have driven 10 billion miles in simulation and over 10 million miles in the real world. Teslas have driven over 1.2 billion real-world miles on autopilot. Without arguing the value of simulated miles versus real miles, it's safe to say that these two companies are so far ahead of any other company that they have an uncatchable lead. That data can be monetized by licensing the major automobile manufacturers or being acquired by one of them.

As the recent Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) rumor showed, an acquisition is a real, often-overlooked risk for the bears. If $180-billion-market-capitalization Toyota (NYSE:TM) or $80-billion-market-capitalization Volkswagen decided they wanted to leapfrog the rest of the industry, they could pay a substantial premium for $40-billion-market-capitalization Tesla and fund the deal with zero-coupon debt.

Tesla has high incremental operating margins. A capital-intensive technology business should have high incremental profit margins. This is the increase in profit divided by the increase in revenues over various periods. Tesla's incremental operating profit margins are around 80%. If they can keep sales growing, their overall profitability can improve rapidly.

Source: New World Investor

Where The Bulls Are Wrong

Making cars is a cyclical business with mediocre profit margins. Car manufacturers don't sell for high price/earnings ratios on average earnings. It's a heavily regulated industry with continuing huge capital needs that soak up much of the cash flow. Even if Tesla is successful at capturing a major share of the EV market, bulls have to assume the P/E multiple the market will put on that will reflect the business it is in.

Making cars is a tough business. One of the crucial factors for profitability is designing for easier, less expensive production. Tesla seems to be getting better at this, but over the years there have been a lot of complaints about build quality, paint quality, and running problems. Part of the problem seems to be suboptimal designs, like seven pieces welded together to make a fender instead of a single stamping.

Recent tear-downs of the Model 3 suggest that it has a 30% profit margin. That's high for auto manufacturing, giving a good cushion to improve the production process. But it has to happen.

Tesla loses a lot of money and burns a lot of cash. This is the primary focus of the bears, so bulls need to pay attention. You can track this most easily on the cash flow statement. Here are the last four years, with key items marked in red:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, Tesla's net income was negative in all four years. Depreciation, a non-cash charge, generally accounted for more than the entire net loss, but you also have to look at the change in inventories and capital expenditures to get an idea of where the cash is needed.

After you add cash flow from operating activities to cash flow from investing activities, Tesla runs a big deficit most years. They have to cover that deficit with cash flow from financing activities. In the four years through 2018, that meant borrowing money – in 2016 and 2017, lots of money.

Now look at the last four quarters:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Tesla lost over $1.5 billion over the last four quarters, but that was more than covered by depreciation of $2.0 billion. Cash flow from operating activities was over $2.8 billion. That was almost double the $1.47 billion required for capital spending during the period. In addition, Tesla borrowed $526 million for a net increase in cash of $2.67 billion over the last four quarters.

Tesla finished the June quarter with $4.95 billion in cash, $1.15 billion in receivables, and $3.38 billion in inventory. Partly offsetting the cash and receivables, they had $3.1 billion in accounts payable.

Short- and long-term debt totaled $11.4 billion. Their book value was $5.7 billion or $31.92 a share. Bulls need to recognize that Tesla sells for a high multiple of book value, has a lot of debt, and in the past has needed lots of new cash to cover operating losses and capital expenditures.

Their short- plus long-term debt level is high:

2015 $2.7 billion

2016 $7.3 billion

2017 $10.4 billion

2018 $10.7 billion

Q2:19 $11.4 billion

At the end of the June quarter, $1.5 billion of the debt was due within one year. The company is not likely to have enough free cash flow to repay that, so they will have to continue to borrow or sell equity. In the current low-interest-rate environment that may not seem like a major negative, but environments can change quickly. The recourse debt schedule at the end of June was:

Source: Tesla, Inc.

Tesla needs to materially improve its free cash flow by 2021, or the debt schedule could become very burdensome for equity investors.

What's Next For Tesla?

Most immediately, the coming September quarter. At this writing, the consensus expectation for revenues is $6.36 billion, but that is in a huge range from $4.09 billion to $7.07 billion. They forecast a 44-cent loss per share, again in a huge range from -$3.52 to +57 cents. Almost all of the differences can be attributed to differences in estimates of the number of each model sold. For a company with high operational and financial leverage, the wide ranges are not surprising.

What might be surprising is the outlook for the December quarter. The revenue forecast is for small sequential growth to $6.91 billion, still in a very wide range from $5.27 billion to $9.99 billion. The earnings forecast is for a profit of 34 cents, although in a range from -$1.48 to +$2.28.

What could be even more surprising is the consensus forecast for 2020. Revenues are expected to grow 21.9% to $30.0 billion with $3.80 earnings per share. Of course, the ranges are almost ridiculously wide, from $24.6 billion to $40.8 billion in revenues and -$5.50 to +$13.47 earnings per share.

Both bulls and bears will be focused on the number of each model delivered. Bulls need to remember that highly leveraged companies can fall on hard times quickly if volume falls short. Bears need to remember that much of a development-stage company's value is in their intellectual property, not their balance sheet, and a large, legacy auto manufacturer could pay up for that in an acquisition.

If these “Where The Bulls and Bears Are Wrong” articles seem useful, follow me to be notified when a new one is posted. If you know a stock in a major bull-bear war that you would like me to review, vote for it in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.