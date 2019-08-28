HQH: Ride Out The Market Volatility With This Healthcare CEF

One of the healthcare closed-end funds that I have been covering on this site over the past year or two is Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH). This is also a fund that deserves special consideration in today's market due to its rather impressive performance in the face of the market volatility that we have seen. I last discussed this fund in May (see here), however, so it would certainly have seen its holdings and other relevant factors change. Therefore, it would certainly be worth revisiting the fund to see if it still deserves consideration for your portfolio. In my view, it does, and this article will endeavor to explain why.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, Tekla Healthcare Investors has the objective of providing long-term capital appreciation to its investors. With that said though, it acts much like other closed-end funds in that it actually distributes the profits from this capital appreciation to its investors in the form of distributions while it attempts to maintain a somewhat stable share price. As the name implies, the fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in healthcare companies that its management believes will deliver above-average growth. HQH has something of a reputation for being one of the better healthcare funds over the past two decades, and thus far management seems to be delivering on this objective. We will discuss this in more detail later in this article.

One of the more unique things about this fund is the fact that it invests a portion of its capital into smaller companies and private firms. In fact, it can allocate up to 40% of its net asset value into such investments. With that said though, the fund's largest holdings are in major healthcare companies:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

One of the first things that I noticed here is that several of these companies are biopharmaceutical or biotechnology firms. In this regard, it resembles another one of Tekla Capital Management's closed-end funds that I have written about recently, Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL). Indeed, currently 65.1% of the fund's total assets are invested in biotechnology firms and another 16.6% is invested in traditional pharmaceuticals:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

This seems to be a tremendous amount of exposure to just one segment of the industry, and I will admit that it concerns me. Historically, biotechnology has been considered something of a risky play in the healthcare industry, due largely to all the high-flying speculative stocks in the industry about ten years ago. That has largely calmed down now, and the major firms are not really much riskier than other pharmaceuticals, but there is still greater risk here than we would normally expect from a healthcare fund, due simply to the lack of diversification. It is worth noting, though, that HQH has not always been so focused on only a single sub-sector of the healthcare industry, as I have discussed in prior articles on the fund. Thus, it appears that management is especially confident that this particular area of the healthcare industry is undervalued.

As my long-time readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally dislike seeing any individual holding in a fund account for more than 5% of total assets. That is because this is approximately the point at which an asset begins to expose the portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given stock to decline when the market as a whole does not, and if that asset has a high weighting in the portfolio, then it will drive the fund down with it. As we can see above, there are three companies in the portfolio with a weighting greater than 5%, all three of which are biotechnology companies. Thus, HQH shareholders have some risks from these companies and should keep this in mind when constructing their overall portfolios.

Why Invest In Healthcare?

At this point, one might be wondering why they should invest in the healthcare sector. Well, the fact is that the healthcare industry has a number of characteristics that should render it particularly appealing in the current market conditions or even in more normal conditions.

The first of these is that healthcare is perhaps the ultimate defensive industry. This should not be difficult to understand. After all, people get sick in recessions just as they do during economic booms, and as a general rule, people that require healthcare services will seek them out regardless of conditions in the broader economy. Thus, the revenues and profits generated by healthcare firms should prove to be more stable than those of more cyclical firms during periods of economic uncertainty, which the recent volatility in the market has told us may be approaching. Thus, having a certain percentage of your portfolio dedicated to healthcare could prove to be a shrewd move to protect it against the effects of this uncertainty.

The healthcare industry is also likely to deliver growth over the next few decades. One of the reasons for this is demographics, as the population in both the United States and in other developed countries is aging relatively rapidly. According to the US Census Bureau, there are currently 74 million Americans between the ages of 54 and 73 years. This is what is commonly known as the Baby Boomer generation. As we can clearly see then, over the next 25 years, all of the members of this generation will pass their eightieth birthday, significantly increasing the number of people in the twilight years of their lives, since the Baby Boomer generation is larger than any that came before it. As an individual's consumption of healthcare goods and services generally increases as they age, this should result in growth for the companies in this industry.

Performance

As mentioned earlier, HQH is generally well-regarded due to its history of strong performance. We can see that here:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

The two things that we notice here are that the fund delivered very strong performance over the first three months of the year, which was a period of recovery in the market following the disappointment of the fourth quarter of 2018 and the very strong performance over the past ten years. Of the two, the trailing ten-year period is most important because it provides us with a long-term performance benchmark. Of particular note is that this trailing ten-year figure is better than the 9.2% long-term average of the S&P 500, which tells us that this is certainly a historically strong performance.

The fund's more recent performance has likewise been quite good in the face of the recent market volatility. We can see this in its trailing three-month numbers:

This is certain to be appealing to anyone that has been shaken by the volatility that we have been seeing in the market over the past few months. As the fund's price has been more or less relatively stable, you will not see your wealth fluctuate much from day to day, while still being able to collect a nice distribution.

Distribution

The primary reason why many people invest in closed-end funds like HQH is because of the high distribution yields that these funds typically boast. This fund is certainly no exception to this, as it currently yields 9.49%. This is certainly a number that should appeal to most investors that are seeking to earn an income off of their investments. However, unlike many funds, HQH does not pay out a fixed amount on a regular basis. Rather, what this fund does is pay out 2% of its net asset value on a quarterly basis. As you might expect, this results in the fund's distribution fluctuating somewhat from quarter to quarter:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

With that said, the distribution rate is about what the fund's management believes that it can conservatively generate on a regular basis. As we can clearly see from HQH's historical performance, it has generally been successful at this. Thus, the fund is not paying out a distribution that it cannot afford, which is nice to see.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. The net asset value is the current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debts. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire shares of a fund when we can obtain them at a price that is below net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now with HQH. As of August 26, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), it has a net asset value of $21.48 per share. However, the fund closed at $19.17 as of the same date. This gives it a 10.75% discount to net asset value, which is certainly a reasonable price to pay for a healthcare fund with a history of strong performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is a good idea to have some money invested in healthcare. This is particularly true due to the industry's defensive nature and today's turbulent market. Tekla Healthcare Investors offers an excellent way to do this, despite the current heavy focus on biotechnology. In particular, investors will likely find appeal in the historically strong performance, high yield, and the fact that the fund currently trades at a hefty discount to net asset value. Overall, this is a fund that is worth your consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.