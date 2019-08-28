GDXJ Volatility Close To 52-Week High

I find the trading and investing industry fascinating. When you think of the number of strategies, markets (forex, commodity, futures, options, etc), and sheer scale of companies involved, it is easy to see why many newbies could get faked out by all the information that is on offer. I mean to really learn everything in this industry would take decades on end. Knowing this is why many newbies may revert to an index and invest their money passively in some fund.

However, there is a clear distinction between making money passively and honing a skill actively. I am not going to get into the whole passive, active argument here but skills and experience can only be gained through activity.

We are opportunity seekers. Whether this is a depressed stock or commodity, a dividend powerhouse or simply high implied volatility in a liquid underlying, we tend to go where the opportunity is at its greatest.

The precious metals sector, for example, has been on fire of late with gold, silver and the mining complex continually printing new highs. Although we intend to stand pat on our existing long positions, we are not interested in putting more long deltas to work up here. Sentiment has become frothy, which is why we would expect at least a daily cycle decline in the not-too-distant future.

What we could do, however, is place an implied volatility trade where we would sell option premium. We could even set up the trade so it would be a "delta-neutral" trade, meaning that we would not have any directional bias on where the underlying would move.

Why do we find value in this? We find value in this because premium selling option strategies offer diversification to our portfolio. Let's go through a typical setup with something such as VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

Source : Interactive Brokers

As the chart shows above, implied volatility is trading very close to its 52-week high. Implied volatility is mean-reverting, so eventually we would expect this ETF's IV to come back down to somewhere near its 12-month mean. This means we have an opportunity to sell option premium. As we are directionally biased with respect to our present stock-based positions, we could sell something like a neutral iron condor in regular October to take advantage of that rather high implied volatility. Furthermore, this strategy would offer some extra diversification in our portfolio.

At the close today (August 28), we could have sold (in regular October), the $39/$37 put spread as well as the $46/$48 call spread for about $0.93 per contract. This set-up is very close to a delta-neutral trade, meaning we really would not care which direction the ETF would trade in over the period of the next 51 days. What we would desire in this trade would be that the price of GDXJ stays between the short strikes. That is $39 on the downside and $46 on the upside. In fact, since we are collecting $0.93 per contract, the breakevens would actually be $38.07 and $46.93. As long as GDXJ stays between these prices by expiration (18th of October), then the trade would be a full winner. (all initial premium would be banked).

With respect to risk, the maximum one could lose on this trade is the width of the strikes ($2) - the amount collected in option premium. Therefore, the maximum amount which could be lost would be $1.07 per contract. The beauty though of iron condors is that one cannot lose on both sides. If shares were to blast up through the call spread to $50 a share, for example, the put spread would have a nice unrealized profit to take profits on.

High implied volatility to us means opportunity as it is when the option prices of a respective underlying are at their richest. We may put something on such as this setup in due course.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us Here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.