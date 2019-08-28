An ETF Rotation Strategy To Outperform The Market

The strategy cannot be expected to outperform in all conditions, but it does a good job of providing portfolio protection and benefiting from big moves in different markets.

But the good news is that you don't need a crystal ball to obtain solid, risk-adjusted returns in the stock market.

Investors are always looking for ways to maximize returns and control the downside risk in their portfolios.

Economic uncertainty has been on the rise lately, and this is understandably generating concerns among investors. In this context, it is important to keep in mind that risk can never be avoided. As opposed to that, it makes much more sense to manage risk smartly in order to maximize risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

Trying to speculate about the future direction of markets is futile, because it is practically impossible to predict market gyrations with consistency and precision. Nevertheless, the statistical data shows that making investment decisions based on trend-following and momentum can improve performance and reduce downside risk over the long term.

The Global Rotation strategy basically uses trend-following and momentum to choose between two portfolios - one based on different U.S. sectors and industries and another based on global asset classes. Among each portfolio, the system always picks the 3 ETFs with superior relative strength.

The system can't be expected to outperform the market in all kinds of environments, but it has produced outstanding performance in the long term. Even for investors who do not trade these kinds of strategies, the data can be remarkably valuable when evaluating the market environment in order to make more effective investment decisions.

Strategy Design

We start by creating two different portfolios: the sector portfolio and the asset class portfolio.

The sector portfolio includes 25 ETFs representing different sectors and industries in the U.S. stock market.

Those are:

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index ETF (FDN)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

The asset class portfolio covers 9 different asset classes on a global scale.

The ETFs in the universe are:

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) for big stocks in the U.S.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) for small U.S. stocks.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) for international stocks in developed markets.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) for international stocks in emerging markets.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC) for a basket of commodities.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) for gold.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) for REITs.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) for long-term Treasury bonds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) for short-term Treasury bonds.

The Global Rotation System basically compares the SPDR S&P 500 versus a diversified benchmark (BNCH) made of 60% stocks and 40% bonds from both the U.S. and international markets.

We can do this by creating a relative ratio that calculates SPY over BNCH. Then, we measure the 100-day moving average in such a ratio to tell if SPY is outperforming or underperforming the benchmark.

Source: ETFreplay

In each portfolio, we use a relative strength ranking that measures risk-adjusted performance for the ETFs in such a portfolio over the mid-term. Different ETFs have different degrees of volatility, so we focus on volatility-adjusted returns as opposed to returns in isolation.

When the S&P 500 index (SPY) is outperforming the benchmark (BNCH), the system is allocated to the top 3 ETFs with the highest relative strength in the U.S. sectors portfolio. On the other hand, if the S&P 500 is underperforming the benchmark, then the system is invested in the top 3 ETFs with the highest relative strength in the asset class portfolio.

In plain English, when U.S. stocks are outperforming, we want to focus on buying the strongest sectors and industries in the U.S. stock market. However, if the S&P 500 is underperforming versus global asset classes, then we want to focus on the strongest asset classes on a global scale. Among each portfolio, we always buy the top 3 ETFs in terms of risk-adjusted returns.

Risk And Return

Since January 2017, the Global Rotation strategy has gained 523.5%, far surpassing the 162.5% produced by the SPDR S&P 500 in the same period. The annual return is 15.7% for the strategy versus 7.9% for the SPDR S&P 500.

Source: ETFreplay

More importantly, the strategy substantially outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 in terms of downside risk too. The maximum drawdown - measured as the greatest percentage drop from the high - was 18.4% for the Global Rotation strategy versus 55.2% for the SPDR S&P 500 in the same period.

Source: ETFreplay

We can gain a deeper understanding of how the strategy works by looking at the annual return numbers for different periods. Its worst year was 2015, and the annual loss in that year was a very manageable 5.5%. Consistently positive returns and relatively small loses are arguably the main strength in the strategy.

Source: ETFreplay

In years like 2008, when global stock markets collapsed and the S&P 500 had a maximum drawdown of 47.6%, the Global Rotation strategy gained 15.5% by investing in safe haven assets such as Treasuries and gold.

In years like 2017, in which risky assets boomed, the strategy also outperformed the market by a wide margin by investing in high-risk sectors such as technology, so it gained 30.8% versus 21.7% for the SPDR S&P 500.

On the other hand, in years such as 2015 and 2019, when the main trends in different asset classes were weak and short-lived, the strategy produced mediocre returns. The main problem is not that it made any big bad bets in those years, but rather many positions with mediocre returns.

A quantitative strategy such as this one will hardly spend a lot of time in an underperforming position. However, when a particular asset is showing signs of strength, the strategy tends to buy it. If such an asset then reverses down, the strategy will ultimately buy at high prices and sell at low prices.

The individual losses are not particularly big, but during times of sideways market conditions and choppy price action, the strategy can suffer lots of relatively small loses or positions with mediocre returns. The main drawback is not taking a big hit in a particular position, but rather bleeding due to several small losses in a period in which price trends are undefined.

The strategy is based on price trends and momentum, and with this in mind, it can be expected to outperform during big bear and bull markets such as 2008 and 2017. On the other hand, it will probably generate disappointing numbers in sideways years such as 2015 and 2019 so far.

Importantly, these kinds of strategies are not only useful for investors who trade ETFs based on quantitative indicators. The strategy can provide actionable information in terms of evaluating the overall market environment and positioning your portfolio in the right sectors at the right time. Information is power, and investment decisions supported by hard data are superior to those based on opinions and speculation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN, IGV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.