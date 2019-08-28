PacWest: Tighter Margin Squeezes Earnings, Credit Quality Excellent, Sustainable 7% Yield

I'm going to hold - for now - and may add if I see signs of margin stabilization 3Q 2019.

Margin compression from higher interest expense is the story - the yield on interest-earning assets is holding up well.

Source: PacWest

Another Investing Disaster?

On August 23, 2019, a day when the Dow was down 623.34, I decided to check on another one of my investing disasters, PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW). PACW is the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a $26-billion, asset business-oriented bank with 74 branches in California and one branch in Durham, North Carolina. This bank pays $2.40 a year in dividends, a 7.10% yield based on its $33.14 stock price. Cue the savvy readers saying “High yields are often a sign of danger!” and “They’re going to cut that dividend!” Yeah, that’s why I’m writing.

Data by YCharts

A fine mess, maybe I should just buy ETFs?

Accept as the starting point that my stake in this bank was down about 21% as of August 23. Ouch. I bought as a long-term hold with growth and dividends. Exit? Eh, when the stock price is really, really high? Actually at 3 x book value I'll start looking for the exit. I am a fan of management, having known them in a former life. Yes, I averaged down. In this article I am going to answer the following question: What the heck is going on? Join me for a check-up on this investment and a healthy dose of schadenfreude.

Earnings: We Raid the Cookie Jar...

Here’s what they said about the 2Q 2019:

PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2019

Company Release - 7/16/2019 7:00 AM ET

Highlights

Net Earnings of $128.1 Million, or $1.07 Per Diluted Share; Up 16% from Prior Quarter

Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin of 4.72%; Up 3 Basis Points from Prior Quarter

Loan and Lease Production of $1.4 Billion; $165 Million of Net Loan Growth

Core Deposits Represent 83% of Total Deposits

Source: PacWest

And here’s what the CEO said:

We continue to see favorable results from our credit de-risking strategy with sustained improvement in our credit quality metrics. Year-to-date net charge-offs are 48% lower than the same period in 2018 and year-to-date credit loss provisions are 44% lower than the same period in 2018. Our second quarter of 2019 results produced a return on assets of 1.99% and a return on tangible equity of 23.15%. Source: PacWest

Okay, that sounds good. Now, pardon me, since there’s a lot of numbers here, but here’s the 2Q 2019 results as presented in the press release:

Now I am beginning to feel some pain. First, up there at the top in green, interest income is growing. Good. Look at net interest income after the loan loss provision – also growing. Good, but wait a minute. Interest expense is up 118% from $47.5 million YTD 2Q 2018 to $103.3 million YTD 2Q 2019 due to a large increase in deposit expense. Maybe that’s why they wanted to buy El Dorado Savings Bank, a merger terminated January 9, 2019? More lower-cost deposits?

Now we have to look at the current deposit structure vs. the prior year. The press release highlights included core deposits equal to 83% of total deposits, but that is actually down from 87% on June 30, 2018. Over the same period, noninterest-bearing demand deposits are down from 45% to 39% of the total and time deposits of $250,000 and over – which tend to be more expensive, hot money – are up from 10% to 15%. Hence, the higher deposit expense and total interest expense. Yes, checking another table, total interest-bearing liabilities cost 0.89% a year earlier, now they cost 1.64%. And interest-earning assets are yielding pretty much the same, a decline from 5.70% to 5.68% - no problem there.

It’s an interest expense squeeze. Net interest margin down from a sporty 5.18% to 4.72% year over year. Will the current actual and forecast decline in rates help deposit costs?

Wait a minute, check out the loan loss provision also in yellow. They picked up $9.5 million there. More on that in the next section.

What do you do if you’re going to blow your comparisons? Sell securities! Gain on sale of securities, further down in yellow, was $24.4 million YTD 2Q 2019 compared to $6.5 million YTD 2Q 2018. This looks like raiding the old cookie jar. Those securities had to be yielding more than market for the gains, so will this hurt the yield on interest-earning assets going forward?

I’m not too happy.

Credit Quality: Really Good

Well, maybe the lower provision was justified. Regulators frown on building reserves you don’t need since this makes it easier to manage (massage) earnings.

Pre-Conclusion Conclusion

Okay, enough of this. Everything else is basically fine. Yeah banks, insurance companies falling rates, blah, blah, blah. I'm in it for 5 years not next week. What about the payout ratio? Are they over their skis?

Payout Ratio: Tolerable... Just

Seeking Alpha tells me the payout ratio is 65%. Let’s see if I can create a quick and dirty sustainable, inclusive, tolerant… eh, that’s another article. Sustainable payout ratio. If I just take YTD 2Q 2019 dividends divided by EPS I get 60%. Pretty good for a bank. Here’s another way to look at it:

Even 66% for a bank is not too bad. Remember this was a really rough calculation to provide a reality check. So far, and 3Q 2019 will provide more certainty, the 7% yield looks sustainable.

Conclusion

I’m going to hold. Of course, as mentioned above, I will go over the 3Q 2019 results with a fine-tooth comb and if there's margin stabilization, I may add. If you want to feel really superior, the one flag I noted when I bought PacWest was insider sales. Bought anyway. Over the last year there have been insider buys, no sales. We’ll see.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.