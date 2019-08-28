Tele2: Q2 2019 Continues To Impress; 20.84% CAGR In 3 Years

While the stock couldn't be more of a "Hold" than it currently is, I hope people put this telecommunications and TV operator on their watchlist.

Company results continued to show excellence, and the stock has grown like a weed even in times of market volatility.

Following the second-quarter earnings report, I'll revisit Tele2 and explain a bit more regarding my position here.

My previous article on Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF), "Tele2: A Hold For This Potentially High-Yielding Company", garnered some interest for Swedish telecommunications, which I now intend to follow up on. After a particularly strong 2Q19, with several positive news items, affirmations and stock developments despite recent market insecurity, I want to further showcase why I consider telecommunications a recession-resistant industry - at least insofar as the Swedish ones go.

2Q19 - Extra Dividend, Organic growth across the board, double FCF

So, the second-quarter earnings report came in late in July, and the development for the stock hasn't been poor in any way since then. While Friday saw a share price drop of ~4%, this actually represented less than the 6 SEK that's being paid out to shareholders in extraordinary dividend. The stock development has been nothing short of spectacular, despite increased competition.

Positive company results during 2Q19 centered on:

Organic EBITDA growth of 3%

Organic growth in Swedish EBITDA of 3%, driven by ComHem merger synergies

Net profit increase to 2.1 billion SEK, impacted by 1.6 billion SEK capital gain from selling operations in Kazakhstan.

EPS of 2.98 (0.81) SEK/share, impacted by Kazakhstan.

Free cash flow (equity) more than doubled to 1.1 billion SEK for the quarter, driven by ComHem merger synergies

Croatia now a discontinued operation

Mostly positive. Some headwinds were noted - a small organic revenue decline, as well as a very small end-user service revenue decline of 1%. The company adopted IFRS 16, but the EBITDA growth was calculated ex IFRS 16.

As of this quarter, Tele2 is increasing the pace of its turnaround in FMC, B2B and the Baltics - all three areas here reporting positive numbers.

The company also delivered strongly in its most important geographical segment: Sweden.

In addition, international results were strong as well, with growth in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia (highest net adds since 2012). Especially successful has been the migration to higher-ASPU plans in these nations, resulting in positive ASPU development of 5%.

Compared to Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF, OTCPK:TELNY) and Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF, OTCPK:TLSNY), Tele2 is geographically simple. The Baltics operations have improved, and by leaving Croatia, the company has finally left its last unprofitable segment behind.

Finances

Company finances following these results are very strong, coming in at a margin of 37% (29%), despite 227 million SEK costs for the ComHem merger. Tele2 also took a one-time non-cash impairment charge of 452 million during the quarter, as well as a small hit from the Netherland JV. Despite these offsetting effects, the company recorded an operating profit of 431 million (835 million) SEK and a total profit from operations of 2130 million SEK (offset by Kazakhstan).

The underlying cash flow integration mentioned in the segment above can be seen in the group cash flow statement, where despite a reversal of capital gain of Kazakhstan, we have a more than doubling of the free cash flow.

And things are far from done. While over 100 million SEK in operating synergies were realized during the quarter, the target for Year 3 remains at 900 million SEK. The run rate of 450 million SEK in synergies is reached after only six months - and Tele2 is restating the goal, aiming at an end run rate target of 600 million for the year based on a faster headcount reduction across the company's operations.

In addition, Tele2 has managed to continue deleveraging the sheet, now coming in at below the goal of 2.5X net debt/EBITDAaL.

The sale of Kazakhstan will bring this leverage back up, but the company is well below the high end of its target of 3.0X.

Concluding 2Q19

All is well with Tele2 despite increased competition in Sweden - and the distribution of an extraordinary dividend related to a geography that hasn't contributed to results for quite some time already means that things are going very well indeed, especially when we include the now-present merger synergies related to ComHem.

The company is in a good position to begin leveraging its market position, including ComHem, to drive merger synergies further, grow in B2B, grow in Boxer and grow in consumer segments.

Tele2, which only a few years ago wasn't considered all that great - people would refer to it as a company that had overextended into too many unprofitable geographies - has now successfully executed the beginning of a turnaround, and many of the unprofitable geographies have been left behind.

And the rewards haven't been small for shareholders who've been willing to stick their necks out. My investment back in 2015/2016 has grown at an impressive compounded annual growth rate of 20.84% per annum until now, including company dividends but excluding the extraordinary dividend. This is far better than the related indices, and Tele2 is one of the best-performing stocks in my entire portfolio.

Valuation

With great growth/a great turnaround also come other effects, however, and if anything, the moat between "fair value" and Tele2 has grown even further over the past two months.

At current valuations, Tele2 trades at over 30 times earnings - less than 3 years ago, it was less than half this number. The dividend yield is at a paltry 2.91%; my own is closer to 5.1% - over 10.5% if we include this year's extraordinary dividend.

The share price development shown in the article's initial portion means that there are very few scenarios where Tele2 can be considered investable at this point. Sure, you're placing your money at an above-inflation/T-bill yielding company with great prospects. However, future growth prospects for Tele2 are far more likely to be limited compared to the development we've seen over the past 3 years.

A telecommunications operator should not be trading at 30 times earnings. AT&T (T) trades at barely almost 15 P/E, Verizon (VZ) at about the same - and some argue that these stocks can be considered a bare fair value. While Telia currently trades at similar valuations of ~30 P/E and above, the fact is that historical tendencies agree with the NA peer comparison - 13-16 P/E is more reasonable for this sort of company.

That means any investment done into the company at this stage is likely to deliver modest growth at best, unless the erratic overvaluation continues. I don't think that's something you want to count on.

Thesis update

As conservative dividend growth investors, what we want (or strive to do) is to place our capital in companies where we can enjoy not only capital returns from share price valuation increases due to undervaluation and recovery/earnings growth but dividends and dividend growth. These factors work in tandem to deliver to us market-beating returns, which include both dividends and other gains.

With my holding in Tele2, representing almost 3% of my portfolio, this is something I managed to do quite well, confirmed by the almost 21% CAGR over a period of 3 years. That doesn't mean this sort of earnings growth can be expected to continue, however.

Even if all expected synergies materialize, I expect we'll see at most a modest single-digit earnings growth rate (below 5%) going forward here. The company will no doubt remain a strong player in telecommunications across Sweden and perhaps the Baltics, but over the long term, I believe valuations will once again come down to more manageable levels.

That is why despite all the company's successes, I choose not to invest more at this point (and haven't for years) and why I recommend Tele2 to be on your watchlist at this point - no more.

Recommendation

At valuations of ~30 P/E, I consider Tele2 to be a "Hold". The company simply is, despite positive results, too overvalued to be a good buy at this point. While I won't be selling my shares, I see no reason to add more at these prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, TLSNF, TLSNY, TLTZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.