Boardwalk: Straight Line To Higher Valuation

When we last touched on Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) we left with a bullish message on the REIT and we expected a 25% upside move.

We think that the company should ultimately trade up to a 10-20% premium to NAV and move to about 17X-18X forward FFO multiple. Combining our two estimates, we see fair value for the shares at about 50 CAD a share. Boardwalk is very sensitive to Alberta employment and inflation and has material upside potential should oil prices average over 65 USD in 2020.

Source: Boardwalk: 25% Upside To Fair Value

Boardwalk subsequently reported Q2-2019 results and we believe that the numbers are validating our stance and the stock should gain traction over the next few months. We explain our reasoning below.

Current results

Boardwalk reported an extremely strong Q2-2019 quarter and revenues increased by 4.6%. Same property rental revenues were a tad lower and showed a 3.8% increase.

Source: Boardwalk Q2-2019

Boardwalk's net operating income (NOI) increased at a solid rate of 11.5% but this was below the increase seen in Q1-2019 (13.6%). Boardwalk's key victory, though, was in the area of operating expenses. The company had struggled with their expenses in the past as these had exceeded gains in revenues. However, this quarter showed that Boardwalk has this firmly under control.

Source: Boardwalk Q2-2019

Property expenses came in at $47.18 million which was a 4% drop from the 2018 numbers of $49.01 million. This is a truly stunning result and Boardwalk's cost control efforts are driving big NOI improvement. In addition, if the carbon taxes are rolled back within the province, the company could actually see further operating margin gains.

With expenses firmly under control, Boardwalk was once again able to leverage the revenue gains to power funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit which grew 13.3% and 16.3%, respectively.

Source: Boardwalk Q2-2019

Guidance

With two strong quarters of market-beating numbers, it was inevitable that Boardwalk would raise guidance and it did so rather emphatically.

Source: Boardwalk Q2-2019

Boardwalk's rents are still slightly below market and it has many developing assets coming on in the next 12 months. On the other hand, occupancy levels are already quite high and there is not much room to boost revenues via that route. Overall, we still think that Boardwalk will be able to reach out $3.00 FFO run-rate in the next 12 months.

Key risk has been substantially reduced

Boardwalk is a very leveraged play on residential apartments. Apartment buildings are generally bought and sold with very low cap rates and in order to get some traction out of them, REITs have to use significant leverage. That is part and parcel of the game. But sometimes that creates significant issues. About 6 months back we had noted that the key risk for Boardwalk was its mortgage refinancing. Boardwalk itself had highlighted this in their annual report. Specifically they stated,

As of February 2019, CMHC-insured five and ten-year mortgage rates were estimated to be 2.90% and 3.00%, respectively. In 2019, the Trust has a total of $534.9 million of mortgages maturing. To date, the Trust has renewed or forward locked the interest rate on $349.3 million, or 65% of these mortgage maturities at an average interest rate of 3.24%, while extending the term of these mortgages by an average of eight years. Included in this is a single mortgage totaling $313.9 million for the Trust’s Nun’s Island Community, a 3,100-unit portfolio in Montreal.

Source: Boardwalk Annual Report

We had noted the big increase in their refinancing interest rates and pointed out that Boardwalk would have easily the most terrible time of any Canadian REIT we followed if interest rates were to spike. We had calculated that about half of potential NOI gains would be lost to increasing interest costs as Boardwalk has very low rate mortgage maturities coming up for refinancing.

Source: Boardwalk Q2-2019

The turmoil in the markets has, however, been exceptionally kind to Boardwalk. CMHC rates have plunged.

To date, the Trust has renewed or forward locked the interest rate on $442.7 million, or 84%, of its 2019 mortgage maturities, with an average term of eight years at a weighted average interest rate of 3.10%, a slight increase from the average maturing rate on these completed mortgages. Included in this is a single mortgage totaling $310.6 million for the Trust’s Nun’s Island Community, a 3,100-unit portfolio in Montreal. In addition, the Trust obtained $80.8 million of additional mortgage funds. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, principal repayment totaled $32.5 million. As of August 2019, CMHC-insured five and ten-year mortgage rates were estimated to be 2.35% and 2.50%, respectively.

Source: Boardwalk Q2-2019

Refinancings will now drain much less from FFO than we thought and as such we think the $3.00 annualized run rate of FFO could be hit sooner than we anticipated. Under status quo (low rate) conditions, Boardwalk would likely benefit more than any other REIT and market will price that in quickly.

Conclusion

Boardwalk is moving in the right direction and improving fundamentals in Alberta continue to make the shares attractive. The ultra-low rate environment makes Boardwalk's yield more attractive, but also reduces refinancing risk for its large mortgage debt. Shares have risen after the Q2-2019 results but we think they are still attractive here and think we could see a further 15-20% upside rather quickly.

While BOWFF did not make it into our high yield picks, a few other REITs and REIT funds did. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019." High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3,100 members and six contributors. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.