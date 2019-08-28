Why You Should Stop Thinking Of Microcaps As Fraudulent Penny Stocks

Microcap stocks – public companies which have a market capitalization of roughly $50 million to $300 million – are unfairly stereotyped as penny stocks dogged by fraud and pump-and-dump schemes, according to GeoInvesting co-founder Maj Soueidan.

While the microcap space does have risks attached, “what’s overblown is the misconception that there aren’t good quality companies in this space,” Soueidan said on Real Vision’s Trade Ideas. “Because of the stereotypes that financial media places on the space, it creates a lot of opportunity to find great companies.”

Situation Has Changed Since 2008

Soueidan also pointed out that people generally aren’t willing to invest in the long-term. “2008 basically eradicated a lot of the retail investors,” he said. “The second there’s a volatile moment in the market, we all get scared and people panic sell. Everyone’s thinking shorter term.”

For investors willing to allow the time for these companies to realize their value however, there are opportunities in the space, particularly among the top tier microcaps.

“Although the market in general is more efficient as we've moved on, I believe it's more inefficient than ever in the micro-cap universe,” he added. “What better position to be in? It’s great if you’re willing to look there and have a time horizon of more than one minute.”

He also said that as people have been pushed out the risk curve, they are less willing to hold stocks long-term, and that has “really affected the way that the micro-cap universe has evolved.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

