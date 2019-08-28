Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious

The key to successful investing might be to sit back, trust your overall portfolio building strategy and do nothing.

Stocks can languish for many years. It's quite common to see a good company "go nowhere" for 4-5 years or more.

With individual stock investing, we might give the companies and management a decade to do their thing and prove their worth.

Indexing might be a little easier for most investors - you can't see the many individual stocks when they are greatly out of favour.

As my readers will know, I skimmed 15 of the largest cap Dividend Achievers (VIG) in early 2015. They are held in my personal retirement portfolio and the portfolios of my wife. These are real portfolios with real monies and constitute our complete US equity holdings.

Here's the list of those 15 companies: 3M (NYSE:MMM), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

There are also 3 picks by way of Apple (OTC:APPL), BlackRock (BLK) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

These stocks were purchased without any further evaluation and they've been held without any further evaluation or guesswork, even though a few of the holdings are no longer part of that Dividend Achievers Index or Vanguard Dividend Appreciation fund, VIG. I have added to a few of the biggest losers here and there.

Instead of simply purchasing the wonderful VIG, I skimmed in search of lesser drawdown in a major market correction. I also wanted to experience the challenges and successes of owning a stock portfolio. My "job" is to study and write on ETF and individual stock portfolio construction. I needed to jump in, and I thought skimming the largest-cap companies of an index that combine a meaningful dividend growth history with dividend health screens was "the way to go".

I am also demonstrating my trust in the index investing process. And of course, at the heart of the indexing approach is simply buying "enough" successful and market-leading companies and letting them do their thing. Of course, over time, an index will kick out the losers and replace them with companies that have demonstrated greater success.

Good companies can be out of favour for years

Well, make that "years and years". I've witnessed so many of my holdings stay under pressure for extended periods. Of course, even a year of two can seem like an eternity for an investor.

I'll use the Seeking Alpha price charts to demonstrate just a few of the stocks stuck in limbo from initial purchase in 2015.

Out of the gate, a great example is Walmart.

We can see that the stock swooned immediately, and it was not until late 2017 that the stock price entered into positive territory. I had added to Walmart a couple of times in 2015 and 2016, and I've since let it run. It's been a more than solid performer.

Next up is Lowe's. Again, we can see that the company essentially went nowhere, even into 2018. It took a while for that stock to get into gear. Almost 4 years is a long time period for some investors. That can take an incredible amount of patience. Second-guessing might lead to a bad place.

Medtronic was stuck in neutral for many years. Recently it has started to "take off". I did add to MDT.

And here's my favourite, Abbott Labs. I did add to ABT on 2 or 3 occasions, and with the stock price surge from 2017, it has turned into the largest position for our US holdings, even outpacing the runaway Microsoft and Texas Instruments that were "allowed to run".

But we see that ABT was down and out for more than 2 years.

PepsiCo also languished for many years before turning into a solid performer. One cash infusion when it was down and out turned PEP into an index-beating stock for the period.

Nike started out strong in 2015 and then fell out of the market's favor in 2016 and 2017. Many gave up on the company. I added once or twice when it was down and out, resulting in a very good position for us.

Even stalwart Johnson & Johnson took a while to get into gear.

And here's 3M. It had a period of solid returns but then gave it all up. We're back to extreme patience for this company and stock again.

Those with more energy invested might have less patience.

For me, I have no ego or emotion attached to the companies, as I don't have my personal evaluation invested in the process. I am trusting an index. That's the decision I made, along with the skimming process.

For those that have their sweat and brains invested in that decision, that could lead to a lot of second-guessing. As humans, we don't like to be wrong for long. But patience is what it takes. We need to keep the long-term view in mind at all times.

Let's look at a couple of 10-year charts.

Here's 3M.

Here's United Technologies.

Here's Walmart.

Things can look at little different over a 10-year period. And again, it can take several years for a company to execute and prove the worth of a new direction, a new acquisition, or investment in new products and services. And of course, there is no guarantee that a company will turn things around and the stock price will recover.

CVS Health Corp. is a company that demonstrates the need for incredible patience. The company has made a major acquisition and is setting the stage for future growth. But the company is trapped between growth expectations and uncertainty.

There are opinions on all sides, not surprisingly, as we simply don't know how this will play out, but popular Seeking Alpha writers at Sure Dividend suggest you might buy this undervalued dividend stock. Along with Walgreens, CVS is one of my last 2 losers.

The company is executing well and has a forward P/E ratio of 8.6. It is making a lot of money, and revenues are increasing nicely as the company pays off debt. But the market is not buying it yet. To bail would be senseless, IMHO, as I don't know the future. If the market starts to take notice, this might help the portfolio tremendously. I'm staying the course with CVS and Walgreens.

Here's the 10-year chart for CVS.

I'll give CVS another few years. Heck, I'll probably ride it into the ground if I have to. But if the company keeps increasing revenues and profits, perhaps instead I'll be taking this stock to my grave.

Author's Note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. Hit "Follow" to receive notices of future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, BLK, WMT, UTX, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.