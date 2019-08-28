Sentiment Speaks: Preparing For A Bitcoin Bottom And Major Rally

We provided bottoming targets for this correction, and we are now approaching them.

We caught the bottom to Bitcoin at the end of 2018, and the recent topping pattern as well.

Looking Back

In our last article, ‘Sentiment Speaks: We Caught The Bitcoin Bottom And Then The Top - Now What?’, we stated that Bitcoin should be in a wave 2 which can correct much of the move off the December 2018 low. We further outlined that the ideal retrace for this correction would reach a level between $7857 and $5523. And, a drop below $4300 would signal that the December low would likely be breached.

Current Sentiment

As you know from our past articles, following the mood on social media has been very helpful in assessing anecdotal sentiment towards Bitcoin. Crypto Traders are extremely active followers of armchair analysts on Twitter and YouTube.

An interesting perspective has emerged in this community. The common thinking is that Bitcoin is a safe haven asset that is non-correlated to traditional assets like the stock market. Some are suggesting it is a hedge against standard assets. We can only surmise that this is a result of recency bias, for Bitcoin has been in a steady uptrend while the stock market has been exceedingly volatile through 2019.

But one must only go back to 2018 to identify a period where Bitcoin and the S&P500 were highly correlated in direction. In fact, owning Bitcoin helped no one survive the stock market plunge of late 2018 as it saw a 80%+ drop while the S&P500 only lost 20%.

Furthermore, the same community is suggesting that US trade wars and currency wars are ready to fuel bitcoin higher. Ryan understands this argument a bit more as he has been studying the flight of capital from countries such as Venezuela and Argentina into Bitcoin. This is because moving capital with Bitcoin is easy. However, you’ll need to be in a country where the currency is going straight to zero value for a volatile asset like Bitcoin to provide a hedge.

Our point is that that crypto traders and crypto investors are hanging on to fundamental arguments while it has lost over 30% of its value, and is looking to lose another thirty percent. Fear has not struck this market yet. But, we will likely see fear at $7800, or else we may need a deeper correction.

An Opportunity Awaits

The end of this correction provides the last great opportunity to participate in the next bullish cycle that we foresee for the crypto market. As we have stated in past articles, we have long expected the run of $3120 to reach $65,000, provided every key level of support holds. And, we even see the potential to see six figure Bitcoin prices in the next year or so.

Are you ready for this opportunity?

As our current correction continues, we see a setup for Bitcoin to attack the $8,400 to $7,800 region in the next drop, provided we remain below $11,915. This region represents the 38.2% retracement of the prior rally. This is the first key level we expected as a target for a wave two correction, per our opening paragraph.

The choices for the market are simple. It can either rally impulsively or correctively of our bottoming targets. If we see a very clear impulsive pattern off that support, then that will be our signal that the next bullish phase has begun. However, if the market can only muster a corrective rally, then that will alert us to the potential for a drop down to the lower end of our target in the 5500 region.

Bitcoin volatility is no joke. While this may be one of the largest trading opportunities to come to crypto traders in the next year, getting it wrong, and not keeping risk to a minimum, can result in much consternation. Yet, with the Elliott Wave Theory, we have clear levels that provide very measured risk.

One more aspect to watch in this correction is volume. Bitcoin volume always crescendos near the end of a correction as the fear knob is dialed up to “high.” This is common in many asset classes as they reach capitulation.

Thus far, we have seen volume steadily dry up. We are starting to see volumes retreat to levels seen in November last year before the large drop of over $3000 into our December low. This clearly suggests that this correction is not over, but we are likely approaching the end of this move down.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this current correction is expected to be the last great opportunity for Bitcoin in the current bullish cycle. And, that cycle may not last beyond next year. This is simply the nature of Bitcoin’s volatile price action. These cycles provide immense volatility over a short period of time, but with such volatility comes great opportunity.

Bitcoin’s current correction can comfortably reach $4300 before we call this bull market at risk,. However, we appear to be moving towards the $8400 to $7800 region for a potential bottom. While crypto traders continue to excite themselves over ‘fundamentals’, will they be prepared that we may see a 45% haircut relative to our 2019 peak? We may soon find out.

