Macy's: Once More, Buying At A Discount

This "heads I win, tails I win" setup suggests that experienced value investors have an opportunity to secure strong intermediate- to long-term gains with a purchase of Macy's at current prices.

In this article, the author argues that the current market price underestimates substantially the value of Macy's, whether it is "alive" (as a retailer) or "dead" (as a real estate play).

Even as Macy's market price has declined nearly 60% over the past year, it appears to this analyst that this unreasonably low market price ignores significant improvements made by Macy's.

Prices of "big box" department stores continue to be pressured downward as the market doubts the viability and business model of these companies, including Macy's.

Recommendation

I am recommending that value investors consider buying Macy's (M) at or near the current price of $14.94/share (closing market on August 23rd, 2019 as recorded by Yahoo Finance). As this author always recommends for deep value purchases if a decision is made to buy, buy a minority portion of a planned position and see how it develops before making any additional commitments ("Sip, don't gulp").

In the past two weeks, I have opened once again a position in Macy's using a put strategy to do so. Specifically, I sold to open long-dated, deep in-the-money puts (LEAPS) on M, at a strike of $25/share with expiration on January 17th, 2020 for one-third of the position and January 15th, 2021 for the remaining two-thirds. I sold a portion of the position prior to the earnings call and a portion after, taking advantage of the "better", lower price of M to increase the value of the puts for part of the position.

My current effective basis is $16.44/Share for Macy's (strike price minus blended value of $8.56/share premium collected), blended across both put positions.

However, given that the typical way for most readers is to simply buy the stock, I will focus on stock purchase recommendation to exploit the opportunity in Macy's. The recommendation would be to buy M at near the current price of $14.94/share, then holding for a shorter-term target price of $29.95/share (or another price just short of $30) as a target, representing essentially a double on their investment, since $30 appears to be one key technical level representing resistance on the way up. While I believe the value of Macy's is indeed higher than $30, the market may not be able to surpass that resistance level in the short run, resulting in the price going back down and the gain being lost within a more constrained time period.

In lieu of using a technical target price, one can employ a longer-range target of $37.50-$40 as the upper value for which M appears to be reasonable value. As I am short puts, I will be targeting the latter $37.50-$40/share range, then buying to cover my short put position (as I did the last time with the majority of my position) as the residual premium approaches zero at that market price. Holding puts for a longer period of time is actually an advantage as the premium to the market value declines as expiration gets closer.

Previous Recommendations for M

This represents the second time that I have recommended purchase of Macy's on Seeking Alpha. The first recommendation to buy M (or short M puts) was published on September 13th, 2017, in "Macy's: 2 Ways to Play" at a price of $22.22. Nine months later on June 8th, 2018, I recommended closing out positions in M in "Macy's: No Longer A Compelling Value Investment; It is Time to Exit with 3 Ways to Do So" at a closing price of $40.05, delivering an 80% gain in nine months (or 122% gain annualized over the holding period of 261 days).

This graph shows where these transactions took place as the market price for M has moved substantially over the past five years:

At the same time, this chart also shows why Macy's might get hung up at $30, as it did in early 2018 as it struggled for a couple of months to move above that level. It did and continued higher to $40, but it could have also moved back down if it had failed there, losing the short-term gain.

We are now entering M again at the low end of this range yet again:

Of course, a close look at fundamentals is needed to determine if this lower price represents value or not, so we begin consideration of Macy's with an evaluation of earnings.

What M Earns - The Income Statement

The longer term earnings trend for Macy's over the past four years is shown in the table below. In order to focus on key items, only highlight line items are included so that the reader can focus on the key items:

(Please Note: As this statement focuses on key items, not every item, it will not necessarily add up. However, these are the values reported by the company for the respective years for the respective categories as reported by Yahoo Finance.)

A quick look reveals some metrics which might be considered as concerns, but there is less evidence from the high level earnings report that Macy's is not being as savaged by the Retail Apocalypse as many believe.

This becomes more evident as one looks at the changes in key performance metrics in 2018 relative to 2015:

So a 5.2% decline in revenue isn't great and would be considered a concern, but does it represent an Apocalypse? Note that Cost of Revenue (total Cost of Goods Sold) decreased at a 50% greater rate, resulting in a nearly level Gross Profit and a Gross Margin that was actually up 4%.

So a 39% decrease in "Income Before Interest & Taxes" is definitely a concern, but most of that occurred in going from 2015 to 2016 as shown here:

Of course, interest expense is down 30% in just those three years as (as we will see when we discuss the balance sheet) Macy's is aggressively deleveraging and trying to keep their debt in liabilities in line with the size of their overall business.

Net Income increased 3.2% in the midst of an Apocalypse. I would bet that other retailers would like to have increased their Net Income by three percentage points in that same period.

EBITDA values for the period 2015-2018 are also included here (and for future reference below):

So, while we see a significant decline in EBITDA going from 2015 to 2016, declines in full-year EBITDA had been slowing since that point, showing only a 2.8% EBITDA decline for 2018 relative to 2017. So while it is discouraging to see EBITDA move down relentlessly, one also needs to put the degree of decline into perspective. On the one hand, continued 24% declines as we saw going from 2015 to 2016 would be reason for major concern; on the other hand, the 2.8% declines are reason for concern, not panic.

Now let's look highlights for the second quarter and the first half of 2019 for M that has created such concern in the market and driven the price down to these new lows:

So, this table includes, in the upper half, headline numbers moving the stock after the report. The revenue appears to be relatively stable but the Net Income and EBITDA declined substantially as a result of the weak Q2. The $80M decline in Q2 Net Income explains by all but $3M the decline in Net Income for 1H'19, while the $101M decline in EBITDA in Q2 explains two-thirds, but not all, of the decline in EBITDA for the first half.

The lower half of the table puts the latest twelve-month trailing results in perspective relative to four previous annual periods. To calculate the twelve-month results, one simply subtracts the First Half results for 2018 and adds back in the First Half results for 2019.

The reader can see continued decline, which is obviously concerning. Whether Macy's has been in a steady, albeit slow, decline is not in question because the numbers show this steady, slow decline. What is under question is whether this decline justifies the degree of concern expressed by the market in the stock price. That is, does this rate of decline justifies a decline of 59% in the stock price over the past year, down from $36.28 at the close of trading on August 27th, 2019 to $14.94 on the close on August 23rd, 2019.

Of course, if Macy's continues to decline at the pace seen in Q2'19, then maybe one should be exhibiting more than just concern and maybe the market price of the equity is reflecting a continued trend. It appeared that M guided to a more "flattish" rest of the year, suggesting that the declines seen year-to-date may not continue into the rest of the year, but we will see. Over the next few quarters, we will find out whether a 59% decline in stock price was justified by substantial, additional deterioration in the financial performance or whether it was yet another overreaction.

What M Owns - The Balance Sheet

Please find an abbreviated balance sheet for M for the past four years:

During the period when the Retail Apocalypse was in full bloom, Macy's leadership was "sailing into headwinds" reasonably successfully even as they were reputed to be, and their equity was priced to be, going out of business:

Cash & Equivalents have not deteriorated during this period, actually up $53M from year-end 2015, Long-term debt has declined by 32% since the end of fiscal 2015 during the height of the Retail Apocalypse, which is substantial reduction in such a short time period, and Stockholder Equity at the end of 2018 was 50% higher than that at the end of 2015, with only about a third of the $2B increase attributable to Intangibles (which increased $614M) while the remaining increase is due largely to decreased debt.

Current assets remain relatively stable and comfortably above current liabilities.

So, while the company was reputed to be going through this battle for their very existence, the balance sheet has remained remarkably stable and appears to have been strengthened by the company during the recent period of duress. Survivors cope, doing adequately or mediocre when things are terrible and the performance is expected to be equally terrible; indeed, sometimes that is better news than doing pretty good when times are great.

On the last day of 2015 at which the fiscal year 2015 ended, M closed the trading day at $34.98. The recent price is $14.94. Does the reader see a 60% deterioration in the value of this balance sheet at the end of 2018 versus where it was at the end of 2015?

What M Takes In - The Cash Flow Statement

Headline cash flows for M over the past year are shown in this table:

Takeaways from the Cash Flow Statement:

Cash Flows from Operations appears to be stable to trending slightly down, with having declined by 2018 relative to 2015 by 12.5% or about 4% per year; of course, a 4% per annum rate of decline is concerning, not a crisis, and it would take a lot of years of 4% decline to result in the attrition of the balance sheet to the point of insolvency, Capital Expenditures appears to be relatively stable, as the company appears to continue to invest in its future, Dividends paid are easily covered by Free Cash Flow (Cash Flow from Operations minus Capex, was 41,078, so dividends were 43% of Free Cash Flow, and Perhaps unnoticed by critics has been the aggressive deleveraging of the company, noted above in the balance sheet and again in the significant, $100M+ reduction in annual interest expense.

Shares Outstanding and Fully Diluted Share Count:

As of Q2'19, M had 309.1M shares outstanding.

If one reflects the value of potentially dilutive securities, including stock options, restricted stock and restricted stock units, M has a share count of 311.4M shares fully diluted.

These share counts are sourced from Macy's most recent 10Q for Q2'19, page 8.

Book Value per Share

One way (to which many observers object) is simply to look at Book Value per M share, calculated here with a streamlined, simplified balance sheet:

Macy's current (end 2018) book value suggests that Macy's is selling at an undervalued price since book value is one-third higher than the current market price.

I recognize that many view book value as not meaningful for a valuation, so we will look at other approaches to value Macy's as well.

We will return to the asset value later to revisit the value underlying this equity.

EV/EBITDA Valuation for Macy's

Here is a table used to calculate the current EV/EBITDA valuation for Macy's, using the data provided above at year-end 2018:

While not tabulated above, I went into the latest 10Q to pull out the same data for Q2'19 and calculated again the EV/EBITDA ratio:

This does not look like an expensive equity to me, especially as it may be substantially more stable than what is perceived in the market.

Add in a Free Cash Flow pace of about $1B ($1.7B in Cash Flow from Operations minus Capex, rounded up, of $0.7B leaves $1B) and it suggests that some of that FCF may be redeployed from deleveraging to stock buybacks. Given the 10% dividend paid on that stock, it would continue to yield cash flow benefits in the future as the share count begins to become reduced (if management chooses to utilize the FCF in that way). In addition, it could drive Macy's market share price higher even if the low EV/EBITDA ratio remained.

Performance Relative to Loan Covenants

Please find the Macy's commentary on their performance against Loan Covenants:

As of May 4, 2019, the Company was required under its credit agreement to maintain a specified interest coverage ratio for the latest four quarters of no less than 3.25 and a specified leverage ratio as of and for the latest four quarters of no more than 3.75 under the credit agreement. The Company's interest coverage ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 12.30 and its leverage ratio at May 4, 2019 was 1.78, in each case as calculated in accordance with the credit agreement. As of May 4, 2019, the Company was in compliance with the ratios. (p. 25, Macy's 10Q for Q2'2019)

Having already been aggressively deleveraging, they are now well in compliance with any loan covenants, with a substantial margin of safety. While this analyst expects Macy's to continue to delever, they will do so to reduce cost, reduce risk and better positioning themselves to one retailer with a robust balance sheet rather than because they have to do so. Not every retailer is so well positioned relative to their debt.

Summary & Conclusions for Macy's the Retailer

The Retail Apocalypse has been headlines for an extended period, with "big box" department stores, including M, expected to have been under significant pressure. Indeed, we have seen Macy's EBITDA decline even as Net Income has held steady at a minimum.

Throughout this period, which has savaged most retailers, Macy's has used their Free Cash Flow to reduce significantly their leverage, reducing their interest expense by $100M+. Their balance sheet has been strengthened even though their core business has continued under pressure as have all retailers.

Macy's has the time to continue to develop an omnichannel business to be competitive with other retailers while taking advantage of their core strengths as a retailer and with their locations. The strength of the balance sheet will enable them to stay in the game longer than others who are more levered. I believe that they will continue to remain in that stronger group who will be able to take advantage of a depleted set of retailers in the future to return to prosperity.

By just about any measure, Macy's is undervalued. One can look at price/book value, EV/EBITDA ratios or price/earnings ratio (use twelve month trailing earnings of $1,025M on 311.4M share to calculate a P/E ratio of 3.3) to see that Macy's is undervalued relative to almost any benchmark.

But perhaps this foretells failure in retail; even in that case, there is another card to be played, which is Macy's real estate.

Macy's the Real Estate Play

Let me be clear that I believe that Macy's is undervalued as a retailer. I also do not believe that they must play their real estate card to be successful as a retailer; indeed, they may be more successful as a retailer if they do not play the real estate card in the short to intermediate future.

Others have confounded the retail play with the real estate play. This is another possible path, but a focus on retail, a focus on identifying how best to combine an online presence with a brick and mortar presence appears to me to be their best, primary path to return to better equity returns. This analyst views the real estate play as a backup to an effort to become more competitive in retail, not as a supplement to that activity.

Having said that, if retail truly does not work for them, then I view the real estate that Macy's owns as a backup, a "Plan B", to ensure recovery on any investment close to current prices. Let's return to Macy's balance sheet to see what support the book assets provides to current equity valuations, showing again the book value shown above:

Now, assume that Macy's gets serious about liquidating the real estate. In 2016, Starboard calculated a $21B value for Macy's real estate as compared to the $6,637B book value at which the real estate was carried.

Let's also assume that $21B was way to aggressive. This $21B number is $14,363M more than the book number, so let's cut that increase in half to add $7,181M to see what is the value that a more conservative number would offer, found here:

So increasing the estimate of the real estate value by only half of the Starboard estimate still results in a calculated book value of $43.73, almost triple the current price.

Keep in mind that some situations require a liquidation where the inventory, even at cost, is reduced in value and the goodwill and intangibles are zeroed out. That is not needed in this case as Macy's continues as a profitable retailer, at least for now. Any effort in this direction could have more time for preparation, avoiding unsaleable inventory needing to be liquidated at fractions of inventory value. So the inventory value was retained as there would be plenty of time to manage that inventory to a much lower number if cessation of retailing activities would be contemplated.

However, there will be others, not unreasonably, who expect the goodwill and intangibles to be zeroed out. While I believe that some of these items will be monetized, at least in part (e.g., favorable lease rates will convert to cash through lower-cost operations), there is no need to argue.

A table below is offered below to show how nominal recovery value changes as the assumptions are changed about the state of the company at recovery:

a. Current goodwill and intangibles vs. zero value for those items, and

b. Varying the real estate recovery relative to current book value, from no extra recovery, to a quarter of the Starboard Value to a half of the recovery of the Starboard Value to using Starboard's Full Estimate.

So this table shows the recovery outcomes at the boundary conditions of zero Goodwill and Intangibles Value along with the outcome at the current valuation. Readers can use either case, or interpolate values in between, as one sees fit.

There are several key items that emerge from this table:

Even at current book value and zero G&I, book value is positive and not zero, Even a very conservative case of 25% of the additional Starboard Value above book gives a value higher than current market price, The remaining cases show substantial gains on current market prices (not simply recovery, but strong gains)

As Macy's is likely to continue to operate for a significant time and. if they continue to strengthen their balance sheet as they have over the past three years, they would likely be starting such a real estate play from a stronger balance sheet than today, this table probably understates future recovery. Even as earnings look to be declining slowly at this time, impacting cash flow at some steady but slow rate, one is still delivering nearly $1B in Free Cash Flow which will decline over time but remain substantial. With a Enterprise Value of only 8-9 times that annual FCF, a substantial amount of debt and equity can be retired, driving up the value of even a slowly declining retail name if the underlying business can never be stabilized.

Either way, it is hard to justify such a low market value in Macy's and I recommend the reader take advantage of that "heads I win, tails I win" situation.

Summary & Conclusions for Macy's the Investment

Macy's retail operation continues to be competitive even if it is, at present, losing a bit each year. This can be changed and certainly doesn't justify the current "nuclear winter" valuation. While headwinds remain in the retail space, Macy's appears to be managing it at this time, even if is more work needed on stabilizing EBITDA, Net Income and Cash Flow from Operations. The value of $2.50+/share of earnings and over $3 of Free Cash Flow must assuredly be worth $25/share. Alternatively, consider that the current EV/EBITDA valuation is an already low ratio near 4, and there will exist nearly $1B of Free Cash Flow to reduce the remaining $4.7B in debt significantly or else reduce the $4.5B in equity at market prices outstanding.

The primary thesis of this analyst is that Macy's will stabilize the retail business, even if it takes three or four more years. A combination of developing how best to marry the online aspect with Macy's configuration of brick and mortar facilities will take more time, even as it appears that Target and Walmart are making significant inroads into making that combination work. In that case, Macy's will be arguably worth two to three times the current market price, levels at which we had been in the past year, if they can stabilize revenue, margin and income metrics close to current levels.

However, even if that does not happen, the value of the real estate provides a backstop value for the equity and will enable holders of Macy's to recover significantly more than the current market price, again arguably twice to three times the current market price.

While the company may pursue modest initiatives in real estate while they continue to focus on improving the competitiveness of their retail position, I view the real estate opportunity as a backup rather than a necessary supplement to their retailing efforts.

Either way, with a "heads I win, tails I win" setup, I recommend that value investors consider adding Macy's to their portfolio. This enables an investor to secure a retailer having a strong balance sheet and cash flow to best ride out the Retail Apocalypse. It also allows the investor to secure strong returns on the investment regardless of whether future retailing events flip a heads or tails for Macy's.

How Is The Owl Investing in Macy's?

As I explained above, I have created a derivative long position in Macy's by selling short long-dated, deep in-the-money puts at a strike price of $25/share. As I explained above, I believe that Macy's has a value higher than that point, either as a retailer or as a real estate play, but leave some gap between the estimated value (even if conservatively calculated) as an additional margin of safety.

I have sold two contracts for expiration January 15th, 2021 for each contract sold expiring January 17th, 2020. In my second blog, I had indicated that both positions would have equal size, but that did not end up materializing. As it is, I am very comfortable with the existing position. As a result, my current effective basis is $16.44/Share for Macy's (strike price minus blended value of $8.56/share premium collected), blended across both put positions, a bit higher than what I had reflected what it would be if more shorter-dated puts were purchased. Even at that slightly higher basis, it appears that this secures a position in Macy's at very good value.

The notional value (number of shares represented by the contracts times their strike price which could conceivably be put to me) is about the size of my two other largest positions (CBL.PE and KTP, both of which I have covered in other articles).

So I will either be put Macy's shares at a very good value or I will be able to keep most or all of the premium, if Macy's shares recover to a point where I can close the position. This setup is nearly identical to an earlier trade offering the same opportunity and I am tracing the path of that earlier, successful trade.

