Uber: Will It Get Enough Cash To Burn?

However, that is a hard thesis to rely on, and therefore, I'm happy to watch from the sidelines. If the future is as bright as the company says it is, I can probably invest later and still capture plenty of upside.

But there are three other potential sources of capital for the company to keep investing aggressively in the intermediate term.

Based on Uber's trend of cash burn, the IPO gives it approximately 2-4 years of capital to keep investing in growth.

Uber Technologies (UBER) has not had the greatest start as a public company, as the stock is currently trading below its IPO price. As has been discussed by recent articles on Seeking Alpha (here and here), it is no secret that the company is not making a profit.

In this article, I analyze the trends of Uber's cash burn, and compare those trends with its current financial position. Like many other public companies that don’t turn a profit, I believe Uber stock will be driven by the optimism of capital markets to fund growth investments (particularly in autonomous vehicles) rather than immediate profits and attractive valuation.

I find Uber is likely to keep getting funded to make heavy growth investments. Its balance sheet capacity, along with some key investors and a few interesting transactions, gives the company plenty of dry powder to keep growing.

However, the cash burn rate is pretty high and financing conditions can quickly change. Relying on hopes of capital markets to fund future growth, rather than growth funded by free cash flow, is a relatively risky thesis with hard-to-calculate expected returns. For that reason, I am not compelled to buy the stock yet.

Uber is a bet on capital markets optimism for autonomous vehicles

I view Uber as a “transportation revolution” play, much like Apple (AAPL) was a computer revolution play when it went public in the early '80s. Uber has changed the way we transport within (and sometimes across) our cities. In its IPO filing with the SEC, the company claims “we revolutionized personal mobility with Ridesharing”, and I believe its claim is true.

Before Uber’s launch in 2010, it was pretty much inconceivable to get into a car with a stranger to get from point A to point B. That reason alone has likely prevented many early investors from investing in (and profiting with) Uber. Nowadays, it is not only normal for consumers to use Uber as an alternative transportation method (especially in dense urban areas like New York City, where many adults don’t even own a car), but also business travelers use it as an alternative to the taxi system. Uber has become part of our daily lives. It's a massive accomplishment that’s definitely worth something.

But with negative free cash flow (a.k.a. cash burn), heavy and likely accelerating growth investment, ambitious goals (such as to create self-driving logistics services), and decelerating growth trends in its core business, it seems like Uber will need further capital injections to fully penetrate its SAM (service addressable market) and TAM (total addressable markets). The image below shows a quick summary of Uber’s SAM and TAM, which is less than 1% penetrated, according to the company.

Source: Company S-1 filing

The reason I say Uber likely needs future capital injections is because its cash burn rate is high relative to the current cash on hand and balance sheet composition.

As of the last quarter, the company holds $13.6 billion of restricted and unrestricted cash ($11.7 billion of which is unrestricted). Proceeds from the IPO totaled $8.0 billion, net of costs. Cash burn has ranged between $2.2 billion and $4.5 billion over the last three fiscal years. And cash burn is already at $1.9 billion for the first half of 2019, implying a ~$3.8 billion cash burn rate for this year (assuming the same pace in 2H-2019). Based on those trends, I believe Uber is likely to continue burning through $2-4 billion of cash per year over the next few years.

Given its current financial position and cash burn trends, I estimate the capital raised in the IPO should buy Uber approximately 2-4 years of time to keep investing aggressively in growth initiatives, and that’s assuming that cash burn rate doesn’t materially increase. Therefore, its current financial position gives the company plenty of time to establish a strong rapport with public equity investors, most of whom likely believe that self-driving vehicles are the future of transportation. Because investors probably believe in the autonomous vehicle story, I believe they’re likely to be attracted by the Uber story.

The IPO gave the company a good chunk of money to invest in self-driving technology and left it in a better position than it was a year ago. But the IPO also transferred the burden of financing growth from private investors to public investors, who I believe are probably more cautious on valuation.

Uber’s current P/Sales valuation of 4.7x is not terribly bad considering this is an investment in the future of transportation. At an IPO price of $45 per share, the company would carry a 6.3x P/Sales, which isn’t outrageous but isn’t cheap either. Because of its lack of profits, P/Sales ratio is probably the best valuation metric for Uber. The classic P/E ratio or EV/EBITDA ratio cannot be used to value unprofitable companies.

I believe the only way for Uber to turn into a 10-bagger is if public investors are willing to finance the capital investments needed to reach mass scale of self-driving transportation and logistics services. After analyzing its IPO and recent transactions with key investors, it seems like the company has three important sources of capital that will allow it to get funding in the intermediate term.

The first source of capital is the “ATG investors” mentioned in the latest Form 10-Q. These are Japanese investors that include SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), Toyota (TM), and DENSO Corporation (OTCPK:DNZOF). By the way, Toyota and DENSO Corp. are established leaders in automotive industry, meaning they probably view Uber as a viable company to invest in autonomous vehicles. That’s a relatively strong vote of confidence for Uber.

In addition, these are Japanese investors that probably have low hurdle rates due to the low return environment of the Japanese economy (Japanese 10-year treasury bonds are currently yielding -0.27%). I view this group as likely to continue providing capital to Uber’s autonomous vehicles projects. The ATG investors have already committed $1.0 billion in funding.

The second source of capital is PayPal Holdings (PYPL). I view PayPal’s $500 million investment at IPO prices as a strong signal that the company believes the Uber story and is not bothered by Uber’s valuation. PayPal’s ownership of Uber is only 0.6%, and it seems likely to grow.

The following quotes are from PayPal’s second-quarter earnings call (emphasis is mine):

“We both solidified and extended our global partnership with Uber, and also announced that we intend to explore future commercial payment collaborations including the development of Uber's digital wallet. As part of this agreement, we invested $500 million in a private placement and we couldn't be more excited about deepening our relationship with this innovative partner” said CEO Dan Schulman in his prepared remarks. “[with] Uber, we already had a very strong relationship, but this [investment] not only solidifies that relationship, but we're in deep conversations with them on how to expand the extent of our partnership and to help them drive growth and experiences that they want for their customers and our mutual subscribers” said CEO Dan Schulman in response to an analyst question on the impact of these investments for PayPal Holdings.

Based on those optimistic comments about Uber, I view PayPal as another important source of capital for future investments.

Finally, the third source of capital is an undrawn revolving line of credit for $2.3 billion. Uber has a revolving line of credit with a syndicate of banks that could potentially fund another full year of investments. This is probably the last source of capital that the company would tap, as it will add stress on the balance sheet. The undrawn revolver gives Uber a predictable source of capital to rely on if the stock falls dramatically.

To be clear, the balance sheet is in good condition (as it should be for a company with high rate of cash burn). Debt accounts for only 7% of total capitalization. There are no maturities until 2023. The ratio of cash on hand to debt outstanding is >2.5x, meaning Uber is effectively debt-free, as it holds more cash than it owes to creditors.

Below is the calculation of the company’s total capitalization and enterprise value.

Source: Company filings, Author's calculations

Investor Conclusion

Without much to show in profits, and with a cash burn that isn’t likely to abate soon, I believe Uber will be driven by relative optimism in capital markets to fund its investments in autonomous vehicles and TAM penetration. It has the backing of deep-pocketed investors, such as PayPal, SoftBank, Toyota Motors, and DENSO Corp. So, there are reasons to believe the company will get the funding necessary to carry out its investments.

However, hoping that other people will give Uber money to keep burning in order to eventually become profitable isn’t a compelling enough reason to buy the stock. As a value investor, I think I would rather miss this opportunity than take such risk. I think the best way to approach Uber is to be patient and see how the roughly ~$12 billion of unrestricted cash gets invested. If Uber turns out to have such a high TAM, I believe investors will have plenty of upside investing later. Perhaps a few years from now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.