Cirrus Logic's Long-Term Product Vision Might Reward Long-Term Investors For A Long Time

Although the products are still years away from production and the exact products aren't yet known, Cirrus is developing the heavy lifting part up front.

During recent conferences, Cirrus Logic (CRUS) opened a window into its long-term vision. The coming massive markets may dwarf expected mid-term growth. One of Logic's embedded cultural attributes has always been vision. Whether outside observers agreed or disagreed, Cirrus knew its direction. The company just told us more about what's coming during the next 10 years.

When I was much younger, I would hear from time to time that family has money, they invested in Coca-Cola (KO) during the depression and held it. The long-term market created by Coca-Cola offered investors a unique opportunity to buy and hold. One dollar invested in 1920 is now worth about $10000. The total return with dividend during the last century is approximately 10%.

Companies with vision can create buy-and-hold scenarios for patient investors. It requires stamina coupled with trust.

In the past few years, we have written several articles trying to articulate Cirrus' difficult-to-guess timing for the next leg of growth. Some of our thoughts came true, others failed by the wayside. In this article, we offer thoughts about Cirrus' next growth as a review followed by the blue sky long-term vision just opened for us by the company.

The Foundation

Cirrus' market position depends upon being the optimized best at interfacing the real world (analog) with the computational digital environment. The three factors Cirrus optimizes are latency (speed of response), power usage (lower essential) and size (smaller best). The absolute necessity for state-of-art functional quality is assumed. Just about any entity can produce high quality. It is when the above three factors become equal in importance to quality that the level of difficulty shifts sharply upward. Cirrus' value is becoming almost unmeasurable inside of the mobile device world.

Mid-term Growth Review

We wrote several detailed analyses for Cirrus' mid-term growth vision in prior articles. Several growth vectors beginning with amplifiers, haptics, then expanding into codecs, microphones, voice biometrics and a new unnamed closed-loop technology are expected to drive significant growth for the next 3-5 years. We have estimated that Cirrus' could grow from the $1.2-1.5 billion range to the $3.5-4 billion in that time period.

The Long-Term Vision

At the two most recent conferences, Cirrus opened the door into its long-term growth vision. Drawing from an old adage, where there is no vision, the people perish, we begin our peek upward into the blue sky.

At the Oppenheimer Technology Internet Conference, Carl Alberty, Cirrus' Vice President of Mixed Signal Products, explained the company's plans while answering Oppenheimer's analyst Rick Schafer. A beginning comment opens our discussion, "And then placing bets around what could be the next big thing, which is always a question that we get and we never know the exact answer. . ." Alberty finishes, "But we’ve got enough IP that’s so relevant to so many different applications that require ultra- low-power and low-latency signal processing that we’ve got enough bets on the table to kind of be ready for things that emerge like wearables and other connected devices that are exciting longer term, . ." Cirrus doesn't yet know the specific products; it understands the basic driving functionality, low latency and low power usage couple with tiny sized physical characteristics. To prepare for the next major growth cycle, "the company begin several years with 22 nanometer . . . in terms of redeveloping all of our analog and big signal IP in that process node to, again, have IP ready for when we want to make that leap in terms of product. Again, focused on much lower power and much smaller size . . ." This new technology is now in the early testing phase. It is 3 years away from saleable products.

The targets for the new technology include: small ANC, battery-powered headsets, wearables, voice-enabled IoT, devices without touch screens, or without screens particularly are in the company's sight. Cirrus' plans include marketing microphones, voice biometrics, amplifiers for driving speakers and codecs. Alberty, added a comment about market size, "But there are like a ton of emerging applications that are in the IoT category that will run on these little nickel-size batteries, where battery life is hugely, hugely important. Which is similar challenges we see in some of the wearable space and even some of the wireless headsets that have just tiny, tiny batteries and the customers are constantly trading off, how do I add capability and like cool user experiences without making the battery life like six minutes. And so, that’s a real good sweet spot for us."

Order of Magnitude of the Coming Market Size

Precisely defining a market size or future products is a wasted effort. Putting our arms around the ballpark numbers isn't. Cirrus will open new markets and further drive penetration in its shorter-term targeted vision with this reduction in size and power usage. The whole world we interface with, including our home appliances, heating and cooling systems, lighting, garage doors, wearable, headsets, our digital device, toys, etc., are about to be connected intelligently. The descriptive buzz word, internet of things (IoT), will redefine the human's place and roles.

On What It Isn't

But first, for Cirrus, let's define what it isn't. Applications which aren't energy limited such as permanently connected smart home appliances aren't prime candidates for Cirrus' technology. It might win highly specialized applications, but in general this isn't the targeted market.

On What It Is

The prime focus for Cirrus will be in devices for which power and size are prime factors or where a voice interface is essential. Voice interfaces become essential where there is an absence of a touch or interactive screen interface. At this point in time, it appears that the company will provide several parts including voice interfacing processing, user identification, voice sensing (microphones) environmental conditions (pressure, temperature plus others) and sound amplification. Application ASPs will range from $0.30 to near $10.

The technology change will open additional applications into its completely separated wireless headset, wearables and smart home visions. The size is again in the billion-dollar range. Some of the revenue from the two mentioned segments, Smart Home Audio and Smart Accessories Audio, falls into the mid-term growth shown in a recent presentation.

Accessing the Size of the New Elephant in the Room, IoT

An article from Forbes defined it, "The reality is that the IoT allows for virtually endless opportunities and connections to take place, many of which we can't even think of or fully understand the impact of today. It's not hard to see how and why the IoT is such a hot topic today; .."

The following slide graphically illustrates the major IoT layers.

Cirrus' market is found in the blue rectangles (the edge): sensors, microcontrollers and other devices.

The number of devices seems to be in the 10s of billions. Forbes described the unit size of the IoT market, "12.86 billion IoT sensors and devices will be in use in the consumer segment by 2020, growing at a 34.89% CAGR per year from 2017. Vertical-specific sensors and devices are projected to grow from 1.64B units in 2017 to 3.17B in 2020, attaining a 24.57% CAGR in just three years.," Source: Statista."

Over time, this market is expected to grow and grow and grow, and change vision again and again. Reducing the product development time to a year or less by having the heavy lifting portion of the technology in place is essential.

Perhaps Our Most Important Comment

This change in technology developing at Cirrus has huge future significance. It is also important for today. Cirrus' vision for driving technology lower significantly lowers the risk of its customer developing in-house solutions for today's technology. It becomes, why waste resources to develop in-house solutions for products that might last one generation before obsolescence sets in? It adds credibility to believe that Cirrus will also continue to move down the nanometer curve into the 10 nm world 5 or 10 years forward, a move which could add another decade of value.

Our Position

We have owned Cirrus for over two decades and plan to continue. At times, we have traded or added shares at opportunistic prices. We expect the stock price to grow significantly; we expect a dividend at some future date. A minor difference between Cirrus and Coke, markets mature faster today than in the 20th Century. Full valuing Cirrus might happen in less time than the 80 years it took Coke; but like Coke, Cirrus isn't short on vision.

All of these depend on the world maintaining some level of stability, obviously. And the competitive environment, now minimal, might drastically change toward fierce. But Cirrus is posed for growth and posed for even more growth, growth at levels difficult to envision.

We don't expect the market to add any value with this news. It is too nebulous and far distant. Yet, understanding this vision almost forces us to ask, could this become a concept stock, a stock price based on potential rather than performance? We end by reminding all, Cirrus isn't a company for the faint of heart.

