3 Reasons AbbVie Is One Of The Best High-Yield Blue Chips For Times Like These

Just remember that defensive stocks merely tend to fall less than the broader market, and don't go up. No dividend stock is a bond alternative and you must always use proper risk management and asset allocation.

Its recession-resistant business model and strong balance sheet (even post AGN acquisition) make for a safe 6.4% yield, and it continues to grow at double-digits despite falling Humira sales. ABBV is about 45% undervalued and has 16% to 27% CAGR total return potential over the next five years.

AbbVie represents one of the best defensive high-yield stocks you can buy during this period of high uncertainty.

12-month recession risk is about 45% to 48% right now. This remains a pullback for now, and we may yet avoid a trade war recession and bear market.

The media is pumping recession scare stories at record rates, causing many to assume a recession and bear market are unavoidable.

(Source: imgflip)

Recession risk is on the minds of many investors, and it's not hard to understand why.

The Economic Policy Uncertainty Index, which tracks media reports of uncertainty (like inverted yield curve headlines) just hit an all-time high. This risks, according to Bank of America's (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan, scaring ourselves into recession.

Honeywell (HON)'s CEO is warning about the same thing, media obsession with recession creating a self-fulfilling prophecy of scared consumers and businesses spending less and bringing about the downturn they fear.

(Source: econbrowser.com)

And the bond market, which is far larger than the stock market, and historically is far more accurate at forecasting economic downturns, is now pretty convinced that a recession is coming.

Source: CNBC - data as of August 27th, 2:10 PM EST

The 3 month US Treasury yield is now above all major maturities, meaning nearly all the important yield curves are now inverted.

The escalating US/China trade war is the major catalyst for slowing global growth and rising recession fears.

Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi recently told CNBC

Chinese retaliation clearly shows they are making no progress on negotiations for a deal, and the president just upped the ante again. They are firing at each other without any restraint at this point. Recession odds are a lot higher. He's about to push the economy off the rails. It's very close."

Moody's proprietary economic model, indicated about 45% 12-month recession risk of 45%. This is what Mr. Zandi was talking about when he said "it's very close", that we're at the cusp of recession becoming the higher probability event.

That 45% estimate is in-line with recent estimates I've seen ranging from 33% (BAC, JPM, NY Fed) to 55% (Toronto-Dominion Bank). It also fits with Jeff Miller's 9-month risk estimate (45%), and my own real-time recession risk estimator, based on the model created and maintained by the Cleveland Fed.

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

I use the last three months data from the Cleveland Fed to estimate how much each basis point of 10y-3m yield curve inversion (the most accurate one of all and what bankers monitor), adds to 12-month recession risk.

From May to July, the recession-risk/yield curve slope was 0.2% to 0.27%, meaning that the current 51.7 basis point inversion indicates 9.5% to 12.9% higher recession risk than the Cleveland Fed's latest estimate of 35.4%.

Or to put another way, if current economic conditions persist, and the 10y-3m yield curve averages a 51.7 bp inversion over the next month, then 12-month recession risk is about 45% to 48%. This real-time model estimated 43% to 47% the day Moody's estimated 45%, indicating that it's likely a relatively good way of eyeballing current recession risks (given that it also lines up with most another analyst/economist estimates).

Now it's important to remember that 46% recession probability doesn't mean a recession is certain, or coming soon. The current economic fundamentals are still relatively strong, and an economic downturn remains the less probable outcome, for now.

But a recession will come at some point, it's just a matter of when. So that's why it's useful to point out high-quality defensive blue-chip stocks, like AbbVie (ABBV).

Here are three reasons why I consider this defensive 6.4% yielding dividend aristocrat a potentially excellent long-term buy today, whether or not we get a recession in 2020 or 2021.

Reason One: A Recession-Resistant Business Model Supports A Generous, Safe And Growing Dividend

Defensive stocks are NOT "bond alternatives" that are likely to go up during a correction or bear market (as has always occurred during recessions). Rather they are businesses with stable recession-resistant cash flows, that historically have lower volatility, including during most market downturns.

Over the past five years, ABBV's beta (volatility relative to S&P 500) has been 0.44. That doesn't mean that this defensive high-yield blue chip will always outperform the market in every downturn (see risk section), but it greatly increases the probability, especially when the company is highly undervalued (like now).

ABBV and Dividend Aristocrats During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: YCharts)

The late 2018 correction, the worst in a decade (created by trade war recession fears), saw the S&P 500 close down as much as 19.8% at its peak. The dividend aristocrats as a group fell 15.6%, while defensive names like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AbbVie fell even less.

You'll note that none of these defensive stocks (even super low volatility utilities) actually went up. Bonds, such as the 3 ETFs Dividend Kings uses in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio, went up 1.8% during the correction, since they have a weighted beta of -0.25 (negatively correlated assets = hedge during corrections/bear markets).

Why am I even recommending AbbVie, or any stock right now, with recession risk so high? Because all investing is probabilistic, and there is still a roughly 54% probability we avoid a recession, and thus this trade war pullback might not be the start of a major market decline.

This is why it makes sense to still put some new money to work in companies that are

defensive (recession-resistant cash flow)

historically low volatility (thus likely to outperform if we do get a bear market)

undervalued

offering generous and safe yield (keeps you sane during downturns)

are growing rapidly (thus driving stronger dividend growth and better total returns over time)

For the stock portion of your overall portfolio (that uses the right asset allocation of bonds/cash for your needs), AbbVie is a potentially great choice for those seeking generous, safe and growing income throughout the economic cycle (including during recessions).

AbbVie is currently the highest yielding dividend aristocrat, at 6.4%. More importantly that dividend is safe, courtesy of the strongly accretive $80 billion (including debt) acquisition of Allergan (AGN).

The Allergan acquisition is going to immediately upon closing reduce Humira revenue concentration from 59% (about 70% earnings concentration) to 39%, easing the biggest risk factor Wall Street has been focused on.

What about $60 billion in debt AbbVie is taking on as part of this deal? Moody's is confident in management's plans to deleverage, which is why it recently reaffirmed the company's stable Baa2 (BBB equivalent) rating. S&P downgraded the company's credit rating from A- to BBB+, also a safe level (management says maintaining BBB or higher is a top priority).

What's this grand deleveraging plan that Moody's considers "credible"? Here's what CEO Rick Gonzalez told analysts at the post-acquisition conference call

We have committed to reducing by $15 billion to $18 billion by the end of 2021 with further deleveraging through 2023."

And for anyone that may be worried what $96 billion in total debt might mean for the safety of the dividend (my #1 reason for buying or recommending any company) here's Rick Gonzalez again, addressing those concerns.

The transaction also provides enhanced cash flow to support a strong and growing dividend...On the dividend, look, again, this just assures that we can continue to drive a strong and growing dividend. We're absolutely committed to a growing dividend, and nothing has changed. And this gives us a higher level of assurity to be able to continue to do that at a robust rate." - Rick Gonzalez (emphasis added)

The key to maintaining a safe and growing dividend, potentially through a recession and while servicing a large debt load is cash flow.

(Source: merger presentation)

On a pro-forma basis, the new AbbVie is going to be generating $19 billion in annual operating cash flow and about $18 billion in free cash flow. FCF is what's leftover after running a business and investing in future growth. It's what funds dividends, buybacks and repays debt. For almost all corporations (exceptions include utilities and midstream) FCF is the most important thing to focus on when it comes to dividend safety.

AbbVie expects to achieve $2 billion in annual cost synergies eventually, but even ignoring those (analysts think management will deliver on them), the company's $7.5 billion in annual dividends would mean a 42% pro-forma FCF payout ratio. For context, AbbVie's 12 month FCF payout ratio is 49%, right in line with the stated 50% payout ratio policy (50% or lower is safe for pharma blue chips).

Of course, the other side of the safe dividend coin is the balance sheet. Moody's estimates AbbVie's net debt/EBITDA (leverage) ratio will rise to 4.4, which is a scary high level. This explains why so many income investors are worried about the dividend's safety and likely one of the reasons the stock crashed 17% the day the deal was announced.

AbbVie's management, which as I'll explain in reason two is one of the best in the business at execution, says it plans to reduce leverage to a safe 3.0 by 2021 and keep deleveraging through 2023 when nine US Humira biosimilars will hit the market.

The company's pro-forma post dividend retained free cash flow will be $10 billion to $10.5 billion, rising to potentially $12.5 billion by 2022. This means that AbbVie's plan to repay $7.5 to $9 billion per year in debt is highly credible (thus why S&P and Moody's aren't very worried) and should allow for "robust" dividend growth to continue.

Depending on whether management wants to overdeliver on the deleveraging plan (I think they should) the dividend may not grow in-line with adjusted EPS and FCF/share (the current policy). But mid to high single-digit growth is still likely, which is impressive for a pharma blue-chip, especially one already yielding nearly 6.5%.

I'm sure some of you are thinking "wait a second that's just management's guidance!" Indeed guidance isn't a promise, just a plan, and things can always go wrong. But that brings me to the second reason I consider AbbVie one of the best high-yield defensive blue chips you can buy in these uncertain times.

Reason Two: Management Is Executing Very Well On The Long-Term Diversification Plan And Delivering Double-Digit Growth

The AbbVie bears will likely focus on the 31% operational decline in international Humira sales reported in Q2. That's far more than the 7.7% increase in US Humira sales (the drug has about 25% market share in this country and continues to grow distribution robustly).

But it should be pointed out that 78% of Humira sales are generated in the US, which is why global Humira revenue merely declined by just 4.8%.

However, AbbVie is far from a "one-hit wonder" and its oncology drugs Imbruvica and Venclexta continue to grow like weeds, 39.1% YOY operational sales growth.

That's courtesy of ongoing indication approvals that has Imbruvica continuing to gain market share as a first treatment option.

IMBRUVICA is performing exceptionally well with robust share growth across multiple lines of therapy in CLL including new patient share of approximately 35% in the frontline setting, up approximately 10 share points over the past year." - CEO Rick Gonzalez (emphasis added)

According to EvaluatePharma, by 2024 Humira and Imbruvica will have combined total sales of $22 billion, with Imbruvica (a JV with JNJ) selling $9.5 billion and Humira, even post US biosimilar launches, still raking in $12.4 billion for Abbvie.

The strength of its oncology franchise, plus margin boosts from Humira licensing (those EU biosimilars) and buybacks, is why, for the 14th time out of 26 quarters as a publicly-traded company, AbbVie beat and raised its own guidance.

AbbVie is raising its previously announced adjusted EPS guidance range for the full-year 2019 from $8.73 to $8.83 to $8.82 to $8.92, representing growth of 12.1 percent at the midpoint." - earnings release

No other big pharma I know of has such a consistent track record of overdelivering on guidance. What's more impressive is that AbbVie's guidance isn't "sandbagging" either. At the start of 2019, it was guiding for 10% EPS growth, raised to 11% after Q1's results and that's now up to 12%.

On August 16th the FDA granted approval for arthritis drug upadacitinib, now being marketed as Rinvoq. This joins Skyrizi (trade name for Risa), which is experiencing the fastest rollout in the history of psoriasis.

Commercial access for SKYRIZI is also tracking in line with our expectations. As a result of the launch progress and the momentum, we are increasing our full-year guidance for SKYRIZI and now expect full-year global sales of approximately $250 million...the outlook for SKYRIZI remains very strong and it represents a significant long-term opportunity for AbbVie with multibillion-dollar peak sales potential. " - Rick Gonzalez (emphasis added)

Last quarter Skyrizi was expected to generate $150 million in sales, now that's up to $250 million. Cowen's Steve Scala even commented on this in the CC, saying "today you delivered one of the biggest launch numbers in my memory."

Together management expects Skyrizi and Rinvoq (superior immunology drugs to Humira) to generate up to $11.5 billion in annual peak sales. ($5 billion for Skyrizi and $6.5 billion for Rinvoq). Over the next 12 to 18 months ABBV expects more approvals for other indications for these two immunology drugs which have shown initial indications of being capable of replacing Humira as the new gold standard of treatment for targeted conditions.

Meanwhile, EvaluatePharma estimates that cancer drug Venlexta and endometriosis drug Orlissa will both end up selling $2 billion per year by 2024. In other words, AbbVie isn't a one-trick pony, but a company with numerous potential billion-dollar blockbusters already approved.

And let's not forget the huge growth boost from buying Allergan, which when combined with AbbVie's blockbusters, will make it into the 4th largest drug company on earth in terms of revenue and 3rd largest by cash flow.

(Source: merger presentation)

New AbbVie's Non-Humira Sales Projections

(Source: merger presentation)

Swallowing Allergan means that AbbVie will now have $30 billion in non-Humira sales that management expects to grow at an industry-leading rate of 7% to 10% through 2023, the year US Humira biosimilars hit the market.

What does this all mean for AbbVie's bottom line (earnings and free cash flow per share)?

The transaction delivers immediate robust financial benefits with EPS accretion of 10% in the first full year of combination increasing to above 20% at peak. This is inclusive of more than $2 billion in annual pre-tax synergies and cost savings which is expected in the third year post-closing." - Rick Gonzalez (emphasis added)

AbbVie's management has successfully navigated the FDA's grueling approval process (which can take up to 15 years) to launch drugs to treat 13 major indications so far. Skyrizi and Rinvoq have also received approval as planned, and their rollouts are slightly ahead of schedule.

And given the company's better than average M&A track record I expect that AbbVie is likely to remain one of the fastest-growing pharma blue chips in America. How fast-growing?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Keep in mind that I've been covering AbbVie for several years and these earnings growth estimates are virtually unchanged from before the AGN deal was announced. In other words, these do NOT factor in the approximately (based on the timing of the deal closing) 10% immediate EPS boost coming in 2020.

Even without AGN, according to FactSet Research, analysts expected AbbVie to grow adjusted EPS (a proxy for FCF/share) at 5% in 2020, 10% in 2021 and 11% in 2022. Now add in Allergan and cost synergies and here is what AbbVie might actually achieve in those years.

12% in 2019

15% in 2020

13% in 2021

14% in 2022

The synergistic cost boosts total 10% over three years, which is how I estimated the 3% annual accretion in 2021 and 2022.

And guess what? Analysts think that operating cash flow per share will grow even faster.

2020 operating cash flow per share growth: 37% (closer to 47% with AGN)

2021 operating cash flow per share growth: 12% (possibly 15% with AGN)

2022 operating cash flow per share growth: 17% (possibly 20% with AGN)

Free cash flow should track OCF per share closely since the company plans to achieve a good deal of its cost synergies via optimizing R&D spending (and thus scaling capex efficiently).

The point being that AbbVie, a company that has historically grown EPS at 13.2% CAGR, could very well continue growing at this pace for at least the next four years. Does this sound like a company that should be trading at 7.8 times forward earnings (and 7.0 on a pro-forma basis)?

Those multiples are pricing in literally negative growth, while AbbVie has proven itself, year after year, capable of delivering some of the fastest and most consistent earnings, cash flow and dividend growth in the industry.

Reason Three: Deep Discount To Fair Value Creates Both High Margin Of Safety AND Great Total Return Potential

There are numerous way to value a company. But ultimately the value of any company is based on its fundamentals, specifically earnings, cash flow, and dividends.

I line up the time periods to correspond to periods of similar fundamentals and growth rates. That's to avoid the "this time is different" factor, which according to Oak Tree Capital founder Howard Marks, occurs about 20% of the time.

In other words, I estimate the range of a company's fair value, not based on pie in the sky multiples I pluck out of thin air, but based on what real investors, risking real money, paid for a company during periods of similar fundamentals and growth rates, using this year's estimated results.

Here is the basic template of my valuation model, which doesn't just look at one valuation metric, but up to 10. Here are AbbVie's 2019 fair value estimates based on

5-year average yield: $115

7-year median yield: $137

7-year average yield: $118

7-year average PE ratio: $128

7-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): $122

7-year average P/OCF: $103

7-year average price/free cash flow: NA

7-year average price/EBITDA: $121

7-year average price/EBIT: $124

7-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $121

Average Historical Fair Value: $121

Current Price: $66

Discount To Historical Fair Value: 45%

Quality Score: 9/11 (blue chip)

What this historical analysis means, is that AbbVie's true fair value is likely between $103 and $137, assuming its fundamentals don't break (which management is proving quarter after quarter). $121 is a reasonable estimate of what the company is worth in 2019, based on the consensus estimates of its earnings, cash flow, and the current dividend.

Dividend Sensei Quality-Based Valuation Classifications

Quality Score Example What It Means Good Buy At Strong Buy At Very Strong Buy At 7 AT&T (T) Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 AbbVie (ABBV) Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Walgreens (WBA) Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 Caterpillar (CAT) SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Texas Instruments (TXN) Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

Any quality company is a "reasonable buy" at fair value. But for stronger conviction classification I apply what I consider an appropriate margin of safety, based on the quality of the company, to the average historical fair value, to estimate that for AbbVie

good buy near $109

strong buy near $97

very strong buy near $85

AbbVie at $66 is a very strong buy. The median drug maker trades at 19.1 times earnings, AbbVie just 7.0 on a forward pro-forma basis. Most drugmakers are growing earnings at 2% to 5% per year, AbbVie at double digits since its 2013 spin-off and possibly through 2022.

What do such a generous, safe and rapidly growing dividend and immense margin of safety mean for total returns?

(Souce: F.A.S.T Graphs)

AbbVie's historical growth rate is 13.2% CAGR since the spin-off and I just showed you how good execution on the AGN merger could continue that growth rate for several more years. During this time, AbbVie's average PE was 14.5, low for its growth rate, because the market was always discounting Humira concentration risk.

The analyst consensus for long-term growth is 4.6% CAGR, which I find rather absurd given that the same analysts estimate growth through 2022 will be 9.6% (not factoring in the AGN acquisition).

But for my conservative total return estimate, I'll use that very low bar, which AbbVie will likely easily beat. To make things even more conservative, rather than use the historical 14.5 PE, let's apply a much lower 12.0 PE.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

If AbbVie only grows at 4.6% CAGR over the next five years, and only returns to a still very low PE of 12 (both Chuck Carnevale and Ben Graham considered 15.0 a reasonable PE for most companies, even slow-growing ones), then it could still deliver 16% CAGR total returns.

For the upper end of my realistic total return range, I use 10% growth and the company's own 14.5 average PE.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Again my goal isn't to make outlandish promises that you can "get rich" quick with any company. But I just showed you why AbbVie can realistically grow at double digits for several more years, and how it can generate 16% to 27% CAGR total returns merely by growing at its historical growth rate and returning to its historical PE (or even much lower).

That's the beauty of buying a quality high-yield, fast-growing defensive dividend aristocrat like this. You get paid handsomely, in safe and fast-growing income, to wait for an excellent and proven management team to keep doing what it's paid for. Managing risks, and overcoming growth headwinds.

And there are plenty of risks to keep in mind before buying AbbVie.

Important Risks To Keep In Mind

There are three kinds of risks investors need to keep in mind.

fundamental risks to the business model (what Buffett considers risk) which can impair cash flow and result in dividend cuts and stocks going to zero

valuation risk: so overpaying for a company that even if it grows as expected multiple contraction (bubble popping) can result in many years of negative or weak total returns that fail to meet your long-term financial goals

volatility risk: poor planning/asset allocation forces you to sell even quality companies, bought at good to great valuations, at a loss, say during a bear market

Fundamental risks for AbbVie are similar to all major pharma giants and include

drug trial risk: average drug costs about $800 million to bring to market and promising blockbusters/additional indications can fail resulting in big writedowns

healthcare regulatory risk: politicians have been promising major cost-saving changes that could reduce drug maker profits for decades

litigation risk: even approved drugs can prove unsafe resulting in costly, decade long legal battles (Merck's Vioxx saga is still not settled entirely and costing $6 billion and counting)

M&A risk: about 1 in 10,000 new potential treatments makes it to market, so M&A is part of the pharma business model, and is challenging to pull off

The reason for investing in large blue chips is that they have the financial resources, armies of lawyers, and lots of lobbyists to adapt and overcome these various headwinds.

But beyond those major risks, we can't forget that pharma is a complex industry, that requires great execution and even then is full of uncertainties. Peak drug sales are educated guesstimates with huge variances depending on what analyst you ask.

For example, EvaluatePharma estimates Skyrizi 2024 sales of $3.2 billion in 2024, and just $2.5 billion for Rinvoq, far below management's $5 and $6.5 billion, respective estimates. Morningstar estimates peak Imbruvica sales of $6 billion vs $9.5 billion from EvaluatePharma.

The good news is that the current analyst consensus, including 12%, 5%, and 11% EPS growth in 2019, 2020 and 2021, not only excludes the AGN acquisition but includes lower peak annual sales for Skyrizi and Rinvoq. In other words, even if management is being overly bullish about its two most important new potential blockbusters, it's not a question of whether or not AbbVie's EPS and FCF/share will grow, just how fast.

The current valuation is baking in negative growth, which means the margin of safety represented by today's price leaves a very low bar to clear and that valuation risk for AbbVie is very low.

BUT over the short-term volatility risk can be high for any company, even one as undervalued as AbbVie is today. Think of it like this. AbbVie's growth over the past 18 months has been great, and its execution on the growth/diversification plan objectively very good.

Yet the market hasn't cared and its price has been in the toilet. Now imagine what might happen if a handful of Skyrisi or Rinvoq trials don't go well, or there is worse than expected execution on the Allergan acquisition.

And even if AbbVie keeps firing on all cylinders and growing at double-digit rates, and pays off debt faster than expected, there is no guarantee that it will prove defensive during a recession or bear market.

Low volatility (low beta) is a statistical measure of what happens over time and tells you the probability of a stock falling less during market downturns. In any given period of high market fear, any stock can fall more or less than the market.

That's because short-term sentiment is unpredictable, which is what causes even top quality companies like AbbVie to experience numerous single month corrections like

August 2015: -10.9% (market -6.0%)

September 2015: -12.8% (market -2.5%)

October 2016: -10.7% (market -1.8%)

March 2018: -18.3% (market -2.6%) - drug trial failure

October 2018: -16.8% (market -6.9%)

January 2019: -11.8% (market +8.0%)

Note the ferocity of the market's reaction to the March 2018 drug trial failure (Rova-T). Note also that despite falling half as much during the late 2018 correction overall, in October 2018 AbbVie got slammed and nearly experienced a one-month bear market.

This highlights that, as I like to say "Wall Street is all about probabilities. Sometimes the likely doesn't happen and the "impossible" occurs with disturbing regularity."

I don't present this historical volatility data to scare you out of owning AbbVie, just to point out that even quality blue chips can freak out and crash. Bonds typically don't, especially during times of high stock market fear.

Since 1945, bonds have stayed flat or gone up in 94% of years when the S&P 500 finished in the red (22% of years). As Ritholtz Wealth Management's Ben Carlson recently explained, even in a negative rate world, bonds will likely always serve their primary function.

In a negative interest rate world, you have to change the way you think about bonds. Bonds have always acted as a shock absorber to stock market declines but this becomes even more important when the yield is more or less taken out of the equation. Bonds can provide dry powder to rebalance into the stock market or pay for current expenses when the stock market inevitably goes through a nasty downturn. Bonds keep you in business even if they don’t provide high returns as they have in the past.

Remember that all my stock recommendations are meant for the equity part of your portfolio. Other than generating income stocks and bonds are nothing alike, and low volatility only means a stock is likely to fall less. Negatively correlated assets, like high-quality bonds, are what you can trust (usually) to go up or remain stable when the market panics.

Bottom Line: Fast Growing, High-Yield Defensive Aristocrat AbbVie Is One Of The Best Long-Term Investments You Can Make In These Uncertain Times

I don't mean to alarm anyone, rather point out the current facts, which is that recession risk is at 10-year highs, and to warn investors to make sure they live in financial bunkers.

have a sufficient emergency fund (to cover unexpected expenses or job losses)

have the right asset allocation for your needs (enough cash/bonds to reduce portfolio volatility during corrections/bear markets and avoid having to sell stocks to fund expenses)

own quality dividend companies with solid payout ratios, strong balance sheets, so the risk of a recession dividend cut is minimal (2% is the average recessionary dividend cut for S&P 500 companies)

avoid obsessing over scary media headlines that highlight recession risk or market volatility (recession/bear market are still the lower probability event)

try to avoid checking your portfolio too often, trust in your long-term plan and preparations for bad periods to see you through whatever comes next

I haven't checked my portfolio in three weeks and have no plans to do so for the foreseeable future. I'm just steadily buying quality undervalued dividend stocks each week, that best serve my individual needs, goals and time horizon.

Since there is no way to tell whether or not we will have a recession soon (all we can do is estimate probabilities of one), buying quality undervalued defensive blue chips like AbbVie is a reasonable and prudent use of new discretionary savings in these uncertain times.

That's because, no matter what actually happens with the economy in 2020 or 2021, AbbVie will remain a good source of

generous, safe and rapidly growing yield

has a recession-resistant business model (drug sales aren't affected by economic contractions)

is historically low volatility (increasing the probability of falling less than the broader market in bear markets)

is currently 45% undervalued

is growing cash flow and earnings at double-digits, maximizing long-term payout growth and total return potential

Don't get me wrong, I'll go to my grave pounding the table about the fact that no dividend stock is a bond alternative. Defensive stocks just mean stable cash flows to generate safe dividends and are USUALLY less volatile during downturns.

I can't guarantee that AbbVie won't suffer large short-term losses, especially if we do get a bear market next year. What I can tell you is that AbbVie is my retirement portfolio's biggest holding and Dividend Kings owns it in all four of our model portfolios.

That's because I estimate a less than 2% probability of a dividend cut during a recession, which makes this fast-growing, deeply undervalued, 6.4% yielding dividend aristocrat a great choice for most conservative income investors today. Just remember to own it only as part of the equity portion of your properly constructed portfolio that uses the proper risk management rules for your needs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.