Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) distributes one of the largest dividends among U.S. companies with an annual payout of $9.9 billion over the last twelve months, based on a current quarterly rate of $0.6025 and 4.1 billion shares outstanding. The company notes that it has increased the dividend rate for 12 consecutive years, and we expect its next increase will be declared on Thursday, September 5, 2019. There's no crystal ball here, going back to 2007, every September the company almost like clockwork announces a dividend rate hike on the first Thursday of the month. This article forecasts the new dividend amount including an explanation on the factors that go into the consideration. The methods here can be applied to other stocks as well. We also discuss our views on where Verizon's payout is going in the years ahead.

VZ annual dividend increase history. Source: Company IR/ table by author

Forecasting Dividends

Having a transparent dividend policy is important for most companies as it provides a level of predictability to shareholders who may count on the payout for regular income. On one hand, the timing of Verizon's dividend announcements and payments are very consistent which is a good thing although we show that the actual future amounts can be difficult to forecast.

Typically, companies need at least two weeks between a dividend announcement and the set record date, which also needs some spacing prior to the payment date. This gives enough time not only for potential investors to purchase shares and become official shareholders on the books, but also a period for the brokerages, custodians, and exchanges to prepare for the payout. The finance department of companies like Verizon are cognizant of these issues and try to stick with a schedule. Verizon's Q4 dividend has presented the following pattern over the past decade:

The board of directors issues a press release like this one from 2018. The announcement on the first Thursday of September with a new dividend rate sets a record date for shareholders that must be on the books to receive such payment, and the actual payment date.

The record date is typically set on October 10, or the prior business day if the 10 falls on a weekend.

Verizon typically pays the dividend on the first business day of November.

An exception to the announcement date rule came in 2013, and it appears Verizon anticipated the announcement in consideration of the impact to its record date time frame was the Columbus Day Holiday fell on Monday October 14. Any record date after that point would have resulted in too short a time frame to the preferred payment date on the first business day of November.

Another consideration that becomes very technical is when the ex-date falls into what's called a different monthly "options bucket." As stock options typically expire on the third Friday of every month, an ex-date that falls on either side of that expiration will affect how options are priced as they are adjusted for the dividend payment. Options that expire prior to a certain ex-date, therefore, will not include that calculation which is a component part of Black-Scholes option pricing model. Options traders and market makers need to have a very precise understanding of the dividend announcement timing to correctly price the options for every stock. A "surprise" either in the timing or new dividend rate beyond expectations will typically result in volatility for the stock price.

Verizon Dividend Policy

Some companies have very specific dividend policies targeting a certain stated payout ratio or some rule-based process. Verizon is more ambiguous in this regard with the following comments from the annual 2018 annual report:

The Verizon Board of Directors assesses the level of our dividend payments on a periodic basis taking into account such factors as long-term growth opportunities, internal cash requirements and the expectations of our shareholders... In addition, we have used our cash flows to maintain and grow our dividend payout to shareholders. Verizon’s Board of Directors increased the Company’s quarterly dividend by 2.1% during 2018, making this the twelfth consecutive year in which we have raised our dividend.

We think the key phrase above is "the expectations of our shareholders." Basically, Verizon's Board of Directors, who are tasked with setting the dividend rate know shareholders expect an annual increase irrespective of any operating or financial environment. Most companies aspire to be recognized as a "dividend aristocrat," which is a 25-year history of consecutive rate hikes. Verizon is half way there. Any deviation from the pattern or a cut could be disastrous to the share price with General Electric Company (GE) as a classic example of a fallen dividend angle. During the last financial crisis between 2008 and 2009, multiple banking institutions that were at the time dividend aristocrats ended cutting the dividend or foregoing a rate hike.

Considering Verizon has had a number of acquisitions and charges in recent years, this has resulted in volatile cash flows and GAAP earnings which makes any analysis of how the company and board of directors are thinking about future dividend increases difficult to predict. From the table below taking the gross financial statement metrics at a per share basis, we see that the payout ratio for Verizon has varied over the past decade with the most commonly used payout ratio based on GAAP EPS ranging from 654.8% in 2012 to 31.7% in 2017. The point of this exercise is to attempt to find some type of pattern or meaning to how the company sets its dividend amount. In the case of some utilities or REITs for example, the payout ratio may be nearly constant on some metric. Across the universe of stocks, some companies will have very clear dividend policies targeting a specific payout ratio on earnings, EBITDA, or some measure of cash flow. Dividend forecasting becomes more interesting for high growth "dividend growers" which may be targeting a new higher payout ratio level.

VZ payout ratios on financial metrics. source YCharts.com/ table by author

For Verizon, the key comes down to the "adjusted" figures which management presents in its financial presentations. Taking the annual level of adjusted EBITDA which "excludes the effects of non-operational items, special items and operating results of divested businesses," this measure most accurately describes Verizon's payout.

For the fiscal year 2018, adjusted EBITDA reached $47.410 billion while the company distributed $9.772 billion in dividends. This represents at payout ratio on adjusted EBITDA of 20.6%. This has averaged a relatively steady 20% for the past five years. Separately, the company also presents a non-GAAP measure of adjusted EPS which also attempts to exclude non-recurring items. In this case the payout ratio has also been steady averaging 60.7% since 2014. The 2018 adjusted EPS excludes the benefit from the tax reform of that year.

VZ payout ratios on non-GAAP measures. source Company IR/ table by author

We note that while the payout ratio in terms of adjusted EPS has trended lower over the past decade from 85% between 2009 and 2013, the adjusted EBITDA has trended higher from 16.3% in 2009 to 20.6% in 2018. The annual payout of $10 billion is already very significant amount and a larger part of its underlying earnings.

Verizon 2019 Dividend Rate Increase Forecast

The company is guiding for a low, single-digit percentage growth in adjusted 2019 EPS. Year to date through adjusted EBITDA has reached $24.022 billion, up 1.6% from $23.643 billion in the 6 months last year. Considering these amounts, we forecast VZ to increase its dividend rate 2.07% or $0.0125 to a new quarterly rate of $0.6150. Considering the current share count, Verizon's annual payout would grow to $10.164 billion on the forecast new quarterly rate. Considering this rate increase would be above the trend for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS growth for this year, the payout ratio would subsequently also increase slightly. If our forecast is confirmed, this would be the smallest increase in percentage terms since it began the dividend hikes.

VZ annual dividend rate increase. source: company IR/ graph by author

We think the company wants to maintain the trend of an annual rate increase but is limited to larger increases by otherwise tepid revenue and earnings growth, and a large debt position. Looking ahead to 2020 and 2021, if the company continues to use the same rate hike perspective of a $0.0125 increase per year, the increase would fall below 2% which begins to look less appealing. For 2020, we forecast a dividend rate of $0.6275.

The main question is how sustainable and if the payout is safe. In the case of Verizon, we think the dividend is fine in the near term but note the current payout of ~$10 billion is approximately 60% of free cash flow over the trailing twelve months leaving less room for a more significant debt reduction. Verizon's long-term debt ended the last quarter at $113.37 bn, down just $1 billion over the past year.

VZ debt to EBITDA. Source: Company IR

The company must balance the ability for future dividend rate increases (and potential share buybacks) with its overall debt management target. Net debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA ended the last quarter at 2.3x, favorably down from 2.5x last year. Considering consensus estimates for revenue growth averaging less than 2% over the next two years, the room to push the payout from a large dividend hike is limited. The current dividend yield at 4.2% and 4.3% on a forward basis is also at the lower end of its historical trading range.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

We think Verizon will announce a dividend rate hike on Thursday, September 5, to a new quarterly rate of $0.615 per share. Separately, we expect the record date to be set on Thursday, October 10, while the payment date will likely be set on Friday, November 1. The increase, if confirmed, would be a $0.0125 increase or 2.07% higher from the current rate, being the smaller increase in percentage terms on an annual basis in its history.

Considering an expectation of relatively tepid revenue and earnings growth for the company, and still large debt position, we think there is limited room for more aggressive rate hikes for the foreseeable future. The payout appears safe given current financial conditions. We have previously written more extensively about Verizon including with a bearish perspective which you can read here.

