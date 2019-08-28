Oz Minerals Limited (OZMLF) CEO Andrew Cole on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCPK:OZMLF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 27, 2019 5:30 PM ET

Andrew Cole - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Warrick Ranson - Chief Financial Officer

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Paul Young - Goldman Sachs

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

Lyndon Fagan - JP Morgan

Daniel Morgan - UBS

Andrew Cole

Good morning, everybody. And welcome to the OZ Minerals Conference Call to discuss our Half Year Financial Results that we released this morning. So I am joined here this morning with Warrick Ranson, our Chief Financial Officer who is going to lead most of today's teleconference. And at the end of this, we will open up the call for Q&A.

So I'd like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on slide 2 which you can obviously read at your leisure. So before I hand over to Warrick, I would like to kick off with a few high level comments. So starting with the highlights of the half one result, which I think firmly links to our strategy that you can see on the right-hand side of this page. The half-year is a good opportunity for us to take stock of where we're at and where we're heading through the remainder of this year and into the next planning cycle.

We consider ourselves to be a modern mining company with a various strategy element highlighted in yellow. And how we work together principles underpinning this which underpin our culture for the company. We are also a growth company. We are firmly focused on delivering value for our five key stakeholder groups, which are our shareholders, our employees, our communities, the governments and the areas we operate and our key suppliers and partners.

In terms of where we're at in this journey, I think we're about in a transition phase. We're moving closer towards having multiple operating assets. We're on the cusp of having two large mines here in South Australia and we have a strong set of opportunities in Australia and Brazil. After the last few years of building, we are now in a position of having an array of potential projects to advance. This will require that we carefully consider which projects we progress and which ones we do not. And we'll be leveraging our capital allocation approach to help us with these decisions. And Warrick is going to talk more about this later in the call.

There are a few key points to note for the first half. Firstly, a net profit of $44 million was achieved despite a $100 million reduction in revenue, mostly the result of concentrate shipments taken from Q2 into Q3. This deferral has almost reversed already with half owned inventory all but cleared. All production for the remainder of the year is committed and we've seen some customers bring forward shipments as a result of their destocking activities in the first half of this year. The other influence on profit was of course our increased growth investment. We're currently funding growth from the solid cash flow being generated by the Prominent Hill mine. So on this basis along with the outlook for a strong second half and with the knowledge of the various possible outcomes from our growth pipeline, we were pleased to announce this morning that the board declared a $0.08 fully franked interim dividend which is consistent with previous years.

Through the half, we made very good progress on our growth plans, but firstly at Carrapateena. The team is tracking on schedule to produce first saleable concentrate in November this year. We currently have over 100,000 tons of development or stockpile on surface ready for commissioning and production. The Carrapateena expansion pre-feasibility study and the Carrapateena province scoping study are both progressing well using a collaborative value-based approach to help us to find the long-term future for the Carrapateena province.

With the pre-feasibility study phase of any project being the most important step in getting scope right, we've chosen to extend the West Musgrave pre-feasibility study timeline and now expect it to be completed in early 2020. This will allow us offset several recently identified value adding opportunities for the proposed open-pit copper-nickel mine in Central Australia. Last month we share with you our plans for the Carajas and the Gurupi provinces in Brazil. We now have a good understanding about base cost and how we can best advance the projects in each of these provinces to maximize value creation, which we should see us finalize our plans for Pedra Branca this quarter.

Our exploration pipeline also grew but these additions came on the back of a few existing exploration projects that will require decisions on whether to progress for exit later this year. We regularly asset our exploration pipeline with a few exiting projects not suitable to us. You can see from the company snapshot that Australia comprises more than three-quarters of our portfolio by value and this is proportionately how we spend our time and our funds. And based on the current growth pipeline this mix will likely stay relatively consistent in the near term.

So I'm now going to hand over to Warrick to cover our financial performance and then I'll wrap up before Q&A.

Warrick Ranson

Thanks Andrew, and good morning, everyone. Firstly, we saw another strong half from Prominent Hill which continued to generate cash and perform strongly with production on track for guidance at bottom quartile costs. The gold ore processing trial demonstrated improvements and expected recoveries. And we are currently reviewing this information to analyze our processing sequence for next year. And the haulage feasibility study which is part of the underground expansion study is nearing completion. And 9 kilometers of expansion study diamond drilling has now been completed.

At a group level is probably easiest if I talk to the next three slides collectively in terms of the overall profit performance for the first half. Revenue for the first half of the year was $419 million; $111 million lower than a comparative period. Base metal markets continue to suffer from trade war fatigue as robust micro fundamentals are overcome by the political uncertainty between the US and China at the moment. Higher scrap importation, maintenance and news felder startups issues contributed as did tighter credit for smelters generally and certainly drove by behavior in the first half.

Concentrate sales were lower as a result with a number of customer's preference in concentrate deliveries into the second half as Andrew has highlighted. However, indications of falling TC/RC and pricing at the bottom of the ten year range has seen a change in purchasing settlement over the last few months and a number of customers now bring shipments forward to secure supplies. We expect to hold minimum stock levels at year-end based on current shipping schedules and through July and August we have seen a robust response to the draw down on smelter stock levels experienced during the first half.

While [steel rate] pricing remained volatile, the average $8 cover price was around 3% lower than the comparative period. Our decision to hedge a portion of the open pit gold stockpile a few years ago resulted in just under $6 million in realized losses also being included in revenue for the half-year, with just under 38,000 ounces in financial contracts maturing.

Operating margins declined slightly between the comparative periods. The sale of low-grade concentrate from the end of 2018, coupled with the lower production rates from the underground that were reported in quarter one were principal contributors though positively absolute costs continue to remain at relatively stable and particular in terms of input pricing. Prominent Hills transition to an underground early miner operation was also completed in early 2018 contributing to the reduction in the absolute mining costs. Pleasingly underground mining rates have progressively ramped up with the opening of additional stoking fronts and one way trucking the key drivers.

The processing plant continues to operate at fully capacity supplemented by all from the open pit stockpiles. The inclusion of costs attributable to production and Antas were also not a component of the cost basis for the first half of 2018 and added to production costs for both mining and processing with significant waste removal in the Antas pit a particular driver. With the continuing improvement underground, our C1 costs are turning back towards more sustainable levels with lower levels of open capital required to supplement the mill fee.

And just to note that with the adoption of AASB16 which covers lease accounting, we do not intend to alter our C1 calculation methodology and will continue to include these costs as a cash outlay although they are now recorded as a financing activity in the accounts. Depreciation for the half year was lower than the comparative period and there are a few factors here to highlight including depreciation on open pit operations in 2018. A review of the remaining asset life from Brazil following the establishment of our hub processing strategy. The further extension of operations at Prominent Hill and partially offset by that adoption of AASB16 which sees us now amortizing the right of used assets included within service and operational contracts.

So as a result, we've updated our guidance in this area. We continue to invest heavily in our growth pipeline with nearly $37 million encouraging half to progress the Carrapateena expansion study, drilling and study progression in the Gurupi, Carajas provinces and other exploration corporate development and earning activities which Andrew touched on. Corporate allocated costs increased over the comparative period primarily due to the inclusion of Brazil central costs and further organizational capability build. And income tax expense ended lower than the previous year as a result of the lower profit and the benefit of prior fractional tax losses recognized during the year, during the half year that is.

As previously indicated though exploration and evaluation costs in Brazil are not attributable income tax items. So collectively this resulted in a net profit after tax for the period of $43.9 million and reduced earnings per share performance. However, the expected stronger second-half performance has supported the board's determination in relation to an interim dividend and pleasantly as Andrew noted is resolved to maintain this $0.08 per share consistent with last year. And the interim dividend will be fully franked for Australian tax purposes.

So if I move on to slide 9 and operating cash flows of $101 million for the half year was $53 million lower when compared to the comparative period, impacted principally by the timing of concentrate sales. Payments to suppliers and employees were at a similar level with inclusion of the Antas operation. Despite the lower revenue payments for exploration and evaluation increased by $25 million reflecting the strength of the growth pipeline opportunities that's in front of us. PAYG tax payments were substantially lower than a half year due to that lower revenue base.

Net investing cash flows of $355 million were attributable to development cost of Carrapateena, general property plant equipment and mine development at Prominent Hill and Antas and the study costs associated with the West Musgrave project which we capitalized. Cash outflows relating to finance activities comprise $48 million for the payment of the 2018 final dividend to shareholders and $19 million in payments to suppliers which are now classified as lease payments following net application of AASB16.

On the balance sheet, we summarized the comparative for the last six months on slide 10. Our balance sheet continues to remain strong and position us well for the growth pathway we've been progressing. I've talked about a number of these items already. So I'll just touch on a couple of key aspects here. Consistent with our capital management strategy, we progressively applied our cash resources to the development of Carrapateena and the capital requirements at Prominent Hill. We expect to see our cash reserves to deplete as we complete their development of Carrapateena. The adoption of AASB16 has required the recognition of lease assets and liabilities from the beginning of this year. This standard requires the recognition of an asset and an associated liability where the lease provides certain committed use rights over infrastructure and equipment within contracts.

So for us that includes contract such as our surface and underground mining contracts. And in future the power transmission infrastructure contracts that we have with ElectraNet will be included in this area. The movement in other liabilities relates to the market valuation applied to our commodity hedges as of 30th of the June.

As already highlighted given the strength of our balance sheet, the delivery of Carrapateena later this year and expected stronger second half operating performance, the board has declared a fully franked dividend --interim dividend for 2019 of $0.08. This approach continues to recognize importance to the Board of a level of shareholder returns at the same time as allocating capital to grow, remaining cognizant of our commitments to the development opportunities in our pipeline, but also making informed choices as to which ones we actually progress. Having these choices continues to be underpinned by our ongoing operating performance and making sure we maintain our natural hedge by ensuring our assets operate in the bottom half of the cost curve whereas if or if not that they have a pathway to get there.

At the same time, we have focused on maximizing value in how and where we deploy capital and whilst we have an enviable pipeline of growth activities reflected on slide 12, we remain prudent in our expenditure constantly reviewing and assessing the value and prioritization of our spend. Being very selective in our exploration targets, partnering with experienced juniors, consolidating targets such as Jericho and limiting expenditure at Centro, whilst extending our provincial footprint through Jiboia are all examples of our approach to investing responsibly and applying our capital prioritization framework.

And with that I'll hand back to you Andrew.

Andrew Cole

Great, thanks very much, Warrick. Before we wrap the call, I want to give an update on a few specific projects. So firstly on Carrapateena, it's at a very exciting stage in its journey. The tonnage storage facility construction is practically complete and is being handed over to operations as we speak. At the top photo shows on this slide, the processing plant, non processing infrastructure construction and procurement is over 90% complete. The 50-kilometer power line to site is energized into the main distribution switch room, over 17 kilometres of underground development has been completed to date.

And we started drilling our first sublevel K production rings. As the bottom photo shows construction of the underground crushing chamber is progressing well. And we now have an ore stockpile of over 100,000 tons on surface which is expected to grow into over 150,000 tons prior to plant commissioning. As we approach the final stage of the above-ground construction, we can now be more definitive so we expect further saleable concentrate production to be in November this year. From that point, we will cease capitalization of the pre-production operating costs.

Given this timing, we can provide more clarity around the pre-production capital cost of a project which we expect to be between A$920 million and A$950 million Australian dollars. The capital cost includes all costs up to the generation of saleable concentrate. And therefore includes all site overhead costs, underground development costs and underground infrastructure installation costs. Importantly, the summation of pre-production capital up until November and post production capital from November through in 2019 continues to track to the 2019 annual guidance range of A$540 to A$570 million.

Now that we're getting into detailed scheduling, we currently do not anticipate running the processing plant in December instead building ROM stocks for processing in early 2020. And using this time to optimize infrastructure following commissioning. Given the majority of our production costs in this initial period will now be allocated back into capital, we have removed the 2019 guided all in sustaining cost and C1 costs for Carrapateena. This approach should set the team up well for next year.

The West Musgrave project pre-feasibility study is advancing well. And we're progressing the 10 million ton per annum scope as previously defined in the scoping study as what appears to be the value maximizing case. For process we are using the maximize value creation for the West Musgrave project is leveraging a small in house owners team using agile methodology with a vast array of external generalists and specialists from various fields from around the world. As the process is progressed, we have identified new and different technologies and workflows that we believe could help improve the value of this project even further. The PFS stage of the project is the most important stage as this is where you define the optimized scope to advance inter feasibility and engineering.

So to give the team time to assess the recently identified potentially value-adding opportunities, we have extended the PFS schedule through early 2020. The next few months we'll see desktop studies, a number of laboratory and pilot scale trials and in some cases specific supplier engagements to give us the confidence we need to include these opportunities in our base case. As a result, we now expect the PFS to complete early next year. We made a separate release today that contains the details of progress to date on the West Musgrave project. We are unfortunately not yet able to provide you with the financial metrics for the project as per the listing rules, but I can say that the magnitude of the benefits of the work outstanding warrants more study time.

As a result of this, the most material change to our asset timeline has been to push out the West Musgrave PFS by two quarters which has a flow-on effect to the plant feasibility study, construction and production timelines assuming they go ahead of course. All other items on the slide remain as per our last call when we provided you with clarity on the Carajas and the Gurupi provinces in Brazil.

So as I've mentioned before, it's a pretty busy second half for this year. And I'm going to use this slide as a quick visual guide to summarize what's coming up through year-end, which is only four or so months away down. So at Prominent Hill, we are expecting the results of the haulage feasibility study which we believe could support an underground mine expansion beyond the 3.7 to 4.0 million ton per annum rate currently assumed. Pleasingly underground mining rates have been progressively ramping up with the opening of additional stoking fronts and way trucking now implemented both being key drivers of this outcome.

At Carra, we are on track for first commercial concentrate production scheduled in November. We then expect it will take us about 18 months to ramp up to full production. In the Carajas, feasibility study work is continuing at Pedra Branca and we expect to be able to consider whether to start early works on the project shortly. In Gurupi belt, we're really early in the working toward the Centrogold junction being removed later in the year.

We anticipate providing an update on a number of Oz Minerals asset resource and reserve statements in November. And the implications of each of these. And as you know, at Prominent Hill, we have a stated intent of completing enough drilling to replace underground mine depletion year-on-year. At Carra, we're learning more about the resource and the reserve as we continue to develop and drill into the mineralization and complete accompanying studies. At West Musgrave, we have now completed the last drill program that will be used for an updated resource and all going well a maiden reserve at the end of the PFS. And at Centrogold, we're incorporating the last drill program into the resource which wasn't completed in time for the last release.

And lastly an exploration we'll be drilling a number of projects including some of the Explorer Challenger targets around Prominent Hill. So just before we move on to questions, let me touch on guidance. Underground production rates at Prominent Hill continue to improve and C1 costs are currently expected to finish the year at the lower end of the $0.65 to $0.75 per pound. The Carrapateena build, as the Carrapateena build near its completion, our guided growth capital expenditure for the project is unchanged at A$540 million to A$570 million. As mentioned earlier, we anticipate producing first sale with concentrate in November and then shutting the plant down in December to allow time to respond to any commissioning teething issues while stockpile underground ROM ore increases.

Hence, we've removed the 2019 all-in sustaining costs and C1 cost guidance. Project studies and drilling commitments have been increased to $90 million to $95 million, up from the $75 million to $80 million primarily as a result of allocating additional funds to complete the West Musgrave project PFS. There are a few projects as illustrated in the asset timeline that we haven't yet finalized and sought board approval to proceed. So we thought it useful to give you an estimate of what the project studies and drilling commitments guidance number may increase to. Hence it could go up $120 million but this assumes that we progress all projects and they are board approved.

So just to recap, we've gone through quite a few things today. We have the net profit after tax of $44 million which was impacted by second quarter shipments being pushed into Q3 and increase growth investment. The revenue timing issue is largely reversed over these last two months. And ore production for the remainder of this year has been committed. Our growth is being funded from the solid cash being generated from Prominent Hill mine. The board has declared fully franked interim dividend of $0.08 per share given our confidence in the operational and project performance. Carrapateena is on schedule for first concentrate production in November with over 100,000 tons of development are already stockpiled. Carrapateena expansion studies progressing well.

On the West Musgrave project, we are evaluating multiple potential value-add opportunities. And this has pushed out the PFS completion date and hopefully made an ore reserve early 2020. We've developed a low-risk, modest capital hunt strategy for the Carajas and Gurupi provinces in Brazil. And we are assessing the preferred development pathway for Pedra Branca currently and we're working toward having the Centrogold junction being removed by year end. And our exploration growth pipeline is expanding with new earning agreements in the Carajas province, Sweden and a new joint venture around the Jericho project with Minotaur in Queensland.

So that brings us to the end of our presentation and overview of the project. Operator, can I ask you to remind people how to ask questions please of Warrick and myself. Thank you.

Your first question today comes from the line of Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

RahulAnand

Hi, thanks for the opportunity, Andrew. I might start quickly with the Prominent Hill cost, if I may. Quite interested to understand the underlying trends over there just in line with sort of the gold price moving higher. And obviously currency moving to your benefit. How is the underlying trend, they are going? That's the first one. The second one's really around mine ore year-to-date. Want to understand so the calendar year 2019 guidance is around 3.7 to 4. We were sitting at about 1.5 in the first half. So how's the progress going there at the moment? And are we looking in line with plans for the full year?

Finally the last ones around West Musgrave, just relating to the value add opportunities there. Is that mainly around the metallurgical test which has been ongoing or is we looking at potentially different volume strategies to enhance the value of that project as well and the life its life extension? Thanks.

AndrewCole

Yes, look, thanks, Rahul. I'm going to start with your last question. Then I am going to turn Prominent Hill cost. So, yes, West Musgrave there's a raft of opportunities and you'll see the ASX released we published this morning on West Musgrave will give you a summary of them. Some are metallurgical, [Tech Difficulty] recoveries, flow sheet; those are popular designing use et cetera. Some are crushing. So we're also progressing, someone will innovative approach to crushing using a less mill and it's a milling method that's being used in soft rock and other sectors.

But hasn't been used in hard rock but pilot testing we've done today suggests it can be used. And interestingly I mean the reason we'll be showing it is it uses a lot less power that's a dry technique. So that's an example. We're also working on power. We are working because it's a remote site standalone power generation. Everything we can do to get power price down and remove carbon which aligns to our company strategy is something we want to work on.

So they're just a few. There are others as well which all have an impact on the resource, the cutoff grade and the shape of that reserve and obviously mine life. So there are some fairly big things in these things. So rather than wrap the pair that PFS up and take them into the feasibility study, we think it's more prudent to evaluate them through the PFS and wrap up the scoop early next year. That's where my strength is. Warrick, do you want --

WarrickRanson

So, Rahul thanks for the question. So in terms of cost, I mean firstly I would say the Prominent Hill is performing really, really well. On an absolute cost basis, we're not seeing major increases in input drivers probably the only that still sort of fluctuates a little bit it is around diesel costs. But it's not a large portion and so things have stayed relatively stable on that front. Recalling also that our power contract is locked in until the end of next year. So we're on -- we don't see a variation in terms of things like power costs. And really I suppose it's just the trend is more around the proportion of underground material versus open cut in terms of the C1cost movements.

And I think in terms of the all mine, we've certainly seen significant improvement in from Q1 in terms of our underground all volumes and that gives us I suppose confidence in terms of our current guidance and where we should finish at the end of the year. So certainly some great work being done by the Prominent Hill team there.

Operator

And your next question today comes on line from Paul Young from Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question.

PaulYoung

Yes, good morning Andrew and Warrick. Few questions on Carrapateena to begin with. I'm just trying to square wider the final capital estimate. The pre-production guidance numbers A$916 million and you've said it's now A$920 million to A$950 million. Is that just an extra couple of weeks or months of overhead and owners costs attached to that? And secondly on Carrapateena, Andrew, just trying to understand looking into 2020 the ramp up, it's going to take to 12 to 18 months to ramp up the underground. So does that tell me that the plant will be --you'll be back trading through the plant on a two-week on two-week off sort of campaign for first half. And just trying to square away the cost for next year and what is actually a fixed cost across this project? Thanks.

AndrewCole

Yes, Hi, Paul. Now I understand what you're needing. We obviously haven't provided guidance for 2020 yet but we will later on in the year. So let me tackle the second question first, last, Warrick to tackle the first one around what costs are being moved if you like. So you can assume for now in the absence of any other guidance that is effectively a straight-line ramp up between November this year over 18 months to the full 4.25 million tons per annum production. So the operating philosophy is going to be campaign run the processing plant.

So it's going to be underground mine constrained through this whole period. That's what we've said right through this process is about it underground is the most important aspect of this project. So we will be pushing underground as hard as we obviously can, whilst managing the development of the sublevel cave proper getting through the surface. So that's why we won't be running the plant in December for example. So we will build enough stockpiles to run it in campaign mode and then we'll switch the plant off. But that the timing for plant operations and the gap between the plant operating is going to depend what's going to change through time as we -- as that production rate rates up.

So we haven't given you the data to do this yet, but you can assume a couple of week operating periods and then switch off the plant effectively, whilst we build run a mine stocks to allow for then switch the plant on. And that gap between operating will shrink over the 18-month life, if that makes sense.

PaulYoung

Yes. That does. I mean there will be I guess an impact on the recovery during that period, Andrew? That'd be fair.

AndrewCole

No, not necessarily, I'm not sure there will be an impact on recoveries. One of the reasons we want to operate the plant in this way obviously is to maximize recovery. So the best way to run this plant is at full capacity and manages it that way as opposed to trying to run a partial capacity. So this is the value maximizing way of running it, it minimizes the power cost per unit. It also maximizes the recovery and plant effectiveness at recovering metals. So there shouldn't be an impact on recoveries. What it does allow us to do though taking this operating philosophy is as this plant starts and ramps up; we're going to learn things about the plant. And we will learn what might not be working well as well as we'd hoped and we'll be looking for opportunities to improve the performance of the plant.

So we'll get extended shut periods to continue to optimize and work on the plant. Our ultimate aspiration obviously to try is to get as much through this plant as we possibly can that the mine will support. And having shutdown periods between this will actually allow us to focus on that.

PaulYoung

Yes. I was preparing what is the stuff that impact but yes that's fine. And then on the capital estimate?

WarrickRanson

Yes. Good morning, Paul. I mean overall our capital estimate has stayed exactly the same in terms of the total growth expenditure for the year. I think it's important to recall that our major milestone is really when we start-- when we've commissioned the plant and produce those concentrate. And that's been our reference point in terms of the capital that actually gets allocated into that pre-production area. At the same time, post production there's ongoing expenditure underground in terms of development and underground infrastructure works.

And so really in terms of our current estimate of the timeline, we're just seeing more of that -- a little bit more of that underground infrastructure and capital and mine development work swing back into the pre-production time zone. And that's sort of contributed that's really the contributor to that change in the guidance there. But as you'll see on the guidance statement, our overall growth capital expenditure guidance for the year hasn't changed. So we're spending exactly the same amount.

PaulYoung

Yes. Right, great. A second set of questions on West Musgrave, a lot of work going on here, innovative work and a lot of new plan. I guess for delay and understanding on it, yes, it's fix down or set on the correct scope, Andrew, but just one thing I picked up on and the answer was on the regulatory approvals and the risk of potentially this project requiring a public environment review and potentially at 12 to 18 months delay. I am wondering if you can just talk through that. You've obviously highlighted it, so that the risks of it actually entering a public environmental reviewing and just on that if you do hypothetically there was a delay of that magnitude, you'd be actually building this project the same time as the block cave, and obviously that's what you want to avoid from a balance sheet perspective.

So I was just wondering it around can you actually from a balance sheet perspective and a team perspective actually handle both these projects at once and construction phase? Thanks.

AndrewCole

Okay. Yes, look, a couple of good questions there, Paul. So I can't timeline which we published on that asset timeline is inclusive of the approvals work which we built into our schedule. And that approvals timeline we've got built into our schedule is after a lot of consultation with the WA government, a whole raft of departments when the WA governments are being built collaboratively with the various departments there. So we're quite comfortable that the central estimate for the current timeline. So whilst we're highlighting a threat. I think whenever you've got approvals there's always a threat of delays. So I think it's prudent to point out that that threat exists, but it's not our belief or view that that threats going to materialize today.

So the timeline we've given you is inclusive of our best estimate of the process. And also, the process with the state government and the communities, attrition line in communities locally is going very well. But it's still very early stage. Now we're pushing ahead with that process not notwithstanding the pre feasibility study has been pushed out to early next year. So we're progressing as planned to make sure that we enable that process to unfold assuming we go to feasibility study early next year

In terms of balance sheet, Warrick, you're turning your head.

WarrickRanson

No, I think that's right. I mean, we, again with it really does depend on how things unfold and comes back to our ability to make the right choices at the time. I think also with West Musgrave, we're looking at some slightly different funding structures in relation to that. So West Musgrave enhanced --

AndrewCole

And just in terms of your question on capability, Paul, our desire is not to be building multiple big projects at the same time. That does put a strain I think on the company and on the balance sheet and increases the risk profile. So I'm not saying we've won't. I am saying we would rather not schedule a plan to have big projects being built at the same time. The offset to that is a blockade is brownfield project expansion; it's not a new build. So it will depend on what the scope of the block cave build is and whether it needs plant and infrastructure for example or it's only underground mining that would have a bearing on whether we were happy to progress both at the same time or not. So in short, I can answer the question until we understand what the scoops are if it eventuated that way.

PaulYoung

Yes, okay. We'll talk about all this in detailed strategy; I still look forward to that. Thank you.

MichaelSlifirski

Yes, thank you and good morning. Couple questions. First of all with respect to the Carrapateena commissioning then idling. I'm still somewhat confused by that. I mean it what presents and I want you to say it's not the case the way presents is that there's slippage, you always said that the underground development was critical path. And now you're saying that there won't be sufficient ore to run for more than a commission being period. So really interested in understanding what that interaction is between the ramps up, between what sorts of all you want ahead of the mill before you do the next sort of campaign? And then if you're in this stop-start mode how you think about concentrate quality and achieving what the part is capable of?

AndrewCole

Okay, Michael. So I think we've set the initial guidance of Carrapateena to commission the Carrapateena infrastructure in Q4 this year, which we believe we're sort of bang on effectively. We're right in the middle of that in November. So I think we've sort of delivered what we've set out to deliver when you start building this project. The underground has always been critical paths right from the very beginning. And that's why we started the decline right up front as early works and put that money at risk with full knowledge that underground development and cave ramped up is the critical part of this project.

So and I think that it still the case. And we haven't actually started the sub level cave mine at Carrapateena yet. The all we have on surface is stockpiled development ore not mine production mine ore and that process don't start for a number of months yet. So we are still only stockpiling development ore as we build out for some level extraction levels. And I think the team is doing well. They're on schedule and they're doing it the way they said they would do it. So it's all looking positive. But I think that's been pointed out earlier you don't want to be stopping and starting your mill frequently. You want to be minimizing that as best you can so maximizing the run time for a mill.

So the schedule that the teams are working on still is there to maximize value. So that's their driver to minimize recovering losses on startup and shutdown as Paul alluded to earlier to make sure we run this plant to get the maximum value out of the material that's built. And in the absence of any other guidance what we've said is you should use a straight line between November and 18-months in terms of mine scale up and that will give you a stockpile build rate, if you like. What the team is still working on is how they will optimize the start startup and shutdown at the plant to work out what periods they run it for. and that will be part of the guidance that we give you later in this year the next year.

MichaelSlifirski

Yes. I guess I'm still slightly confused. In your initial schedule when you commenced development was it your expectation that there would be some months lag between first caving ore and the mill being ready to take it? I mean were you expecting the lag that seems to be there that perhaps none of us were aware of before.

AndrewCole

I don't think it is a delay, Michael. And as we've said it starts from zero and it wraps up to 4.25 million tons over 18-months. So the mill would never have been at full production to start with. It needs to ramp up through time. The ore is going to be produced as fast as we can produce it from underground. And that's the limiting factor. And the most important thing at Carrapateena is to manage the sublevel cave. So you will recall early on that, we talked about managing that sublevel cave carefully to get it to surface. And that's the limiting factor. That's what will determine the schedule for the processing plant up and down time.

So I don't think it's a delay. And I don't think it's different to what we've said from the very beginning. It's-- the plant we'll have to switch on and switch off as the underground producers.

MichaelSlifirski

Yes, okay, thank you. And secondly a question about the accounts. And just to help me with the gymnastics of it all. Also the -- as the June quarter you got pretty clear guidance about ore inventory movements. How much was ore inventory drawdown, how much was capitalized depreciation and other adjustments and so on. How do we unravel that and see it in what you presented today?

WarrickRanson

Well, Michael, maybe that's a question we can take offline in terms of working through with you. But I mean the information is certainly in the accounts in terms of the income statement. And the various accompanying notes. As we said, one of the --probably the changes that we've made is in relation to the depreciation around both AASB16 which wasn't in the-- obviously wasn't in the quarterly because we've just really adopted that for the half-year. And then obviously the hub strategy working back through our numbers in relation to the hub strategy in Brazil has altered that, that we're quite really happy to take that offline and sort of work that through with you.

Your next question comes in a line of Lyndon Fagan from JP Morgan. Please ask your question.

LyndonFagan

Thanks very much. The first question is just to try and clarify the study's expenditure comment on Page 7 of the slide pack. It's up by about $25 million. I'm just trying to work out what the yet to be approved studies are or how that increased if you wouldn't mind just going through that again, please?

WarrickRanson

Yes. I can do that numbers. Warrick here. I am going to jump into the questions. [Multiple Speakers] So Brazil is one of the major drivers. So obviously that wasn't there in the comparative period. So obviously the study you are working both Pedra Branca and Centro even though we pull back a bit on that. And near mine exploration around an Antas et cetera. So that's been one of the key drivers. I suppose the other key driver is really around earning portfolio in terms of that increasing and some of the money that we spent there in the various earnings arrangements globally. So they're probably the two primary contributors on that one.

LyndonFagan

Okay. Thanks. I guess while you're on Brazil, a couple of questions there. Firstly, is there any sort of impact from the Amazon fires on any of OZ Minerals' assets? And I guess the follow-up to that, given where Antas costs are sitting relative to the copper price, does it actually makes sense to look at putting that on care and maintenance earlier than you previously guided?

WarrickRanson

Maybe I'll answer the second one. I can answer both. Firstly, no, there's no impact in terms of the Amazon fire. The Amazon is a very large area and our operations are no nowhere near those fires. So no impact there. In terms of Antas, it's really important that I think that you look at Antas from the point of view of the time between now and the actual cessation of the open pit mining. So there's in this --and over that whole period that certainly remains in a cash positive position. And therefore provides us with the confidence to keep operating there.

Also in this half and for some of the rest of the year, we've incurred -- we're incurring quite a large amount of waste removal costs out of the pit, which are influencing those costs. But overall it certainly remains cash positive between now and the point of closure of the pit. and then obviously with the hub strategy and the potential to align with all coming out of Pedra Branca becomes, it makes much more sense for us to keep that open maintain the labor force et cetera and the logistics around that.

AndrewCole

I'll just add what Warrick said Lyndon, with Pedra Branca, the pieces you're missing obviously for the Carajas hub is the direction on Pedra Branca. Now we're working through that and we're bringing that to conclusion shortly. So we'll soon hopefully be able to bring you an update of what the Carajas strategy looks like and the future of Pedra Branca and that would complete the piece the puzzle for you.

WarrickRanson

Yes and I should have mentioned, Lyndon, that's the --that's fairly much the rest of the guidance. The difference between current guidance and the potential for the rest of the year.

LyndonFagan

Thanks. And just one final one for me. Just with the Prominent Hill expansion. Can you maybe talk about the haulage optionality or how much more could you get out? What are the scopes that you're assessing there?

AndrewCole

Sure. So there's the Prominent Hill expansion just for context our base case runs for at 3.7 to 4 million tons per year from an underground mining operation until mine closure. And mine closure is currently 12 years out. But we expect that will increase as we drill more resource and convert to reserve through time. So as you know, we've got 10 million plus ton per annum plant sitting there at Prominent Hill. So anything that we can do to increase the underground mining rate above 4 million tons per year is material for Prominent Hill. So that's the primary objective is to get underground mining operation above 4 million tons per year.

Our current constraints at Prominent Hill basically two things. One is the number of scoping fronts to extract ore from. And the second thing is trucking, so getting the ore out from underground to service. They are the two constraints. So what the team is doing is working on two pieces. Firstly is to better understand the 80 plus million tons ore resource which is not in our mine plant to get a better understanding of how confident we are in its grade and consistency.

The second piece of work they're doing is looking at alternate haulage strategies which include shaft haulage and conveyor haulage, both vertical and inclined conveyor. And this year we will finish the studies on ore haulage to understand what the capital and operating costs of those options are. And we'll have an initial view based on our current resource statement as to what that could look like for Prominent Hill when it's viable. And next year we'll be in a better position after we've completed more drilling to know whether that's something we want to invest in or not later next year.

In terms of what scale and scope it could be, I'd say it's too early to tell. The ultimate aspiration is to keep the plant full. Now whether that's achievable or not we're still, I don't know the answer to that. We're still working on it. So we're investigating all options between 4 and 10 million tons per year to anchor on what the value maximizing cases. So that's what we're working on Lyndon. And I don't have an annual target run rate as yet.

And your next question today comes from the line of Daniel Morgan from UBS. Please ask your question.

DanielMorgan

Hi, Andrew and Tim. So with the one-way trucking at Prominent Hill and the guidance being maintained on the mining rates for Prominent Hill for the year. Would that imply that you're exiting the year at the upper end of that i.e. above 4 million tons and I think you alluded to earlier on the call that you might be able to extend or go beyond 4 million tons versus the 3.7 to 4 which happens to be the base case. Thank you.

AndrewCole

Yes. Daniel, look, thanks for your question. I think that Prominent team is doing an excellent job. They have a fairly slow start to the year back over Christmas January where we had some many and equipment issues. But I think they've recovered very well from that. And as you can see in one of the slides we put in the deck that our Q2 and their performance is quite a bit better than the Q1 performance. So they've really made to continually improve their performance in the underground mining operation. They too obviously have had a stronger second half than first half to reach our guidance. So for now I think our stated guidance range we've given you is what we need to hold to.

I will not expect them to get above 4 million tons per annum for the year, but we're also obviously expecting to have a better second half than they are in first half. So I'd like to stick to that guidance range. I think you should be using that in your calculations.

DanielMorgan

Well, it was more a question about thinking about next year. If you're mining rates are exiting the year at close to 4 or above 4, what would does that mean for next year?

AndrewCole

Yes. Look, I wouldn't assume anything higher than that for now, Daniel. So this is not just about time and place. It's about the whole sequence over the whole mine life. And don't forget the design of the mine and the number of stopes you've got and to pull as well as trucking. That is a limiting factor. So keeping up with development ladders and keeping in your development ahead as well is really important. So I wouldn't be assuming higher than 4 in your base cases for Prominent Hill.

DanielMorgan

Okay and then a question for Carrapateena. I mean we've been talking about the plant itself doing batches in the initial phase. I'm just wondering how this relates to the decision of declared commercial production or not? How are you going to think about that decision on timing?

AndrewCole

Effectively at the time, it's a cut off time based on the plant being producing a saleable concentrate. We've effectively used that date to stop capitalization of all costs of Carrapateena. Is there more to it than that you want to add?

WarrickRanson

No, not really. I mean we will start to produce saleable concentrators as we've indicated before we will parcel that up. And we'll have our first sale actually in Q1 of 2020. But, yes, our milestone is based on that development of initial sale of concentrate. And that's that really the November date. In terms of our current estimates, so from then on we'll continue to parcel and generate available parcel for Q1 so.

DanielMorgan

So just to clarify for the P&L, if Carrapateena, when does that start contributing or detracting from earnings in the early stage? Is it going to add any P&L contribution this year? I would think not. It's probably time next year.

WarrickRanson

Correct. Yes, remembering that the first production out of pre-production ore will be allocated in to-- ultimately be allocated into capital. And that first and that sale of that pre-production ore will come off as a credit in the balance sheet. So it will be basically the second sale in terms of the commencement of that P&L impact.

Andrew Cole

Okay, great. Thank you, operator. Thanks everybody for dialing in. As usual, if you've got any more questions, please give Tom Dixon a call and we'll organize time to hopefully answer them for you. Thanks very much.

