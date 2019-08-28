Global 'All-Weather' Strategy Performance Indicates Rough Waters

Our global "all-weather" financial volatility index has been falling despite the equity sell-off, which may be a sign of higher volatility soon.

Global "all-weather" performance is beginning to outperform that of the U.S., perhaps due to a lack of new money creation in the U.S.

While the performance of such a strategy has been great in the U.S, it has been very poor if done on a global scale.

Much has been said about the "all-weather" diversification strategy. By investing across stocks, bonds, and commodities, one is able to achieve more stable returns and historically lower drawdowns. A simple allocation for an all-weather type of strategy is 35% stocks, 45% sovereign bonds, and 20% precious metals. It is well known that those three assets are often minimally or even negatively correlated to each other, thus, combining them gives us a gauge of total financial asset performance.

One area where I believe investors run into problems with this strategy is that they only look at its performance using U.S. stocks and bonds, and exclude global assets. I'd like to go over a global "all-weather" strategy that, instead of using treasury bonds and the S&P 500, uses the MSCI All-World Index (ACWI) and the Barclays International Sovereign Bond index (BWX). Further, I will use short dollar index (UUP) hedging to most accurately reflect how the strategy has performed for non-U.S. investors.

To cut to the chase, the currency hedged "global all-weather" strategy has had poor performance since 2008, seeing only 2.5% CAGR. That said, by looking at the recent volatility of the strategy and its new trend, we can gain insight into the direction of all global assets. Even more, we can see that cracks are developing in the U.S. asset allocation strategy and that the heydays of "60/40" bonds stocks or even all-weather investing may be coming to an end.

The Global All-Weather Index

Let's have a look at the performance of the components that make up the "global all-weather" strategy. As I mentioned earlier, the weighting mechanism used is: 35% global stocks (ACWI), 40% global government bonds (BWX), and 20% gold (GLD). I know many prefer to include crude oil, but including crude oil over gold has resulted in higher volatility and lower returns over the past few decades, so I am sticking with the yellow metal.

Here is the performance of each of those components with weighting as above:

Note, dividends are included in returns.

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

Here we can see that global stocks have been a strong outperformer until recently. Since the beginning of 2019, bonds and gold have been gaining momentum, while equities saw a brief rally followed by recently higher volatility. Interestingly, global sovereign bonds and gold are actually highly correlated. One is unlikely to see this high correlation using only U.S. treasuries because it has more idiosyncrasies than the global index.

Speaking of indices, here is the performance when those components are combined to make our global all-weather index and the U.S. dollar index-hedged strategy:

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

Despite the ongoing selloff in equity markets, this strategy is actually at an all-time high. Even more, we can see that dollar hedging only added volatility and lower performance to the strategy.

Overall, the dollar-hedged strategy saw 2.5% annualized returns and the non-hedged strategy saw 3.8% annualized returns. To make matters worse, the annualized volatility of "dollar-hedged" is 16% and 10.5% for non-hedged. This gives them a Sharpe ratio of (essentially) zero and 0.13 respectively (note, "1" is considered "good"). To compare, U.S. stocks typically achieve a Sharpe ratio of around 0.5. Clearly, the strategy's magic seems lost when done on a global scale. Does this mean U.S. investors with this allocation should take profits, or does the U.S. have a permanent advantage?

U.S. "All-Weather" Comparison

Let's see how the increasingly popular U.S. strategy compares to our global benchmark. Our U.S. benchmark will be 35% Russell 2000 (IWM), 40% long-term treasuries (TLT), and 20% gold (GLD). Note, Russell 2000 is used because that index is the most "pure-play" U.S. stock index.

Here is the performance:

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

As you can see, the U.S. strategy has outperformed the global strategy relatively consistently. It has had an annualized CAGR of 8.3% and volatility of 9.7%, giving it a solid Sharpe ratio of 0.6. The question then is, is the U.S. in a "total asset" bubble?

Let's have a look at what a "long U.S. all-weather/short global all-weather" strategy has performed to help us find out:

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

At first, this strategy may see good as it has seen minimal drawdowns in tumultuous times as in the GFC, but we can also see that U.S. outperformance is clearly waning.

One possible reason for this is - you guessed it - the U.S. Federal Reserve's QE policies. Take a look at the above index versus the U.S. monetary base (right axis, in millions):

As you can see, there may be a lagged relationship between the outperformance of the U.S. all-weather strategy and the Federal Reserve's money creation. It makes sense - money is created via buying U.S. treasuries. This mechanically pushes down long-term Treasury yields, which not only pushes up the price of bonds but also equities, because they can achieve higher comparative value and gold because of QE risks.

Does this imply that all U.S. assets may soon underperform global assets? In my opinion, unless the Fed unleashes a new round of QE, then yes.

Let's look at this from a volatility perspective.

Global Asset Volatility Low, Likely to Rising Soon

While it is admittedly difficult to forecast the direction of assets, it is well-known that one can forecast the volatility of those assets. Interestingly, the volatility changes of both the global all-weather strategy and the U.S. all-weather strategy are essentially the same. We will measure volatility using "GARCH," which is one of the best approximations for current option-implied volatility.

Here is a long-term chart of the all-weather strategy's volatility:

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

Here we can see the long compression of global asset volatility levels. Vol fell from 2009 to 2014 (note, the same period as global QE) and has rested around 8% since then. Let's look at this chart since 2018:

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

Interestingly, the volatility of all global assets has actually been falling since mid-July despite the equity sell-off since then. Why? Because all losses on behalf of equities have been gains in bonds and gold, making near-zero net performance.

Remember, volatility usually mean-reverts. When it hits low levels, it usually spikes back up as new developments occur. Personally, I like to place my bets in a low-volatility period and close once this metric reaches 8-10%, depending on my expectations.

Final Conclusions

So, we've learned about some of the causal factors for all-weather type strategies and how performance differs in the U.S. all-weather strategy and the global all-weather strategy. In my opinion, "all-weather" is much more than a strategy - it is an indicator of the value of all financial assets. For example, U.S. stocks have fallen, while bonds and gold have risen - the value of financial assets is unchanged.

Overall, I would not want to be an investor in the U.S. all-weather strategy right now. "Diversification inflows" have been large lately, and because Federal Reserve QE is over, I'm not so sure how much longer that will last.

Personally, I am a bear on both U.S. and global equities. Volatility is low now, but is likely to bottom out and rise soon. My best guess is that we see another volatile market development (up or down) by or in October.

As global equities continue to decline and U.S. equities finally converge lower, the need for financial liquidity will rise due to inevitable margin calls and cash hoarding. While gold and bonds typically have rallied in bear markets, I would be cautious about bonds, in particular, due to the immense growth of the bond market over past years.

I hope you've enjoyed this discussion. I will likely deliver an update next month or in October. Feel free to give us a "Follow" if you would like to be notified when that occurs.

