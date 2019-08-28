Iteris Looks Interesting Here

Company operations, prospects and finances are improving and we don't see a valuation barrier for the shares to move higher.

Its agricultural business is still very small, but it's gathering traction and this could become quite interesting.

The company has several businesses with its transport business being the most important. Growth prospects are good here, with the advent of IoT and smart cities.

Iteris (ITI) has had a mixed five years in which there was considerable revenue growth but operationally, things deteriorated:

It looks like this fiscal year improvement is setting in with some revenue growth returning and operational improvements. We think there is more of that in store for the rest of the year.

The company operates in three different segments:

Transportation and systems

Roadway sensors

Agriculture and weather analytics

In Q1 2020 (from the earnings PR):

Total revenue of $26.6 million, up 4% year over year

Total net bookings of $31.0 million, up 11% year over year

Total ending backlog of $59.8 million, up 20% year over year

Closed underwritten public offering of $26.8 million of shares of common stock, net of transaction costs

Entered definitive agreement to acquire Albeck Gerken, Inc. for $10.7 million (acquisition closed on July 2, 2019).

The non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 was 4 cents better than expected, a pretty nice result.

Transportation and systems

From the May 2019 IR presentation:

The segment's revenue experienced a 6% decline in Q1 (y/y) to $12.4M, but this is mostly due to a change in the structure of the contract of its largest customer (which will be out of the figures by Q2).

Underlying growth is much better with a 7% in bookings to $17.3M and a 22% increase in backlog to $49.5M.

Here are the main drivers of the segment:

Gross margins are rising in the sector and were 33.7% compared to 30.8% last year while operating cost actually declined $100K in dollar terms to $2.6M, boosting the contribution margin to 12.7% (up from 10.3% last year).

Management sees the segment reaching new highs on strong bookings throughout fiscal 2020, most notably from its software products like ClearGuide (a transportation analytics platform) and Advanced Traveler (real-time mobility information) and Emergency Information System.

But also its process outsourcing and managed services, like intersection as a service, are in demand. There is also room for increased penetration in strategic geographies like Texas where the company is co-marketing with their Roadway Sensors and Florida where their Albeck Gerken acquisition has a big presence.

Management expects growth in the mid-teens in Q2 and Albeck Gerken to contribute $1.5M in revenue (its seasonally slow quarter), rising to $2M per quarter in H2.

Roadway sensors

This segment increased revenues by 18% to $12.8M after a rough fiscal 2019 where the Texas SmartBuy contract was out of operation.

The Texas market returned to normal for the company and it's where it has a strong third-party distribution business responsible for 14% of sensor revenue. This slightly dents gross margins, which came in at 42.3% versus 48.7% last year.

Operating expenses declined in dollar terms here as well, by $400K to $3.1M, boosting contribution margin to 18.2%, up from 16.9% last year.

Management expects revenue growth exceeding 10% in fiscal 2020 mostly driven by product innovations.

Agriculture and weather analytics

This is by far the smallest segment bringing in just $1.4M in revenue in Q1 which was up just 1% (y/y). However, bookings increased 139% y/y and 101% sequentially so it looks like things are taking off with its ClearAG, its digital farming platform for crop analytics where it keeps on adding customers.

ClearAG, which is a SaaS business, has big opportunities if it can manage to convert an existing strategic relationship with a large multinational agribusiness into an enterprise wide account.

According to management, it is not yet close to that happening, but the opportunities in the medium-term future remain significant (an analyst even spoke of a "hockey stick" dramatic acceleration) as the company remains in discussion with its largest agribusiness customers, here is management (Q1CC):

We will convert those customers ultimately into an enterprise deal, but I don't have immediate line of sight to that.

The company scored another big win recently with KWS.

Figures are a bit distorted by a one-time $250K revenue pickup. Gross margin came in at 57.2%, down a little from 58.8% last year with expenses here also down in dollar terms by $100K to $1.86M.

Revenues will accelerate while investments in ClearAG will decline to about $4M this year.

SaaS business

What investors have to appreciate is that a substantial (and growing) part of its business comes from SaaS businesses (like ClearAg), in excess of $15M, which is more than half of its revenue.

With $14M of the $17.4M bookings growth being large orders (in excess of $1M) the company is very different from just a few years ago when the average order was $50K.

These larger deals tend to be longer-term and shifting from traditional consulting towards recurring revenues, either SaaS products or managed services.

Guidance

We have to say that we're a little confused here, take this (Q1CC):

In summary, we anticipate our full year fiscal year 2020 consolidated rate of revenue growth to reach the mid-teens, and we further expect the combined effect of incremental margin dollars from the revenue growth in our Transportation Systems and Roadway Sensors segments; a decrease in our net investment in ClearAg; and the accretive effect of the Albeck Gerken acquisition to yield a non-GAAP operating profit for the year.

But management also said this (Q1CC):

For the full year, we expect the rate of revenue growth to be generally in the range of the bookings growth prior year, which was in the low 30%, but definitely reflects improvement over prior year.

The management is definitely talking about the company as a whole in the second quote, as bookings growth for the company as a whole was 29%.

Margins

GAAP margins suffered from the acquisition, but we have explained above how segment margins fared where the operating margins of all three segments improved.

While dollar expenses in all three segments went down, corporate overhead went up and reached $4.3M (GAAP) or $4.2M (non-GAAP). Management expects a $4M quarterly run rate going forward though.

The acquisition of Albeck Gerken will accelerate the performance of non-GAAP metrics, both margins and cash flow.

Cash

Cash flow deteriorated but this is mostly due to the acquisition of Albeck Gerken, even if that was not completed until July 2nd, which is in Q2 already.

The company went to the markets in Q1, generating $26.7M from a 6.2M stock offering to bring their cash balance to $35.4M at the end of Q1.

The company's cash from operations was essentially zero in Q1 so they're losing only cash to CapEx, which is very low anyway ($368K in Q1).

Valuation

We don't see any problems from a valuation point, given that the company will increase the SaaS part of its business, the sales multiple could very well rise further. While this year analysts still expect a loss (with an EPS of -$0.08), next fiscal year they expect this to turn around with an EPS of $0.07.

Conclusion

While at first sight the company is a little disjointed in its business, the core is pulling useful info with the help of sensors and putting that as much as possible in SaaS platforms for clients.

The mainstay is its transport business, which has good growth prospects under the aegis of smart cities. Its agricultural business is still very small, but it is starting to garner traction and it's interesting to see where this can end up.

Operationally, things are improving with the help of the recent acquisition, so we think there is more in store for the share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ITI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.