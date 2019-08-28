Mobile TeleSystems: Moderately Positive Q2 Results But Still No Details On Listing Strategy

Despite that, MTS is still one of the best dividend stocks in the Russian stock market.

Mobile TeleSystems (or MTS) (MBT) presented another set of financial results, demonstrating gradual revenue growth in its key telecom business and decent growth in other areas within the company's services ecosystem. The management is in no rush to provide the company's renewed listing strategy and this comes at a price - some institutional investors sold their entire stake in the company. Nonetheless, investors still can benefit from potential delisting and get the stock with more than 10% dividend yield at a bargain price, making the stock a compelling dividend play.

Earnings Analysis

In Q2 2019, MTS revenue amounted to 125.1 billion rubles, an increase of 9.4% Y-o-Y. The overall revenue growth was achieved primarily through the increased revenues from mobile communication services in Ukraine and Russia, sales of mobile devices and system integration services, software sales and the consolidation of MTS Bank. At the same time, the company's mobile user base remains stagnant for a long time, balancing around 105-108 mln of active users over the last five years.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Source: Company presentation

Therefore, the management relies on developing its own digital products ecosystem which allows diversifying sources of growth. For now, the strategy pays off and the company continues to deliver sustainable revenue growth.

As for OIBDA, it amounted to 56.1 billion rubles in Q2 2019, which is 4.1% higher year-over-year. OIBDA margin was 44.8% versus 47.2% in the second quarter of 2018.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

MTS net income in Q2 2019 decreased by 10% Y-o-Y and amounted to 12.9 billion rubles. The company explained the decrease in net profit as an increase in interest expenses due to an increase in debt.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The company's capital expenditures in the second quarter amounted to 22.7 billion rubles, which is 29% higher compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Free cash flow in Q2 2019 amounted to -1.5 billion rubles. In the second quarter of 2018, FCF was at the level of 17.6 billion rubles. Repercussions of the Uzbekistan case fine continue to affect the company's FCF.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

MTS net debt for the second quarter amounted to 310.1 billion rubles. The Net Debt to OIBDA ratio rose to 1.37x from 1.3x in the previous quarter.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The company continues to improve its long-term operational efficiency and recently decided to close 300 of its own stores (5% of the total number) before the end of the year. The company expects to expand its partnership with the combined stores network of Svyaznoy and Euroset. After a long break, MTS resumed sales of its SIM cards in 5,000 Svyaznoy and Euroset stores throughout Russia, which could help the telecom operator to overcome the user base stagnation. That said, MTS expects revenue growth of 4-6% in 2019 compared with the previously announced forecast for revenue growth of up to 3%.

In 2019, MTS confirms capital expenditures of 90 billion rubles, taking into account the costs of the Yarovaya law. Excluding costs for the implementation of the law, MTS maintains a forecast of capital expenditures of about 160 billion rubles in 2018 and 2019. The management reassured in the earnings call that there won't be any significant capex before 2021. Despite the fact that the next decade 5G infrastructure will be one of the key factors defining a telecom company's competitiveness, in Russia it would be better to wait for more clear and predictable 5G regulation as there's still uncertainty on this issue. No 5G capex before 2021 is also an additional guarantee of stable dividends up to 2021.

Dividends

This July, the company's board of directors proposed to pay interim dividends in the amount of 8.68 rubles per ordinary share (17.36 rubles per ADR) or 17.3 billion rubles based on financial results for the first half of 2019. The list of persons entitled to receive dividends is expected to be determined on October 14, 2019.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Delisting Considerations

MTS continues to consider all listing options, including maintaining the current listing structure. MTS President Alexey Kornya said: management has almost completed consultations with shareholders, is conducting internal discussions and will give recommendations to the board of directors in the next one or two months.

The management announced its plans to review its listing strategy back to February. Such a long discussion on listing options is already affecting the stock: According to Morningstar, six of the top 20 institutional investors have completely quit the stock and others significantly cut their exposure to MTS shares as of July 31, 2019.

Source: Morningstar

This, in turn, seems to have contributed markedly to the stock price decline after the dividend payment in June:

Source: Seeking Alpha

What is more interesting, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, chairman of MTS's parent company AFK Sistema, said that MTS currently has no plans to delist from the NYSE in the near future. This sounds a bit misleading, and I personally put this statement in the context that the company won't delist in the next one or two months while the management prepares its renewed listing strategy. Judging by the fact that the company is still negotiating with institutional investors and some of them have already sold their shares, delisting is still real.

However, what is bad for institutional investors can be good for individual investors. In case of a "soft delisting," i.e moving from the NYSE to European stock exchanges, I expect some short-term panic which can be a great moment to buy the stock at a dirt-cheap price. In case of a "hard delisting," or leaving the NYSE in favor of trading in the Moscow stock exchange only, the company can announce a buyout program of minority shareholders' shares as it did Megafon last year. Megafon bought back shares at a premium to the market price, and MTS is likely to do the same in such a scenario.

Final Thoughts

Despite a delisting risk, my long-term case hasn't changed - MTS is still one of the best dividend stocks in the Russian stock market which offers more than a 10% dividend yield. In the medium term, I don't see anything that could seriously threaten the company's financial stability - telecom sector looks more resistant to potential recession risk as people don't stop using mobile services even during an economic decline.

In addition to regular dividend payments, MTS can start another share buyback program. When deciding on the launch and size of the buyback program, the board of directors will take into account the current availability of cash, operating indicators, the amount of debt, the company's future cash requirements and the market situation in general. I wouldn't rely heavily on this, but it will be a pleasant bonus for investors anyway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.