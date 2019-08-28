EWL: Growing Financial In Switzerland Set To Reverse The 'Safe Haven' Trade

The country has benefited from its extremely low interest rates, but if Swiss bonds fall, then so too will Swiss equities.

Many Swiss financial institutions are levered 15X-20X and may see turmoil if the franc becomes less stable.

Inflows into Swiss stocks in EWL appear to come from investors in Eurasia looking for "safe" investments.

EWL has seen great performance this year, but is now at a very high valuation.

The iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (EWL) is one of the top-performing single-country ETFs since the beginning of the year with a 21% return. Accordingly, it is also one of the most expensive ETFs with a weighted average P/E ratio of 21X. To compare, Switzerland's next-door neighbor Austria's ETF, EWO, has seen no net performance this year and has a weighted average P/E ratio of only 9.9X.

What has been the impetus for this huge valuation gap and buying spree? Per usual, mass perception of risk. It appears that most of the inflows into the ETF are from European investors looking to seek a safer haven with superior currency performance. That said, it appears that these investors are likely underestimating the growing risks in the companies in EWL.

Swiss stocks in EWL have seen no/low revenue growth, are highly indebted, and have unreasonable valuations. Even more, the Swiss frank (FXF) pays the worst interest rate in the world at -0.75%. While low interest rates push up equity valuations, the massive decline in Swiss rates is a cause for serious long-term instability concerns for Swiss bonds and equities. If rates rise (as they inevitably will), EWL investors may see rapid declines.

The fund may continue to rise in the short run, as it has high momentum, but as you'll see, it may be a good time to take profits on the ETF and rotate elsewhere.

The iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF

Before we dig into the nitty-gritty details of the fund, let's go over its general attributes. The ETF tracks the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index, which includes 39 holdings across a broad range of sectors that are representative of the Swiss economy. It currently has a standard expense ratio of 47 bps and pays a net 2% dividend.

Here is the fund's current sector breakdown:

Overall, these are reflective of Switzerland's main industries but with a slight bent away from financials and toward defensive sectors. Typically, healthcare and consumer staples are regarded as "risk-off" sectors, while financials and industrials are "risk-on". Thus, the fund is roughly 57% defensive (with cash included) and 43% cyclical. This has likely caused many investors to believe that EWL is a relatively low-risk investment. That said, I have some concerns regarding increasing leverage in those "low-risk sectors", as you will see shortly.

Safe Haven Buying Seen in Recent Fund Flows

The fund is very old and has been trading since March 1996, long before most investors ever heard of ETFs, and has a high AUM of $1.1 billion. Let's have a look at that AUM over time to see if there is a trend in what our fellow investors are doing:

We can see here that the fund has actually seen little net inflows since about 2014. Since the beginning of the year, EWL has seen sharp upward reversal inflows, and it appears that the AUM may soon reach its "resistance" area. This may imply flows will decline soon.

Let's try to get an idea of who is buying these Swiss stocks. To do this, we use the methodology I explained in this article. Put simply, we split the ETF's performance into two indices. One index measures daily "open-to-close" performance, which tells us about investment during U.S. time zones and "close-to-open" for foreign time zones. This lets us create a "foreign buyer" index and a "U.S. domestic buyer" index shown below:

Interestingly, we can see that the estimated foreign investment demand for the Swiss stocks in EWL has been on a consistent rise since mid-2017, while U.S. investment demand peaked in mid-2017, retested two months ago, and has been falling since.

This makes sense, because it implies that investors in Europe and possibly Asia are the main fund buyers. This is likely because many investors in Eurasia live in countries that are currently in a recession or expected to be in one by next quarter, and are looking to move their money to safe havens.

As a general rule, I do not place short positions until the AUM trend, domestic investment trend, and the foreign investment trend all look negative. Currently, foreign investment demand is still strong, so EWL may continue to outperform for a few months.

Let's take a longer-term view by looking at the fundamentals of the companies in EWL.

EWL Fundamentals: Low Growth at a High Price

Here is our fundamental breakdown for the ETF that includes all of its non-cash holdings:

Note, "Typical" is harmonic mean for income ratios and median for others.

The typical stock in the ETF has a very high P/E of 25X and an EV/EBITDA of 17.5X. In my opinion, these ratios can only be justified by high growth. For example, U.S. stocks have P/E ratios around 20X but have much higher top line growth than these Swiss stocks.

The solvency ratios are also not great for most of the companies. The financial stocks Bâloise Holding (OTCPK:BLHEY), Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY), Swiss Life Insurances (OTCPK:SZLMY), Credit Suisse (CS), UBS Group (UBS), and Swiss Reinsurance (OTCPK:SSREF) all have extremely high debt-to-equity ratios of typically 93-95% (SSREF is at a still-high 86%). While this is only 5% worse than U.S. financials, which typically have debt-to-assets of 90%, it implies it takes half as much in losses to bankrupt the companies. If Swiss and European yield curves continue to revert, a financial crisis could occur for many of these companies.

Debt levels are still high for non-financial companies. This is understandable, as companies are essentially being paid to borrow money in Switzerland, but is still cause for slight concern, as current ratio is below 1 for many companies.

The most notable item about these fundamentals is that the companies have no growth and subpar returns on equity. Revenue growth CAGR for the past three years for the typical stock is a mere 4%. While returns on equity are great for select companies like Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY) and Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY), they are low for the rest.

High valuations require high top line growth, solid returns on equity, and/or low financial risk. In EWL's case, there are high valuations, nearly no growth, and material financial risks. This is justifiable if the macro picture favors Swiss stocks, but that picture is also deteriorating.

Swiss Franc-Related Risks on the Rise

When you have a position on any non-hedged, single-country ETF, you implicitly have a position on the given country's currency. Usually, this is positive, because foreign stocks are priced in their local currency. In the case of Switzerland, this may be a risk, as the franc looks very overvalued.

To begin, the Swiss government 10Y currently has a -1% negative yield, while the currency costs a -0.75% rate. To compare, the euro pays a 0% rate and the German 10Y takes -0.70%. On the extreme end, the U.S. actually pays you to lend money and has a 2% 10Y (joke intended).

So, if interest rate differentials in Europe favor the euro over the franc and the dollar over both, why is the franc near a high? See below:

As you can see, the euro is at a weak point, with the euro-Swiss 1M libor spread at a historical low.

Let's see how that chart looks with the U.S:

(Note, the top chart is CHF/USD via (EUR/USD)/(EUR/CHF) because CHF/USD is not on YCharts.)

Overall, the Swiss franc has been incredibly flat against the U.S. dollar until recently, when the differential rose.

Currencies in developed countries depend heavily on interest rate differentials. If you are an investor in Europe, you lose an incredible amount of money by parking your cash in Switzerland compared to the U.S. This is likely to continue to push the dollar index higher, which may come back to bite EWL directly through currency pricing and indirectly due to Swiss bank currency exposure.

Take a look at the Swiss manufacturing PMI:

With the PMI at 45 and rapidly falling, Switzerland will likely be in a recession by the end of the year. The government will likely have no choice but to devalue the franc at the expense of foreign investors.

Bottom Line and Trade Ideas

Overall, Swiss stocks appear to be highly overvalued and in an increasingly risky environment. Leverage and valuations are high, while returns on investment and growth are low.

Swiss stocks have been propped up by "safe haven" investment flows into a country that is not financially safe. As growth continues to fall across Europe and in Switzerland, in particular, future monetary issues are likely. Further, the balance sheets of the financial stocks will likely be harmed eventually as the bonds they are invested in suffer from inevitably higher interest rates.

So, how should one make this trade? The most simple method would be by short-selling EWL. Doing so comes with the material risk that GDP growth expectations in Switzerland rise and the financial issues are, once again, postponed. One way to hedge this risk by pairing the short position with a long Austria position via the ETF EWO. As I wrote about in this article, everything I don't like about Switzerland I like about its neighbor to the east.

Here is how that strategy has performed recently with dividends and costs excluded:

As you can see, the pair is near its ultra-long term support level, which has historically made for a great buy point. I expect this ratio to climb to around 0.65 by year end. Over time, I would not be surprised if the trade climbs back up to its mid-2000s levels in a similar fashion.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this trade and will likely give an update by year end. Feel free to give our account a "Follow" if you'd like to be notified about updates.

