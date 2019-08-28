Korea IT H/W: Premium Semiconductor Demand On The Rise

Taiwanese PCB players’ earnings jump in July; Korean names do well too

Major rigid PCB makers in Asia have displayed strong earnings recently. LG Innotek posted strong numbers in this segment, so did SEMCO (OTC:SMSGF) which staged a 31.5% YoY increase in semiconductor PCB sales in 2Q19. Japan’s Ibiden (OTCPK:IBIDF) is also doing well. Ibiden is working to boost the sales from North American semicon players such as Intel while scaling down the FC-CSP business which mostly serves domestic smartphone makers. It plans to up the capacity of its Japanese plant by 50% by 2020, focusing on raising its capacity for silicon bridges which physically connect memory semiconductors with CPUs and GPUs. This is because the company expects to see a surge of semiconductor demand from data centers and autonomous driving amid the proliferation of AI. Taiwan-based semiconductor packaging companies such as Nanya PCB, Unimicron and Kinsus are all enjoying a sharp rise in earnings, as the booming BGA industry is spurring demand for new HDI boards such as substrate-like PCB. Indeed, in addition to Intel, AMD’s (AMD) shipments of new CPUs are on the rise, and NVIDIA’s (NVDA) GPU demand is also strong. In the meantime, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) is gaining more presence in foundries led by its North American clients, and semiconductor PCB makers including SEMCO are benefitting as a result. We expect semiconductor PCB demand to strengthen even further in 2H19 on launch of new smartphones by Samsung and Huawei as well as Intel’s (INTC) shipments of new 10nm notebook CPUs. Although finished products such as smartphones and PCs are seeing declining shipment volumes, opportunities are still arising for PCB makers considering: 1) finished product makers’ increased use of premium semiconductors to stimulate replacement demand; and 2) fresh demand created by AI.

Server DRAM contract prices to rebound in 2Q20, maintain Overweight

We now expect mobile DRAM contract price to slide just 12% QoQ in 3Q19, milder than our previous projection (- 15% QoQ), thanks to burgeoning demand for triple-camera smartphones. We find it positive that the mobile DRAM capacity in Android-run smartphones has been upgraded up to 12GB. Meanwhile, DRAMeXchange’s latest view is that server DRAM prices will start to turn around in 2Q20 after sliding until 4Q19. While the pace of price decline may be milder than DRAMeXchange’s projection depending on the supply/demand balance, we are still encouraged by the fact that it expects server DRAM prices to rebound in 2Q20. Above all else, we note that server DRAM’s capex cycle is unaffected by seasonality, and past experiences suggest that server DRAM prices may rise continuously after the 2Q20 rebound. In all, in light of increasing demand visibility, we maintain our positive view toward the semiconductor sector.

