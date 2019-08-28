5 Reasons Why This 'Inverted Yield Curve' Is Likely A False Alarm

Many previous "first warnings" were false alarms - the yield curve inverted then un-inverted once or twice before a recession.

The yield curve has far from a "perfect" track record, and in the recent case, there are several reasons to believe that this yield curve falls in the camp of a false alarm.

By Gary Alexander

The market is looking for any excuse to crater. On Friday, it was a temper tantrum from Trump. A week earlier, the Dow fell an even greater 800 points on a chorus of headlines about an inverted yield curve, which is (supposedly) a "recession indicator with a perfect track record." In this case, the press was throwing its own curve ball. The yield curve has far from a "perfect" track record - it's more like 50-50 - and in this case, there are several reasons to believe that this yield curve falls in the camp of a false alarm.

#1: Many "First Inversions" are False Alarms. A more accurate way of stating the correlation between the yield curve and recessions is to say that "an inverted yield curve has predicted 10 of the last five recessions... with years of advance warning." From this chart, below, notice that many previous "first warnings" were false alarms - the yield curve inverted then un-inverted once or twice before a recession.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Note these false "first warnings" before three of the last six recessions:

Before falling into the recession of 1970, there were false warnings in 1966 and 1968.

Before the mild recession of 1990-91, there were false warnings in 1986 and 1988.

Before entering the relatively mild recession of 2001, false alarms rang in 1995 and 1998.

#2: The Leading Indicators Have Not Peaked Yet. The spread between the 10-year Treasury bond yield and the Federal Funds rate is just one of the 10 components of the Index of Leading Economic Indicators (LEI), but the yield curve seems to get 90% of the press coverage for all leading indicators. The July LEI reading came out last Thursday as a small increase, so it has not peaked yet. (See the latest data below.)

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Notice how the Leading Indicators are far more reliable: Every time they trend down, a recession follows, but there is plenty of warning, averaging 10-20 months before each of the last four major recessions:

The LEI peaked 14 months before the 1979-82 recessions began.

It peaked 17 months before the mild 1990-91 recession began.

It peaked 10 months before the fairly mild 2001 recession began.

It peaked 20 months before the severe 2008-09 "Great Recession" began.

Bottom line, the 10 Leading Indicators are far more reliable than the inverted yield curve alone. The LEI give us an average 15-month lead time from its peak - a peak which has not arrived yet.

#3: There is No Sign of a Recession Yet. Last week, July retail jumped 0.7% month over month and a 5.4% annual rate for the three months through July, matching its fastest pace since the end of 2017, with online sales growth of +14.7% year over year. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecast is 2.2%, not super-charged but comfortably positive. Second-quarter revenues rose 5% year over year to a new record high, and earnings are about to recover from their slump. Earnings are expected to grow +10.4% next year.

This version of an "inverted yield curve" is much different than past instances in that there are no signs of banks restricting their lending. In fact, it appears that lower mortgage rates are helping the housing market since the National Association of Realtors announced that existing home sales rose 2.5% to an annual rate of 5.42 million. If the Fed keeps cutting interest rates in 0.25% increments, the U.S. economy should keep responding positively. The consumer also has a lot of dry powder. The savings rate was at a high 8.1% in June, and personal savings rose to a record $1.3 trillion over the past 12 months through June.

Warring Central Bank Policies Have Artificially Inverted U.S. Rates

The inverted yield curve has been created by two conflicting central bank trends - ECB rate cuts and Fed rate increases. Without these warring central bank trends, short and long rates never would have inverted.

#4: Overseas Negative Rates Pushed Long-Term Treasuries Down. With $17 trillion in negative interest rates in Europe and Japan, global investors have no choice but to invest in U.S. Treasury bonds if they want a positive yield in a major global reserve currency with sufficient liquidity on global markets. The currency markets are a multi-trillion-dollars-per-day market. This massive rush into U.S. dollar-based instruments has strengthened the dollar and pushed U.S. interest rates artificially down, so this is not your normal "inverted yield curve," and therefore, not based on a slowing economy or the threat of a recession.

In a normal world, U.S. rates would be higher. A year ago, at Aspen Institute's 25th Annual Summer Celebration Gala, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned that the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield could go much higher. Speaking in August 2018, he said, "I think rates should be 4% today. You better be prepared to deal with rates 5% or higher-it's a higher probability than most people think." Most pundits agreed. They feared deficits (from tax cuts), inflation (from tariffs), and more QT (from the Fed), but they overlooked the fact that U.S. bonds were tied to the negative trend in German and Japanese yields.

In effect, Germany has been driving interest rates off the cliff, and the U.S. is just a passenger on the bus:

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

#5: The Fed Raised Short-Term Rates Nine Times in Three Years, Artificially Creating an Inverted Yield Curve. For seven years, President Obama enjoyed near-zero interest rates, but as we entered the 2016 election year, the Federal Reserve finally raised rates from the 0% to 0.25% floor up to 0.25% to 0.50%. Then, the Fed raised rates eight more times in 2016 to 2018, probably going a step too far in December 2018, precipitating a near-20% market correction and slowing the economy. This move, along with the collapse of long rates due to Europe's negative rates in 2019, created the artificial inversion of the yield curve, so don't let the bears scare you about inverted yield curves. This time really is different.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.