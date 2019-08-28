Devon Energy Is Looking Better After Latest Results

Devon Energy (DVN) has recently reported strong quarterly results, despite weakness in oil prices, and I believe the company will continue doing well as it grows oil production and generates profits as well as free cash flows. The Oklahoma-based oil producer will also significantly reduce debt in the coming months which can have a positive impact on its valuation.

Devon Energy produced 521,000 boe per day in the second quarter, down from 541,000 boe per day a year earlier. The decline in production was due to asset sales but the total output was still ahead of analysts’ expectations of 509,690 boepd, as per IBES data from Refinitiv. The production from its core operations (called New Devon) from the four US shale plays (PRB, Delaware, STACK, and Eagle Ford) increased from 279,000 boe per day in Q2-2018 to 321,000 boe per day in Q2-2019, including 13% increase in oil production to 142,000 bpd. The growth was driven largely by a 49% increase in oil production from the Delaware Basin to 67,000 bpd as Devon Energy placed 28 wells into service.

Devon Energy’s net income was $495 million, or $1.19 per share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $425 million, or $0.83 per share, a year earlier. Adjusting for certain items, the company earned $0.43 per share, beating analysts’ expectation of $0.34 per share. Its cash flow from operations jumped 23.4% to $623 million as the company benefited from oil hedges as well as production growth. That cash flow was enough to fully fund the capital expenditures and the company ended the period with free cash flows of $59 million. The company operated in a tough oil price environment, with WTI (Cushing) averaging $59.85 a barrel in Q2-2019, down from $67.83 in Q2-2018. But Devon Energy posted substantially lower levels of hedging losses in Q2-2019 as compared to Q2-2018. As a result, its realized price, including hedges, clocked in at $56.68 a barrel in the previous quarter, up from $53.98 in the year-ago quarter. This gave a boost to the company’s cash flows.

The oil price environment, however, has gotten worse. The WTI spot price, which averaged almost $60 a barrel in the second quarter, has largely stayed below $57.35 since the start of the third quarter and was at $53.80 at the time of this writing. Similarly, the Henry Hub spot price averaged almost $2.56 per MMBtu in Q2-2019 but has stayed under $2.37 throughout most of the third quarter and is currently trading at $2.15. This dip in oil and gas prices will likely have a negative impact on the earnings and cash flows of a number of oil producers, including Devon Energy. But what sets this company apart is that it has one of the strongest hedge books in the industry. The company has covered 75% of its expected oil and gas production for the second half of this year with hedges. These hedges will provide crucial support to the company’s cash flows from the third quarter as oil stays low.

Additionally, Devon Energy will continue growing oil production from the four US shale plays at a strong double-digit rate. The production growth has largely come on the back of growing volumes from the Delaware Basin where Devon placed a number of high-impact oil wells online and I believe this trend will likely continue in the future. In fact, due to the timing of the drilling work, the growth could accelerate in the fourth quarter and the company could carry the momentum into 2020. Devon placed around 50 new Delaware Basin wells into service in the first quarter which were located in Leonard, Bone Spring, and Wolfcamp formations. Moving forward, Devon will increase its focus on producing oil from the Wolfcamp formation where it has already improved well productivity. The strong growth in oil production will likely help soften the blow coming from the dip in oil prices.

What I like about Devon is that it isn’t just growing output for the sake of it. The company has also been achieving meaningful efficiency gains which have enabled it to bring 20% more wells online by spending 10% less capital than 2018. The company has increased its oil production outlook for the second time in 2019 and now expects to increase output by around 19% this year (mid-point of guidance), as opposed to its previous estimate of 17% growth. At the same time, Devon has reduced this year’s capital spending outlook by $50 million after the company achieved capital efficiency due to strong well productivity. That’s on top of the $200 million of efficiencies already priced in this year’s budget.

What I also like about Devon is that it has been aggressively driving down costs. Its per-unit costs (including interest, G&A, LOE & GP&T) have fallen by 22% since the first quarter of 2018 to $12.29 per boe in Q2-2019. This drop can be attributed in large part to the sale of high-cost Canadian assets and strong growth of high-margin oil production from the Delaware Basin. Devon is working on a plan to achieve $780 million of annual cost savings by 2021 and it is well on track to realize 70% of those savings in the current year. Remember, Devon is already a low-cost operator which has shown that it can deliver profits as well as free cash flows in a weak oil price environment, as evident from the latest quarterly results. The cost savings will further improve the company’s cost structure and put it in an even better position to handle weak oil prices.

Therefore, I expect Devon to continue reporting profits and free cash flows. I believe the company will then use the excess cash to reward investors with dividends and buybacks. Devon has primarily used buybacks to return cash to shareholders. The company has repurchased $4.4 billion worth of shares and has to buy back additional shares under the current authorization which will reduce its share count by 30%.

What’s also great about Devon is that it has managed to significantly improve its balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter, the company carried a total debt of $4.3 billion which translates into an above-average debt/equity ratio of 61% (the large-cap E&P avg. is 54%) but I believe that’s not a problem since the company has also amassed $3.47 billion of cash after it collected proceeds from asset sales. In the third quarter, the company used some of that cash to repay $1.5 billion of debt maturing in 2021 and 2025.

That not only significantly brought down the company’s debt and improved its financial health but also eliminated all near-term maturities. Now, Devon’s earliest debt maturity relates to $485 million of notes due in 2025 followed by $73 million due in 2027 and the remaining debt matures after 2030. I expect Devon to use the remaining cash reserves to repay additional debt in the coming quarters which will further bolster its financial position. By the end of the year, Devon will likely have even lower levels of debt and a more favorable debt maturity profile, possibly with no debt maturing in the next decade.

Shares of Devon Energy have fallen by 26% in the last six months to $21.68, close to 52-week lows of $20.37. But the improvement in oil prices, combined with production and earnings growth, should push the shares higher. The company’s debt reduction measures should also have a positive impact on the stock. I expect Devon Energy stock to recover in the future. However, Devon is still more expensive than a number of its peers. The company’s shares are currently trading 15.65x forward earnings while other oil producers, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), Continental Resources (CLR), Diamondback Energy (FANG), and EOG Resources (EOG) are all priced less than 15x earnings, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. At this price, I would rate Devon Energy as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.