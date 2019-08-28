Atea: Scandinavian IT Should Be On Your Watchlist

Atea represents a sizeable chunk, over 2%, of my portfolio - and I believe at the right price, it should be a stock to consider for you.

Atea ASA represents one of my few IT/Tech holdings, and is a Scandinavian company with activities across the northern countries.

I rarely write about tech or IT companies. It's not that I dislike them - I just don't hold that many of them in my portfolio. The few I do hold, however, represent sizeable positions. None of them are as ubiquitous as Cisco (CSCO), Qualcomm (QCOM), SAP (SAP) or other companies active in software and hardware - but nonetheless, Atea (OTC:ATAZF) is a company I've owned for a few years - and the position is up over 50% including company dividends.

Despite specific recent shortcomings, its a company I like a great deal - so let me show you why that is.

Atea - Scandinavian IT Infrastructure across 7 nations

Atea ASA was previously known as Ementor. Ementor's roots trace back to the late 1960s, and the company was listed on the Oslo stock exchange back in 1985.

The company is a multi-national player in the field of IT Infrastructure and solutions. Company representation can be found nationally and regionally across 7 nations in northern Europe.

(Source: FY18 Report)

Its long history means that it's had time to expand representation across not only capitals and large cities, but are represented across the market in not only Scandinavia but the Baltics, including many smaller areas which otherwise aren't well-covered by competing companies.

Atea's business idea is the selling, implementation, installation and supporting of IT-products, services, solutions, and technologies. Over the years, it has sold a multitude of brands, but now represents among others, Citrix, VMware, Apple (AAPL), Cisco (CSCO), HP, Microsoft (MSFT), Lenovo, IBM (IBM), Readdle and many others.

The company is not to be thought of as simply a retailer of IT products. This would be incorrect. Its business idea is the complete solution-oriented customer approach, currently split into the following, simplified business segments:

Hybrid Platforms, containing data center and network infrastructure solutions.

containing data center and network infrastructure solutions. Digital Workplace, focusing on devices and software required for data access, applications and employee/customer interactions, including PC's, phones, tablets, smart displays, printers, A/V, and more. The company focuses on a complete solution where all devices are included in the organizational workflow.

focusing on devices and software required for data access, applications and employee/customer interactions, including PC's, phones, tablets, smart displays, printers, A/V, and more. The company focuses on a complete solution where all devices are included in the organizational workflow. Information Management, managing all the tools through which organizations collect data before extracting data needed for process automation, new devices or IoT.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

The company expects/targets customer through an improved value proposition levered at the public and private sector, mainly focused on:

Its leading position as a player in terms of IT infrastructure in all of Europe. To date, Atea is the 3rd-largest reseller of IT infrastructure in Europe, giving them advantages related to the economics of scale, in turn being able to offer better, more cost-competitive and complete solutions to customers.

as a player in terms of IT infrastructure in all of Europe. To date, Atea is the 3rd-largest reseller of IT infrastructure in Europe, giving them advantages related to the economics of scale, in turn being able to offer better, more cost-competitive and complete solutions to customers. Expanding already-existing services related to digital integration.

already-existing services related to digital integration. Due to the current nation-wide shortage of competent IT personnel, its position as a managed service provider helps customers (in particular public ones) operate increasingly complex IT systems without breakdowns in the systems, due to the monthly service agreement and fee structures. In many cases, Atea manages customer data and systems remotely.

Atea has over 7300 employees across its active areas, with most of them being focused on Scandinavia, and most being found in Sweden.

(Source: FY18 Report)

So - Atea is an IT infrastructure company which offers complete customer-oriented IT solutions to the private and public sector across northern Europe. It has roots tracing back 50 years, and the company ownership is reasonably consolidated, with over 25% of Atea being owned by the current chairman of the board, Ib Kunøe, through his holding company.

(Source: FY18 Report)

Other shareholders include the government pension fund of Norway (surprise, surprise) and various investment companies and mutual fund holders. Worth noting is that Bill Gates is the 14th-largest shareholder, not visible on the above list.

Finances

(Source: FY18 Report)

Most of the company revenue originates from Sweden, with Norway and Denmark taking strong second places and remaining sectors coming it at currently relatively insignificant sizes in relation to the larger picture.

Atea finances are characterized by similar trends as found in other companies sharing the same business. This includes a strong revenue trend and growth.

(Source: FY18 Report)

But the company suffers current effects of margin compression (in its products), competition and increased complexity with regards to its services, resulting in current headwinds insofar as profitability goes.

(Source: FY18 Report)

This has taken a toll on EBIT, and these trends have continued to influence results in 2019. Current trends show increasing revenue growth - the latest growth showing 4.3% in a single quarter, with a 1Q19 gross margin drop of 21.2% compared to 1Q18, as well as OpEx increases of 5-7% due to headcount and personnel factors.

Atea has had an impressive record of dividend growth in relation to company earnings - by that I mean that the current company dividend isn't covered by current company free cash flow or profit.

(Source: Börsdata)

The current company EPS trends at a level between 4-5.5 NOK/share available for distribution, while the company dividend has sat at 6.5 NOK (Paid in two installments during the fiscal) for more than 4 years. This may, of course, be an oddity to some, and one may ask if a dividend cut will be coming. More information on this later in the article.

The company has a goal of >20% equity ratio as well as a 2.5X Net Debt/EBITDA ratio - both of these goals are currently well within parameters. As of the end of 2018, Atea's net debt is a mere 17M NOK. The difference here, however, is that Atea's net debt position is subject to seasonal fluctuations, as we can see on the detailing net debt position below.

(Source: Atea 2Q19 Report)

This brings us to look at recent financial results.

2Q19 - Improvements across the board

Despite international instability, Atea managed to deliver not only improved revenues but improved EBIT, lowering the aforementioned problematic operating expenses, and improving software sales. All in all, we had:

4.3% Revenue growth

18.4% growth in software sales

14.3% EBIT growth, due to higher revenue and improvement in operating expenses.

Operating cash flow of 873M NOK at the end of 2Q19.

In particular segments, Norway, Finland, and Sweden came in strong, showing the result of strong software sales growth, which affects company results both through revenue and EBIT growth. Similarly, gross profit margins, service revenues, and product revenues were up in these segments.

Denmark has been a thorn in Atea's side for a number of years now, draining profits and eating cash flow through operating and legal expenses - but in 2Q19, numbers showed slight improvements with a nearly 10% drop in operating expenses coupled with a small growth in revenue as well as EBIT.

So, all in all, 2Q19 was an excellent quarter for the company where things continued to improve.

Risks - The Denmark problem

Denmark was one of the company's big problems. It was then I picked up my shares at a value of 2% of the private portfolio value, at what I considered to be undervaluation. My expectation/analysis was proven correct, and my position is now at a strong, green gain including generous dividends. However, let's quickly discuss Denmark.

In the periods of 2008-2014, employees of Atea Denmark performed what by the police investigation and court conviction in Denmark was considered to be misconduct in terms of public procurement and corruption. As a result of this, the largest public procurement organizations recommended temporarily suspending Atea from the entire public procurement sector.

Since that decision, Atea has implemented anti-corruption protocols in Denmark, strengthened compliance, code of conduct, business controls, and employee policies. As a result of this, the company was the first to be awarded ISO 37001 Anti Bribery Systems-certification for the effort.

These policy changes have been reviewed and accepted by the public procurement authorities in Denmark, as well as the state's attorney.

However, Atea's business needs more time to recover from the time of suspension - this has begun to occur during 2Q19, with higher sales related in part to the private sector but contract renewals in the public sector. From the 2Q19 Report:

Atea is currently a supplier on nearly all frame agreements for IT infrastructure which have been awarded by SKI, the primary public procurement organization to the Danish central and municipal governments, as well as many other public sector frame agreements. These recently renewed frame agreements are expected to generate increasing revenue to the public sector in the coming quarters. (Source: Atea 2Q19 Report)

While the company service business has been slowest recovering due to the longer sales cycles for the business, Atea Denmark nonetheless remains the largest IT infrastructure provider in the nation - and the company expects greatly improved performance which will contribute to the bottom line here.

Risks - The Dividend Problem

Some of my readers may have stopped at the whole "wait, they earn 4-5 NOK and payout 6.5 NOK - and have done so for years?" and dismissed the company at that stage.

Yes, the company's payout ratio currently stands at a mathematically (at least without debt) unmaintainable 1.65X - 1-18X times earnings/share - and it has done so for a number of years. How can this be acceptable to any company - and with the low debt the company has - or to a conservative dividend investor like me?

Well, a number of reasons.

First, the Denmark problem. Segment Denmark hasn't been properly contributing well to the bottom line for years. The company expects this to be fixed - and it seems a fix is on the way. When this is finished, the dividend will be covered, going by similar earnings and profits as reported by similarly-sized segment Norway.

Secondly, the company has been pursuing aggressive, and successful M&A's for almost 12 years . These integrations, purchases and resulting financial effects have distorted numbers for a long time. Atea has acquired over 50 companies in 12 years, all of them at multiples considered either fair or undervalued in terms of Atea's own valuation.

. These integrations, purchases and resulting financial effects have distorted numbers for a long time. Atea has acquired over in 12 years, all of them at multiples considered either fair or undervalued in terms of Atea's own valuation. Atea's market share across the main markets by far exceeds any other IT infrastructure provider out there. Not only that, the company's relentless regional representation in 87 cities means that it's an appealing player not only to larger organizations and public sectors but local ones as well.

exceeds any other IT infrastructure provider out there. Not only that, the company's relentless regional representation in 87 cities means that it's an appealing player not only to larger organizations and public sectors but local ones as well. The company has a 19% market share, including multi-year service contracts, and over half of the customers are public organizations, not private institutions, which are both slow and unwilling to change working providers of services and/or goods.

So, the company can be considered to be in a prolonged state of growth and with several fundamental safeties in terms of the customer base. And this growth hasn't just been inorganic, but organic as well, coming in at a 6% organic revenue growth rate since 2008 - well above Scandinavian IT trends, despite a recession.

Risks - Remaining

While the company does have public clients and some safety from extended contract cycles, particularly in the services segment across its geographies, it nonetheless operates in an inherently volatile sector with constant changes in technology, products, and expectations. Also, Atea doesn't develop its own services or software as such (at least not beyond specialty solutions), it primarily markets, installs and maintains products from other vendors. This may be unappealing to some who prefer more software-oriented companies such as SAP.

However, with the dividend risk, the Denmark risk and these risks mentioned, there aren't all that many other things a potential investor needs to be aware of when looking at Atea. While some may argue FX, the fact is that Scandinavian economies are linked enough so while there may be currency fluctuations sometimes, they rarely affect enough for it to be called a risk - NOK and DKK to SEK-pairings are less volatile than EUR/USD exchange rates, ~0.3% compared to almost 0.5% volatility to the latter. (Source: XE)

Valuation

Unfortunately, the turnaround in Denmark and the positive news for the company the last year hasn't exactly gone unnoticed.

(Source: Börsdata)

Shares have recovered from their lows when Atea traded at a bare ~15X TTM earnings, and now trade a P/E ratio of 26.6X. At the same time, the valuation in terms of book value and sales has never been higher - once again representing the turnaround in Denmark and growth across the board despite market volatility, characterizing a stock with a lot of public sector in their "game".

(Source: Börsdata)

The company's M&A policy and organic growth express itself through strong revenue increases, doubling the revenue/share since 2010. Once the effects from Denmark and synergies from the latest acquisitions present themselves, which could happen as early as 2H19, we'll not only see revenue growth but organic earnings growth which in turn will "fix" the payout ratio and enable the company to grow "better" going forward.

Company earnings growth can't be thought of as a reliable indicator at this point, because of the volatility resulting from Denmark and other factors. We can point to a 7.5% annual earnings growth rate when looking at a 5-year basis, but this quickly changes to 3-4% if we include previous years. When valuing Atea, we need to look at fundamentals as well as what we expect from the company, and the historic earnings growth rate isn't necessarily accurate here.

Peer comparison isn't fully valid or relevant either because Atea has scale advantages and is more than three times as large as the second-largest competitor - and these competitors aren't listed on the stock exchange.

Instead, we should consider the extremely low debt and the potential organic earnings growth, once Denmark gets back on track. Historic earnings when this was the case was recorded as high as 6-8 NOK/share - but this was prior to the many M&A's that the company has performed. P/E ratios of 13-17 were common at this time, and I consider this to constitute more fair valuations for a company of this type - closer to the standard mean of 15 times earnings.

A downturn in the market could bring the stock back down to these valuations. An investment in Atea today yields a still-impressive 5.7% dividend, but this is the very lowest level it's been since the company instituted its 6.5 NOK-dividend policy. My own YoC is closer to 8% on this stock, and I wouldn't be worried even if the company decided it needed to cut this dividend to conserve capital.

These things all need to be taken into consideration prior to investment - but it also means that if things drop back down, you could once again see a 7-8% yield on an IT infrastructure company which services ~20% of the nordic market - and that forms the base of my thesis.

Thesis

Atea is one of my largest IT holdings. It was bought at what I considered to be significant undervaluation due to company-specific diligence and legal issues which destroyed shareholder value and shot the dividend to almost 8%/year.

At this time, the CAGR for my investment at a time period of 3 years stands at almost 14%, which I'm very happy with (and it has been as high as 16%). I do not think the stock is even close to "done" yet however, with Denmark now being back on track and the M&A's and investments starting to show results on the bottom line.

The bottom line for Atea, however, is that the company is at a multi-year high valuation in terms of earnings. While these earnings aren't necessarily accurate due to the Denmark recovery, hanging your hat on such a recovery coming quickly and investing simply due to this is something I'd consider long and hard.

However - Atea is a fairly unique IT company for a number of reasons:

Its very generous and historically proven dividend policy, despite difficult years.

A long history of excellence and earnings growth

A long history of successful M&A's

Extremely strong/large market share, with a large number of public customers.

Realistic prospects for earnings recovery as well as future growth.

Its current diligence and anti-bribery renaissance, which other companies still may have to go through.

This makes it a company I consider deserves ownership if your interests in the sector and geography align with mine. At the right valuation - I consider 15-18 P/E a good entry here - the company should be on your list to at least consider, as well as do more research on.

I also want to add the note that my experience with my contact with Atea is anecdotal as well, as I've worked on and off in public procurement as a consultant for a number of years and know well the benefits that Atea's size and scale bring when it comes to competitive procurements.

No local company I've experienced can match the offers given by Atea in this regard - and the confirmation of this competitive advantage was a not-insignificant part in my own investment decision.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

At 26.6 times earnings, I consider Atea to be a "HOLD". The company is a large holding of mine, but I consider 15-18 times earnings to be a better entry point here, despite the potential recovery when the market in Denmark recovers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATAZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.