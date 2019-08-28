NMZ: The Muni Story Remains Positive, But Be Careful

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) as an investment option at its current market price. NMZ is a CEF that invests in municipal (muni) debt on a national scale, without the single state focus of many alternative offerings. This is a sector I have been advocating for most of 2019, and the results have been resoundingly positive for multiple reasons. The primary story is the impact of SALT deduction limits, which has encouraged many taxpayers, especially those with high incomes or those residing in high-tax states, to pile into muni debt for tax advantages. The inflow of cash has sent prices for funds such as NMZ soaring. This move has been exacerbated by the cap in supply within the sector, as new bond issuance this year is below prior years. Furthermore, with tax laws unlikely to change until 2021 at the earliest, the demand story should remain in place for some time, which has allowed the uptick in prices to remain pretty consistent since 2019 began.

On the flip side, there are reasons to be cautious here. Many funds, such as NMZ, are trading at above-average valuations. NMZ is actually a fund that typically trades at a discount to NAV, yet its current price suggests a slight premium. Furthermore, due to the rising prices of the bonds, high-yield munis are delivering income streams at low levels, on a historical basis. This suggests investors may not be adequately compensated for the risk they are taking on. However, despite these concerns, muni debt looks set to move higher still, as market volatility is pushing investors into assets with a low correlation to equities. Similarly, defaults remain low across the sector, which suggests investors will continue to view this arena as a safe haven for cash.

Background

First, a little about NMZ. It is a closed-end fund with an objective "to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Its secondary investment objective is to seek attractive total return consistent with its primary objective." Currently, the fund trades at $14.35/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0595/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.98%. This is my first review of NMZ, and has come about as I have been wanting to offer investors multiple options for getting into the muni space, and I have covered alternative options from both Nuveen and PIMCO over the past few months. Therefore, NMZ has been on my radar and, after review, feel it is a decent option for investors wanting to add muni debt to their portfolio.

The Story So Far

To begin, I want to discuss the performance of muni debt as a whole, before diving into NMZ specifically. This is an area that has seen a surge in interest when 2019 began, and that is a story that has not changed at all since then. In fact, according to data compiled by Guggenheim, inflows to muni-focused funds hit a record in July, which extended the streak of consecutive weeks of inflows to 27, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

As you can see, the trend line this year has been overwhelmingly positive, and this has been benefiting muni funds of all types, including NMZ. In fact, NMZ has been having a stellar year, with the fund's share price rising over 21% since January 1, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, the return has been quite strong, and its total return is closer to 25% once the distributions and tax-advantages are considered.

Furthermore, these gains have not been purely speculation. Due to the strong demand, and tight supply, the underlying value of muni debt has increased markedly since the beginning of the year. This is evident for NMZ as well, as the chart below illustrates:

NAV 12/31/2018 NAV 8/23/2019 YTD Change $12.98/share $13.97/share 7.63%

Clearly, NMZ has been working for investors this year. With this backdrop, I will examine how likely it is that further gains will continue as we push closer to 2020, in the paragraphs below.

Valuation - Reasonable, But Well Above Its Average

My next point on NMZ has to do with the fund's valuation. On the surface, NMZ's entry point looks reasonable, with a premium to NAV just under 1% (at .99%). While it is preferable to buy CEFs at a discount, muni debt's performance this year has made such pickings slim, so buying quality funds with slight premiums is not an unreasonable notion.

However, it is worth noting that NMZ is a fund that actually does typically trade at a discount. Therefore, while its 1% premium does not look expensive, it is more expensive than meets the eye when we consider its historical norms. Even over the past year, when muni debt has been in favor, NMZ's valuation has been, on average, markedly lower. Indeed, it is currently trading near the top end of its range, as the chart below illustrates:

Current Premium 1.0% Average 1-Year Premium (3.0%) 1-Year High 2.5% 1-Year Low (12.3%)

Source: Nuveen

As you can see, when looking at the trading history, NMZ is a bit more expensive than it seems. My takeaway here is to be optimistically cautious on the fund. I feel the fundamental backdrop of muni debt is positive, so that should inherently support NMZ's price trading at the top end of its range. However, if market sentiment shifts, or if there are fundamental tax code changes that shift the attractiveness of muni debt, NMZ's fall could be fast and hard back to its average levels. While not a scenario I see occurring in the short term, investors need to consider this possibility when buying any CEF that is trading at a valuation higher than usual.

Income Story: Has Improved

My next point on NMZ has to do with the fund's income production. This is an area of critical importance for all CEFs, but especially NMZ, as it has a history of distribution cuts. In fact, NMZ cut its distribution level as recently as last year, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Nuveen

As you can see, the cut was not incredibly significant, with income declining around 5.8%. However, the impact of these cuts is almost always negative. The share price will typically suffer in the short term, and investors will begin to fret about the continued sustainability of the new, lower distribution rate.

While I am generally very critical of distribution cuts, I feel reasonably confident in NMZ now that time has passed. With the next distribution getting paid next week, NMZ will have reliably paid out a full year's worth of distributions at the adjusted level. This helps provide me with comfort that the adjusted level is sustainable. Furthermore, current income metrics do not indicate that another cut will be coming any time soon. NMZ sports a distribution coverage ratio over 100%, and has a positive UNII balance, as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

As you can see, these figures are fairly strong, and are noticeably better than alternative muni debt offerings from Nuveen, which is a key reason I am highlighting NMZ this time around. With a positive UNII balance, NMZ has almost a full month of income in its reserves to pay out its distribution should current income fall short, which is a good position to be in. Therefore, NMZ's income story is positive in the short-term, giving me confidence in the fund after last year's negative development. However, given its history of distribution cuts, this is an area to continuously monitor going forward.

What's The Risk?

Of course, investing in muni debt is not without risks of its own. The primary risk to the sector, that I see, is changes to the tax code. Investors have poured cash into the sector as a result of SALT deduction limits and, if those limits are raised or eliminated, the hit to muni funds will likely be substantial. While this is a very real concern, I would not expect any significant tax code changes with a split Congress, and President Trump has shown little interest in removing the SALT deduction cap. Therefore, while this is a risk, I don't see it materializing, if at all, until 2021, so investors have plenty of time to profit from the sector before that potential headwind starts to impact the market.

However, a second point has to do with the extreme gains to the sector, especially over the past year. While I believe the positive story for munis is well justified and likely to continue, the result has been an extreme level of interest into what used to be a boring sector. With investors clamoring for this type of debt, the prices have soared, driving down yields across the space. In fact, yields on below-investment grade muni bonds have reached historical lows, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, it is quite clear from the graph that current yields are well below both their short-term and long-term norms, and that in and of itself should make investors cautious.

Of course, when evaluating the sector, investors could find plenty of reasons why this drop in yields is justifiable, and continue to buy anyway. But whenever sectors move this far away from these historical patterns, investors should view the sector a bit more cautiously, and to be very discerning with new positions. This means rather than just buying any muni-focused fund, look to buy the right fund, at the right price. This is especially true now, not just because of the dropping yields, but because there are signs of weakness within the sector.

While defaults within the muni space are generally rare, and are still at historically low levels, there has been a recent uptick in defaults. According to the Bloomberg article, 33 municipal bond issues have defaulted this year (through July), which is the fastest pace since 2015. This is also noticeably higher than the 21 defaults noted during the same period in 2018.

My takeaway is to remain on guard, even when buying reasonably priced funds in sectors with plenty of bullish momentum. While the backdrop for muni debt looks positive, and defaults remain low, there are risks to this sector that investors need to plan for. With yields at low levels and defaults up year-over-year, investors need to build positions within their risk appetite.

Bottom Line

The muni debt story has been a profitable one in 2019, and the fundamental attributes behind this move are set to remain in place heading into the new year. With this in mind, I see continued reasons to add to positions in this space, even though the cost of doing so continues to rise. With this in mind, I feel NMZ is a reasonable way to play this trend, given the fund's attractive yield, improving income production metrics, and share price very close to NAV.

However, investors do need to be aware of the risks involved. Muni debt has been a safe haven lately as trade fears have resurfaced. If the trade dispute between the U.S. and China is resolved, investors may rotate back into riskier assets and away from muni funds like NMZ. Further, the cost of owning high-yield muni debt has risen considerably, and the yields are currently at multi-year lows. This suggests investors should not be going "all-in" at these levels.

In summary, I am bullish on muni debt as a whole, and cautiously optimistic on NMZ. I feel that it is attractively priced for new positions, and would urge investors to consider the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMF, PCK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.