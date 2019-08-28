Philip Morris: Why A Merger With Altria Is Not Needed

IQOS is not on sale in the U.S. until September and its potential there is unproven, so not a sufficient reason for Philip Morris to acquire Altria.

Philip Morris has been doing much better than Altria, free from problems in the U.S. cigarette market and having a good next-gen product in IQOS.

We believe a merger with Altria is not needed, and may prove significantly value-dilutive for existing Philip Morris shareholders.

Philip Morris shares fell 4.3% yesterday on rumours of merger discussions with Altria, and is down 6% today after the discussions were confirmed.

Introduction

Philip Morris (PM) shares fell 4.3% last night (August 26), on rumours of a merger with Altria (MO). This morning, PM confirmed that they were in discussions with Altria regarding an "all-stock, merger of equals". At the time of writing (10:15 am EST), PM shares are down another 6%.

Since we initiated our Buy recommendation on PM in June, the share price first rose by as much as 13%, before falling back to its original level. Including dividends, PM shares have returned only +0.5% as of August 26 closing:

PM Share Price (Last 12 Months) Source: Bloomberg Markets.

While the potential exchange ratio for any PM/Altria merger has not been disclosed, we believe such a transaction is not needed and could potentially diiute value for PM shareholders.

We outline our reasons below: (1) We believe PM is doing well on its own outside the U.S. market, where cigarette volume declines are accelerating. (2) PM has a strong next-generation product in IQOS and does not need to acquire. (3) A merger with Altria would create few synergies due to the lack of overlap, while it is too early for PM to be certain of IQOS's potential in the U.S. for it to be worth acquiring Altria on that basis. (3) Juul has had limited impact on PM's markets to date. (4) While Juul could benefit from having access to PM's distribution infrastructure, we believe a minority investment would make more sense. (5) A merger with Altria would likely dilute PM's relative premium valuation over other tobacco companies.

PM Performing Well Outside the U.S.

One reason PM does not need to merge with Altria is that its recent operational performance has been solid, in sharp contrast to Altria's problems in the U.S.

PM's 19Q2 results released on July 17 were reassuring, with shares closing up 8.2% on the day, and closing at a 3-month high of $88.73 the day after. The results showed PM's combustible business has remained stable, with volume declining by 3.6% year-on-year in Q2 (1.9% in H1), well within the historic range, even after the cannibalisation impact of IQOS in East Asia:

PM Combustible Volume Growth Y/Y (2013-19H1A) Source: PM company filings. PM Combustible Volume by Region (19H1A) Source: PM results press release (19Q2).

Stable combustible volumes allowed PM to deliver (in constant currency) year-on-year growth of 4.4% in revenues and 9.1% in adjusted EBIT in 2019 YTD (including FX, adjusted EBIT was up 3.5%), as shown below:

PM P&L Highlights (19Q2) Source: PM results press release (19Q2).

PM management also increased full-year 2019 guidance slightly, with adjusted EPS growth now expected to be “at least 9%” (excluding currency), exceeding the medium-term "at least 8%" target.

By contrast, as described in our article "Altria: U.S. Cigarette Decline Accelerated In Q2 - Reiterate Neutral", Altria's performance in the U.S. has continued to deteriorate, with the Smokeables segment showing a 7% decline in volume, basically flat (+0.3%) revenues, and operating profit up 5.7% only due to cost cuts, including the closure of Altria's own vaping business:

Altria Smokeable Volume Decline Y/Y (2014-19H1) Source: Altria company filings. Altria Smokeables Segment Financials (19Q2 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results press release (19Q2).

PM Has a Strong Next-Generation Product

Another reason PM does not need to acquire or merge is that it already has a good next-generation product on its own in IQOS.

19Q2 results showed IQOS's continued strength in Japan and its rising penetration in Europe, as shown in the charts below. In Japan, IQOS HEET sticks' share of the total tobacco market was up significantly year-on-year in 19H1, despite competition from British American Tobacco (BTI) and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF); Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) also launched their own heat-not-burn product there in May. And, in Europe, IQOS' steady market share gains mirrored the early days of IQOS growth in Japan:

PM IQOS HEET Sticks Market Share – Japan Source: PM results presentation (19Q2). PM IQOS HEET Sticks Market Share – the E.U. NB. The E.U. does not include Russia. Source: PM results presentation (19Q2).

Lack of Synergies, IQOS Unproven in the U.S.

We believe there are few synergies between PM and Altria, because there is almost no geographic overlap between the two companies, with Altria being exclusively focused in the U.S. (except for its 35% stake in Juul, which is expanding outside the U.S, which we will touch on below).

While Altria will be selling IQOS in the U.S. under license from PM, after IQOS was approved for sale in the U.S. in April, Altria will only start selling it in one city (Atlanta) in September. As Altria's CEO stated in July:

“We expect the first IQOS store to open in Atlanta in September along with the other retail touch points including mobile retail units and retail kiosks all restricted to adult smokers. We plan to have the IQOS website live in August where adult smokers will be able to pre-order their IQOS devices for pickup at the IQOS Atlanta store. Initially, we expect HeatStick distribution to be in approximately 500 Atlanta area stores.” Howard Willard, Altria CEO (19Q2 earnings call)

With the actual potential of IQOS in the U.S. still unproven, we believe it is too early for PM to acquire Altria simply to gain direct distribution for IQOS in the U.S. market. There is still a risk that IQOS would not succeed there. It is worth noting that, to date, IQOS has been the most successful outside Western Europe (with Italy being an exception):

PM IQOS HTU Offtake Shares – Key Cities Source: PM results presentation (19Q2).

Consumer tastes in tobacco differ hugely from country to country, and it is possible that the U.S. and Western Europe will indeed turn out to be mixed markets where vaping is the predominant form of Reduced Risk Products, a view long advocated by British American Tobacco and others (as shown below). In that case the value of being able to directly distribute IQOS in the U.S. may be worth less than what PM management thinks.

BAT View of Reduced Risk Products by Region Source: BAT capital markets day (Mar-19).

Juul Has Little Impact on PM's Markets

PM also does not need to invest in Juul, because the latter has had only limited impact in PM's markets. Even in Western Europe, the region most susceptible to vaping outside the U.S., PM volume figures in 2019 so far have remained within their historic range, except in France, where the government has been raising excise aggressively with an explicit goal to reduce smoking:

PM Volume Change Y/Y – Key E.U. Countries (19Q1) NB. Volume figures include HTUs (Heated Tobacco Units). Source: PM results press release (19Q1). PM Volume Change Y/Y – Key E.U. Countries (19Q2) NB. Volume figures include HTUs. Source: PM results press release (19Q2).

Among other factors, the spread of vaping in Europe is partly slowed by the E.U. limit on nicotine content, which is much lower than that in the U.S. (20 mg per mL in the E.U., vs. 59 in the U.S.).

Minority Stake in Juul Makes More Sense

Given the accelerating volume decline in the U.S. cigarette market, the main reason for PM to be interested in Altria may be its 35% stake in Juul. In that case, we believe a minority investment in Juul would make more sense.

Notwithstanding its investment from Altria, Juul could clearly benefit from having access to PM's distribution infrastructure outside the U.S. Its $325m fundraising round last month, coming less than 9 months after talk of a "$1bn fortified balance sheet" from the Altria investment, shows the expense and complexity involved in Juul expanding globally on its own.

Instead of an all-stock merger with Altria, we believe PM could manage a cash investment in Juul of up to $5bn without affecting its dividend or credit rating. It has already reduced its Net debt / EBITDA to 2.08x by 19Q2. With last-twelve-month EBITDA at $12.5bn, a $5bn investment would increase PM's leverage by 0.4x to 2.48x, slightly higher than the 2.19x level reached at the end of the 2015 (the year when PM suspended buybacks to help deleveraging).

Merger Would Dilute PM Premium Rating

A key risk for PM shareholders is that acquiring Altria would dilute PM’s relatively premium valuation, with the price action since yesterday just a foretaste of what is to come. Among the Big 4 tobacco companies, PM has the lowest dividend yield and the lowest Free Cash Flow ("FCF") yield, as shown below:

PM FCF Yield & Dividend Yield vs. Peers NB. Market data as of 26-Aug-19. Source: Company filings, Bloomberg.

Similarly, including debt and minority investments, PM is trading at 13.0x Enterprise Value / 2018 EBIT, while the other Big 4 are at less than 10x:

PM EV / EBIT vs. Peers NB. Imperial Brands ("IMB") financials for FY18 (ending Sep); all other companies on CY18. Market data as of 26-Aug-19. NB: BAT has a 29.6% stake in Indian tobacco company ITC (Bloomberg ticker ITC IN), worth £10.1bn at current market prices. Altria's minority investments include Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) ($19.5bn at market prices), Juul ($12.8bn at cost), and Cronos (OTC:CRON) ($1.8bn at market prices; warrants are currently “out-of-money”. Source: Company filings, Bloomberg.

Valuation

With respect to 2019 guidance (flat net income, lower CapEx so higher FCF), PM shares are on 15.1x P/E & 6.9% FCF Yield; we use 2019 guidance figures as they incorporate currency headwinds and the placing of PM's Canadian subsidiary under creditor protection. The dividend yield is 5.9%, based on an annualised dividend of $4.56 per share from 19Q2; the cash cost of this is $7.1bn, 84% covered by PM's FCF. Details are shown below:

PM Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation Source: PM company filings.

We believe standalone PM shares offer a strong return to shareholders. With a 5.9% dividend yield and a medium-term outlook for an EPS CAGR of “at least 8%”, shareholders can expect at least a mid-teens annual return, more if PM shares re-rate upwards closer to their historic averages.

By contrast, a combined PM/Altria would almost certainly suffer a de-rating, and potentially dilute PM's earnings growth given Altria's issues in the U.S.

Conclusion

For PM shareholders, we believe a merger with Altria is not needed, given the lack of synergies and the deteriorating trends in the U.S. cigarette market.

PM already has a strong next-generating product in IQOS, and its markets are not under threat by Juul. While having access to Juul's products may offer some advantages, we believe a minority investment would make more sense. We far prefer the non-US investment story that a standalone PM has, and we worry about the loss of PM's current premium valuation rating.

Depending on the exchange ratio used, a merger with Altria may turn out to be significantly value-dilutive for current PM shareholders.

For the moment, while the potential merger is still under discussion, we keep our recommendation on PM unchanged at Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.