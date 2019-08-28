EBITDA/EV Less Than 5, 70% Growth, And Yet I Am Not Bullish On Orange Belgium

The decline in 'Wholesale' income will be stopped over the next half year, thanks to the new contract with 'Medialaan' (Mobile Vikings) for the next 5 years.

The regulator is currently looking into lowering the wholesale prices that Orange Belgium has to pay, by up to 40%.

In the past few months, several noteworthy evolutions have played out on the Belgian telecom market. Now, the industry is up for possibly several big changes, the biggest ones since a long time. I take a close look at all three publicly listed Telecom players in Belgium - Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOF) (OTCPK:BGAOY), Telenet (OTCPK:TLGHF) (OTCPK:TLGHY) and Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF) (OTC:MBSRY) - and report my findings in three articles. Orange Belgium is discussed in this article. Last week, I discussed Telenet Group. Next week, Proximus.

How the industry will evolve

While weekly stock price movements of Proximus and Telenet have a correlation of close to .50, the correlation with Orange Belgium for both stocks is much less. Way less than one would expect for three stocks that make up the entire (publicly listed) industry in a country. (As a yardstick, the correlation between Visa and Mastercard is close to .80)

0.486407 Proximus-Telenet 0.386361 Proximus-Orange Belgium 0.209935 Telenet-Orange Belgium

The one in the middle

And yet, this doesn't surprise me. We see indeed that on days without much news about the industry, the three stocks generally move in the same direction. This all changes when there is macro-economic news that can be linked to the industry. Then, Orange Belgium tends to move in another direction as Telenet, while Proximus usually is "the one in the middle". Let's dive deeper into the reasons for this.

Lower prices for use of network for internet and digital TV

On the fifth of July, BIPT (Belgian Institute for Post and Telecom), the Belgian telecommunications regulatory body, stated that Belgian Telecom players which do not own their own network should pay up to 40% less for the use of such a network. This would be particularly bad news for Telenet, which currently "rents out" its network to Orange Belgium. At the same time, this is good news for Orange Belgium, whose unprofitable "Love" offer would turn profitable. This is the example given by the BIPT:

Image source: BIPT - new tariffs

Not strict enough

In an interview one week later, both the CEO and the chairman of the BIPT stated that the regulator has not been "strict enough" the past ten years for Proximus and Telenet. They would like to see this being different in the coming years.

Orange Belgium and Proximus partnership

On the 11th of June, Orange Belgium and Proximus started up a joint venture to manage their cell towers together. Following Proximus, this will allow "faster and cost-efficient 5G rollout". Proximus will invest €140M, Orange Belgium €130M. By doing so, Proximus calculates it can save €35-40M a year, while Orange hopes to save €30M yearly. These savings will be used to set up a 5G network in Belgium. The provider of that network has not been decided yet, as for the current networks Huawei is the provider.

Image source: Proximus Q2 financial report

One should note that Telenet is left out of this agreement. It has already stated to be interested in negotiating its way into this agreement, but it is never a good thing when two rivals team up without you. Furthermore, this would not be very easy: Orange and Proximus use the technology of Huawei, while Telenet uses ZTE's infrastructure.

5G

The (almost) newly formed Flemish government has made it clear that they wish sooner rather than later to dispose of a 5G-network. This technology will bring along immense investments, of which a large burden will fall on the shoulders of the 3 Telecom players. It is still unknown how much this exactly will be, but important for investors to keep in mind.

Duopoly

In Flanders, the telecom market is dominated by 2 players: Proximus and Telenet. In Brussels by Proximus and Brutélé, and in Wallonia by Proximus and VOO (Nethys).

Orange Belgium Financials

Orange Belgium has 3 main revenue drivers: Retail Services, Equipment Sales and Wholesale. Let's discuss each of these three drivers in further detail.

Retail Services (€412M revenue over 1H19)

By far the largest contributor to total revenue, retail services consists out of four elements: Convergent services, Mobile only services ((MoS)), Fixed only services, IT & Integration Services. The first two elements deliver more than 90% of the division's total revenue. 'Mobile only services' is the main revenue driver for Orange Belgium, accounting for €33M of Orange Belgium's total revenue of €66.9M. This was up 4.1% over 2018.

The revenue growth driver are the 'convergent services'. Here, customers can pay €40 extra a month above the MoS, to get internet and TV. Right now, customers are upgrading their plans from the MoS to the 'convergent services'. This has put pressure on the revenue growth of MoS, as it increased by only 0.1% over the first half of 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, convergent services had an EBITDA of €-3.5M. In the fourth quarter of 2018, convergent service had an EBITDA of €-1.5M. The more people sign up for the convergent services, the higher the EBITDA will be, as there are a lot of fixed costs. Furthermore, as stated earlier in the industry overview, the BIPT is looking into lowering wholesale prices, which would make the convergent services profitable from one day on the other. This would create a massive profit driver for Orange Belgium.

Thus, in short: MoS are upgrading to the loss-making convergent services, which is growing at 76% y/y. These 'lost' customers are replaced by newly attracted MoS customers coming, hence MoS stopped growing. This results in a growth of retail services of 11.5% y/y.

Equipment Sales (€61M revenue over 1H19)

Revenues from all mobile and fixed equipment sales. Up 4.5% y/y, profitable and slightly increasing margins, thanks to cost-cutting. Not all too important.

Wholesale (€139M)

Year over year, the revenue is down more than 13%, while it had already dropped by 6% over 2018. It dropped this much since messaging income is decreasing. However, I believe the wholesale segment is on the brink of a revenue boost over the next year. Mobile Vikings, an MVNO with than 286,000 customers, just switched from Telenet to Orange Belgium for their wholesale services.

Consolidated Numbers

In 2019, revenue is growing by 2.8% year over year. Over the last three years, this has been the revenue growth trajectory:

Revenue change y/y 1H 19 637.1 2.8% FY 18 1279.8 2.7% FY 17 1246.4 0.4% FY 16 1241.6 0.5% FY 15 1235.4

The company is clearly growing its revenue slowly. The 'convergent services' are accelerating the growth and more than compensating the decreasing wholesale income. This is not a very profitable evolution, as the convergent services are loss-making and wholesale is profitable. This has put pressure on the EBITDA over the last years:

EBITDA change y/y 1H 19 136.9 7.4% FY 18 279.9 -2.5% FY 17 287.2 -9.0% FY 16 315.7 14.4% FY 15 276

Luckily, the convergent services are slowly turning profitable, which has put a halt on the decrease in EBITDA.

The next half-year for Orange Belgium

As stated earlier, there are 2 very positive evolutions for Orange Belgium.

1. Mobile Vikings switching from Telenet to Orange Belgium

They will bring along 286k customers to the wholesale segment, boosting both revenue and EBITDA of Orange Belgium

2. BIPT looking into the wholesale tariffs

BIPT is even considering lowering the wholesale tariffs by as much as 40%. This would be huge for the convergence division, which would turn profitable instantly and would be a great profit driver for the company as it currently grows by more than 70%. However, this will take a while, as Telenet and Proximus are not expected to go down easily and let these regulatory changes pass.

Dividend

Management expects an EBITDA between €285M and €305M. This is in line with the results over the first half of 2019. As the CAPEX will remain the same, this means that the Operating Cash Flow will grow at around 11-15%, to around 115-120 million euros. Currently, the dividend of 0.5 euros per share costs €30 million. There is thus plenty of room for growth in the payout ratio. Even more so as I expect the EBITDA to be at least €300M.

Valuation

The market cap stands at €1.18B, while Orange Belgium has a net debt of €248M. This brings the Enterprise Value to a total of €1.43M. At an expected EBITDA of around 300 million euros, the company has a ratio of EV/EBITDA of less than 5. On the other hand, as the EPS last year stood at just 54 cents, the stock currently trades at a P/E of over 32. This large discrepancy is the result of the large CAPEX telecom companies have to make in Belgium.

What I do not like

The mother company of Orange Belgium is Orange SA. Since May '19, Orange Belgium has started paying "a branding fee", whatever that may be, to Orange SA. The expense for the quarter amounted to €2.3M. This is around 7% of last year's net profit...

My thoughts

The company clearly has a lot of potential. Once the 'Convergent Services' will turn profitable, the company's profits will go through the roof, as that segment is currently growing its revenue at more than 70% a year. However, the company depends heavily on the BIPT, which I do not like.

On the long term, I believe this stock is a winner. On the short term, profit will go up thanks to the new contract with Mobile Vikings. However, as the valuation is so high currently, there is not much room for stock gains left. Investors basically are waiting on the regulator, while receiving a dividend of less than 2%. For this reason, I put the stock on 'hold' for the moment, until more news from the regulator emerges.

