Curing And Drying Cannabis With David Sandelman

Today, I am happy to be joined by David Sandelman, Chief Engineer at Cannatrol, a precision drying/curing system for cannabis. David has been a serial tech innovator and also ran an award-winning B&B in Vermont for a decade.
Topics include:
- 5:00 - David worked in technology - temperature control and thermostats for most his career - one of his first patents was a digital clock thermostat in the early 80s. Bailed out of corporate 18 years ago and bought an Inn in Vermont with the desire to do farm to table - mission was to buy as much locally and supply it to customers. That led to meeting the local cheese maker who couldn't control humidity in cheese aging room. Humidity can't be controlled per se, but is made of two variables - can control temperature and dew point or vapor pressure of the room and with those two control points can control humidity. David developed a technology (which many award winning cheeses now use) and the same technology applies to meat and cannabis.
- 8:20 - In cannabis there is so much amazing research with growing and producing and selling the flower but after the flower is harvested there's a gap. People in the industry are using all kinds of methods - some of them may be a little black magic - but there hasn't been a proper science developed much like there is in say, the food industry. The drying and curing process is 2 stepped - first dried to a point where mold can't grow. If you remove water too quickly from the flower you can wind up with harsh smoke and a hay smell, but if water is removed gently at a low temperature end product is amazing, especially texture and terpine retention. Water retention in a safe stable product means profits.
- 11:00 - Over a dozen patents pending from Cannatrol in various control technologies to create maintain and control the correct conditions in the room to get a shelf-stable product. Describing the ins and outs of the technology. Goal is to bring a point of differentiation in the cannabis sector - the difference between a $10 bottle of wine and $50 bottle of wine. Whole range of sensory experience that goes along with a higher quality product when properly dried and cured.
- 15:10 - Cannatrol currently sells consumer box sold online for homegrown or medical growing. For larger scale industrial systems, work with Sanitary Designs that does big build outs - same equipment for meat, cheese and cannabis. Goal is to keep reducing manufacturing costs by doing custom tooling on consumer box to drive price down and large scale, to work with more grow operations and dispensaries to put out a more consistent, higher quality and reliable product.
- 17:00 - Not affected by regulations since they're only supplying equipment, not the product itself. Various ways people dry and cure without any scientific backing - simply the way they've always done it - resistance to new technology. Recently did a blind panel at a dispensary using regular samples and ones from Cannatrol and panel preferred Cannatrol 2 to 1.