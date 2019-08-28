Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward

There's significant upside that will be realized in the near- to mid-term, making Facebook a Buy at the current price of around $179.

In the dozen or so articles about Facebook (FB) published on SA over the last 30 days, there’s little mention of Instagram as a key growth driver for the social media behemoth. Most of the focus is on Facebook’s user base, daily active users, and other consolidated metrics. Although we don’t know how much money Instagram makes for Facebook, we can look at Instagram’s standalone metrics to see what kind of impact it has on Facebook’s advertising revenues. The reason this is important is that Facebook isn’t achieving record quarters on its own. The able support of Instagram is a huge factor that everyone seems to be ignoring. That alone offers enough upside for FB to be considered a Buy at the current price of about $179.

Instagram User Base, the Ad Shift, and Overall Revenues

Apart from having more than a billion users on the platform, about half of them are active on a daily basis. Recent data shows that all these DAUs engage with Instagram Stories, so that’s about 500 million on a daily basis. The key takeaway, however, is that more than 200 million users visit at least one of the +25 million business profiles per day, on average.

Moreover, average user profile data shows that nearly a third of all Internet users between the ages of 18 and 34 use Instagram, with distribution being nearly equal between the 18 to 24 and 25 to 34 age groups. This is the population comprising Generation Z and Millennials, with the former leading the field in mobile online shopping. They’re the reason Facebook’s ad revenues are so skewed towards mobile (94% as of Q2 2019, up from 91% in Q2 2018). Therefore, it would make sense that advertisers have been moving their ad budgets out of Facebook and into Instagram and other mobile-based platforms where these younger shoppers spend most of their time.

And that’s exactly what’s been happening over the past year or so. The data set is admittedly small, but a survey of DTC (direct-to-consumer) companies conducted by DigiDay shows that these marketers have shifted up to 30 percent of their ad spend away from Facebook and into platforms like Instagram as well as more traditional marketing channels. Although such information can be considered more anecdotal than empirical, it does deserve some looking-into.

In an attempt to support that assumption, I dug into some specific events to see if any of them could have had a causative effect.

The first one was CFO David Wehner’s warning about ad load being less of a significant driver of revenue growth over time. This came as far back as Q2 2016 during the earnings call:

“Additionally, we anticipate ad load on Facebook will continue to grow modestly over the next12- months and then will be a less significant factordrivingrevenue growth after mid-2017.Since ad load has been one of the important factors in our recent strong period of revenue growth, we expect our ability to grow revenue will be impacted accordingly.”

Mr. Wehner’s comments proved prophetic. As ad loads peaked during 2017, Facebook struggled with finding ad space for their millions of advertisers. As a result, the company introduced a new feature called Watch that would allow users to expand ad space and, hence, the relative number of ads they viewed. In a way, it addressed the peak ad load problem that Mr. Wehner had spoken of the year before.

Unfortunately, that didn’t bring down pricing as expected, and CPMs continued to grow (see graph below next paragraph.) That phenomenon was visible between April and October of 2017, and it set the stage for a subsequent jump in CPMs (cost per thousand impressions) in early 2018.

The second event happened back in January 2018, when Facebook tweaked its News Feed algorithm to de-emphasize unsponsored posts from businesses and brands while increasing visibility for content from family members and friends of the user. Two months down the road, this is what happened:

Data from AdStage via Vox

That’s when the pressure to shift away from Facebook will have started. Higher CPMs (cost per thousand impressions) with lower impressions are a bad mix for any advertiser because it delays their RoI and makes advertising more expensive.

That begs the question: how did Facebook continue to grow its revenues at such a clip? Logically, revenue growth should have slowed through 2018, but it didn’t. Facebook posted these revenue growth numbers during the period in question. For the sake of comparison, I have also included quarterly ad revenue growth (YoY) through 2017.

Source: Company Filings

Source: Data from Company Filings

At first glance, it looks like ad revenue growth has reduced by nearly half - from +50% levels to +25% levels. That’s just one way to look at revenue growth, but it doesn’t account for scale. The other way is to look at the dollar amount being added every quarter on a year-over-year basis. When you look at those figures, this is what Facebook’s growth looks like:

Source: Data from Company Filings

Facebook has been adding more than $3 billion to its ad revenues every quarter on a year-over-year basis. That’s not a sign of slowing growth; if it is, it’s minimal and not indicative of a serious decline in revenue growth.

So, if ad loads are forcing advertisers to migrate to other platforms because of fewer impressions and higher CPMs, where is that growth coming from? The answer has to be Instagram because there’s no other major revenue source. Payments and other fees contribute a not-insignificant portion, but they don’t account for more than $3 billion being added every year.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Release

The most logical explanation is that revenues from the Facebook platform have begun to flatten out, while revenues from Instagram are now starting to compensate for what the company is losing from the core platform’s growth numbers. Growth rate as a percentage is naturally dipping, but that’s because of scale, not an absolute growth dip.

What’s more, there’s plenty of momentum in the Instagram platform to keep revenues growing for the next several years. Here’s some evidence of that.

Instagram’s Potential

I’ve long held the view that Instagram will turn out to be a clone of Facebook in terms of user base, user engagement, and revenue-earning capabilities - perhaps even stronger than Facebook itself. That’s becoming more obvious with every passing year. Although management does “expect to kind of return to constant currency revenue growth deceleration as you get into the remainder of 2019,” Mr. Wehner also pointed out during the Q2 call that several new products were being rolled out on the Instagram platform.

These potential revenue drivers are still in early-stage testing or being rolled out to users in a staggered manner. Two of these are the “latest variation – Dynamic Ads in Instagram Stories – which show people ads for products they’ve already browsed on a retailer’s website or app” and “Ads in Explore on Instagram.” Both of these are designed to elicit greater engagement between users and advertisers, therefore boosting revenues for the Instagram platform.

In addition, the company is now experimenting with Instagram Shopping and Instagram Checkout, both attempts to break into eCommerce over the next several years.

The company is also getting into peer-to-peer payments and cryptocurrencies, the latter of which is Libra, which users can transact with using the Calibra digital wallet app. The app will also be integrated into Messenger and WhatsApp, but I believe it’s only a matter of time before the company starts integrating it into Instagram for digital eCommerce payments and other transactions.

Facebook is treading carefully on the cryptocurrency front, and understandably so. During the Q2 call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg had this to say about the Libra project:

“Facebook from a few years ago would have probably just showed up and tried to release a product on our own, now the approach on all of these fronts is to outline the ideas and the values that we think an eventual service should have. We've opened a period of - however long it takes to address regulators and different experts and constituents’ questions about this and then figure out what the best way to move forward is. "And that's certainly what we're planning to do with Libra. So we worked with the 27 other members of the Association to publish the white paper to put the idea out there, expecting that this is a very important and heavily regulated area and that there were going to be a lot of questions. And we're going to have to work through that. So I think we're currently the process of doing that. We are trying to provide a safe and stable and well-regulated product, so that's always been the strategy and we'll continue to engage here.”

At this point, it is immaterial how Facebook rolls out its cryptocurrency agenda because there are too many regulatory and other hurdles to overcome. However, the other products represent significant near- to mid-term upsides for the Instagram platform.

Another significant point of note comes from what recent user data reveals about the younger population in the United States and how social media platforms feature in their daily schedules.

In 2015, a Pew Research Center study showed that 52% of teens (13 to 17 years) in the U.S. used Instagram.

Source: Pew Research Center

Fast-forward to 2018, and this is what the statistics from a similar study by the Center showed:

Source: Pew Research Center

Among the younger generation, Facebook and Instagram have practically switched engagement percentages with each other. This is a key demographic because it feeds into the demographic that directly engages in eCommerce, payments and all the other ‘grown-up’ activities: in other words, the 18 to 24 age group. The teen group alone (12 to 17) represents only about 23 million to 25 million users, but nearly three out of four social media users being on Instagram prior to hitting adulthood bodes well for the platform and the company. By the time this teen group fully transitions into the adult group, Instagram is likely to have fully functional eCommerce capabilities - and, more to the point, advertisers who engage users with highly targeted content, brands, and products. It represents an upside that investors simply cannot afford to ignore.

Investor’s Angle

At $179 dollars, FB should be considered a steal, and the majority of analysts are predicting a median 12-month price target upwards of $230. ( CNN Business | TipRanks | NASDAQ | Yahoo! Finance)

My thesis is built on the assumption that Instagram will play a major role in future revenue growth, with strong growth coming from ad revenues and, subsequently, eCommerce over the next decade or more. The company has reported a decline in ad prices but an increase in impressions across multiple channels - primarily driven by Instagram:

“In Q2, the average price per ad decreased 4% and the number of ad impressions served across our services increased 33%. Similar to last quarter, impression growth was primarily driven by ads on Instagram Stories, Instagram Feed, and Facebook News Feed. The year-over-year decline in average price per ad reflects an ongoing mix shift towards Stories ads and geographies that monetize at lower rates.”

This could negatively impact year-over-year revenue growth percentages over the next few quarters, but I don’t see any significant slowdown in year-over-year revenue addition. At this rate, Facebook could hit $20 billion in quarterly revenues sometime between Q2 and Q4 2020.

