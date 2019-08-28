AbbVie Shareholders Can Earn 17% On Excess Cash Through Merger Arbitrage

At the close of the merger, shareholders will end up with the same amount of AbbVie shares they had before the trade, and 17% more cash.

AbbVie shareholders can earn 17% on cash by selling some of their position and using the proceeds, along with the cash to buy Allergan.

Background for the Trade

Merger arbitrage can generate above-market returns in a short time for those willing to bear the risk of the merger not closing. While over 80% of deals eventually close, the downside can be significant for the ones that don't. Those who engage in this strategy should take the following precautions:

Do your own research to assess the risks of the merger closing.

Limit a small portion of your portfolio to this strategy.

Spread your allocation to merger arbitrage over multiple deals assuming attractive ones are available.

Having said that, I believe the AbbVie (ABBV) - Allergan (AGN) merger is still attractive for arbitrage trades. Investors already holding some AbbVie shares and investible cash can employ a portion of their shares to produce an attractive net return on the cash.

Source: AbbVie News Release

Based on the merger announcement, the merger consideration to be paid to Allergan shareholders is $120.30 in cash plus 0.866 AbbVie shares. AbbVie shareholders can execute the following trade to earn an effective 17% return on their cash at the close of the merger while their AbbVie position gets returned to its original size. I will use a $10,000 cash position in this example. This can be ratioed up or down as needed based on an individual's specific portfolio size and risk appetite. I will use prices of $66.50 for ABBV and $160.00 for AGN. Variations in these prices will move the share counts a bit, so do the math yourself before trading.

Step 1. - Sell 84 ABBV shares (proceeds = $5586)

Step 2. - Buy $15,586 worth of AGN with the cash and ABBV proceeds (97.4 shares)

Step 3. - Hold AGN until the merger closes and get back ABBV shares and cash. (Proceeds = 97.4 x $120.3 = $11,717.22 cash plus 97.4 * 0.866 = 84.3 ABBV shares)

Rounding to whole shares will change the outcome slightly, but the net result is essentially the same number of ABBV shares you started with but 17.17% more cash.

The different dividend yields of the two stocks will trim this result by a small amount. ABBV pays $1.07 each quarter, so selling 84 shares will result in a foregone dividend of $1.07 x 84 = $89.88 per quarter until the merger closes. AGN pays $0.74 per quarter, so you earn income of $0.74 x 97.4 = $72.08 per quarter until the merger closes. So, your net lost dividend amounts to $17.80 or about 0.18% of your committed cash per quarter. With the expected closing in "early 2020", one or two dividend payments will be affected.

Other Considerations and Risks

I presented this trade from the perspective of an existing AbbVie shareholder who also has excess cash available. Those not currently holding AbbVie or cash may also execute a merger arbitrage trade, by shorting ABBV and/or going on margin, however margin interest costs will eat into the benefits of the trade and the added leverage will increase the downside percentage risk if the merger does not close.

Going back to my original example, if the merger does not close, I can see AGN trading down near the $130 level it was at before the deal was announced. In that case, the value of the AGN shares would fall to $130 x 97.4 = $12,662. It is hard to predict where AbbVie shares might trade if the merger fell through. While ABBV dropped considerably on the merger announcement, I am not sure the market would be relieved if the deal was called off. AbbVie would still face the big Humira patent cliff without a replacement income stream. Nevertheless, if ABBV did return to the $78 it was trading at before the merger announcement, it would cost $78 x 84 = $6552 to cover the initial sale. This would leave you with $12,662 - $6,552 = $6,110 for a loss of 38.9%. Alternatively, you could continue holding the AGN shares if you believed Allergan had better prospects than AbbVie as a standalone company or if it remained a takeover candidate for another company.

While the downside of a failed deal can be significant, I do not think it is likely. Looking at Bristol Myers' purchase of Celgene, US regulators appear ready to approve that deal. While this required selling off Celgene's blockbuster psoriasis drug Otezla, the companies were fairly compensated with a $13.4 billion offer from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). While Otezla comprised over 11% of Celgene's sales in the latest quarter, the overlap between Allergan and AbbVie is much smaller. Allergan is pre-emptively looking to sell two overlapping drugs, Brazikumab and Zenpep, which treat the same indications as AbbVie's Skyrizi and Creon. Brazikumab is currently in Phase 2 and 3 testing while Zenpep made up less than 2% of Allergan's sales in the latest quarter.

A couple of black swan type risks remain for Allergan. The first is opioid liability. Allergan recently settled with two Ohio counties for $6 million for its role in the over prescription of opioids. While this would cap the potential cost to Allergan at a manageable level if other jurisdictions agree to similar settlements, it is too early to predict this will happen. This is analogous to the Roundup litigation now playing out following Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) takeover of Monsanto, although the merger arb trade was unaffected since it was an all-cash deal. The second risk is around Chinese regulatory approval. The companies do enough business in China to require Chinese regulators to approve the merger. While there are no clear anti-competitive grounds to block the merger, it is possible China may arbitrarily decide not to approve it as a shot in the ongoing trade war. We have seen this play out previously with Qualcomm's (QCOM) failed takeover of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

Conclusion

Merger arbitrage can yield attractive returns in the time period of 1-2 quarters although traders need to be aware of the risks of a broken deal. The trade discussed here earns an effective return on cash of about 17% (not annualized) in exchange for tying up some cash and AbbVie shares for about six months. Failure of this deal to close due to US regulatory issues is low, but product liability or China trade issues could complicate things. Based on my own risk tolerance, I am considering funding this trade with existing AbbVie shares and cash. A more traditional risk arb trade involving shorting ABBV and/or borrowing the cash would be more highly leveraged and would incur margin interest expense. Anyone who wants to try merger arbitrage should consider their own risk tolerance and probability assessment of deal closure.

