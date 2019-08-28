Health And Happiness International: Rising Competition And Regulatory Headwinds Hurt Share Price

New e-commerce law in China has hurt H&H's Australia adult nutrition business due to reduced diagou sales, and H&H needs to invest more to grow active sales in China.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited (OTC:BTSDF) [1112:HK], or H&H, is currently trading at 13.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E representing a significant discount to the stock's 10-year historical forward P/E of approximately 20 times.

While H&H's valuations seem appealing, the company faces headwinds for both its Baby Nutrition & Care and Adult Nutrition & Care businesses which hurt its share price. H&H's share price is down -26.7% year-to-date (excluding dividends) versus a -0.6% decline for the benchmark Hong Kong Hang Seng index over the same period.

The Baby Nutrition & Care segment is likely to see a slower pace of earnings growth due to the declining birth rate in China, rising competition in the Chinese infant milk formula market and increased advertising & marketing expenses to defend its market position. For H&H's Adult Nutrition & Care business, the new e-commerce law in China has reduced diagou, or cross-border e-commerce sales. H&H needs to invest in more advertising and marketing to grow active sales in China to replace the lost diagou sales.

I don't find H&H's valuations attractive considering these factors mentioned above. Positive re-rating catalysts for the stock include an easing of price competition for the infant milk formula business in China and an increase in active sales in China for the Adult Nutrition & Care business.

Company Description

Started in 1999 and listed in 2010, Health and Happiness International, or H&H, is a global family nutrition and wellness provider selling products across its six brands: Biostime, Swisse Wellness, Healthy Times, Dodie, Good Goût, and Aurelia Probiotic Skincare. H&H started with a focus on probiotic supplements, before venturing into the infant formula milk industry and baby nutrition business in 2008. In 2015, the company entered the adult nutrition business with its acquisition of an Australian VHMS (Vitamins, Herbs, Minerals & Supplements) company Swisse Wellness.

H&H's Brand Portfolio

Source: H&H's 1H2019 Results Presentation

H&H's two key businesses, BNC (Baby Nutrition & Care) and ANC (Adult Nutrition & Care), accounted for 64.0% and 36.0% of the company's 1H2019 revenue respectively. The BNC and ANC businesses contributed 66.5% and 33.5% of H&H's 1H2019 adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, fair value gains and losses on financial instruments and other non-recurring items) respectively.

H&H generated 74.9% and 18.6% of its 1H2019 revenue from Mainland China and Australia & New Zealand respectively. Other markets contributed the remaining 6.5% of H&H's 1H2019 sales.

Rising Competition In Infant Milk Segment

Infant milk formula products, probiotic supplements and other pediatric products accounted for 73.6%, 18.1% and 8.3% of the BNC business's 1H2019 sales respectively. The BNC business derived 94.0% of its 1H2019 revenue from Mainland China, with other markets representing the remaining 6.0% of sales. In other words, Mainland China infant milk formula is the most important market for H&H's BNC business, as it contributes almost all of the segment's revenue.

H&H has a 5.9% market share in China's overall infant milk formula market for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019, making it the seventh largest player in the market, according to Nielsen research. Within the super premium tier of China's infant milk formula market, H&H, focused on premium baby nutrition & care products, has a higher 9.8% market share ranking third in this sub-segment of the market.

As of June 30, 2019, the BNC business's China distribution network comprises of 32,836 baby specialty stores, 4,927 supermarkets, 4,522 VIP pharmacies and 617 regional distributors. H&H's BNC business is focused on the baby specialty store channel in line with its premium product focus, with a higher 62% of its sales derived from the baby specialty store channel, versus the industry average of 56%.

H&H's flagship Biostime brand accounted for 94.4% of the BNC business's revenue, with the other two brands, Healthy Times and Adimil contributing 5.1% and 0.5% of sales respectively.

The BNC business did well in 1H2019, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA up 17.4% and 7.3% respectively. Sales of infant milk formula products, probiotic supplements and other pediatric products increased 14.7%, 6.3% and 107.4% respectively for 1H2019.

It is noteworthy that H&H highlighted in its 1H2019 results announcement that "Group’s IMF (Infant Milk Formula) segment still grew faster than the market with sales growth of 14.7%" and that the "Healthy Times IMF series outperformed the wider organic IMF market with sales growth of 42.7%." Although the growth of China's infant milk formula market has slowed this year due to declining birth rates last year, H&H's premium positioning in the infant milk formula space has been more defensive and resilient as evidenced by its faster growth relative to the overall industry.

Nevertheless, the BNC business's lower adjusted EBITDA growth of 7.3% relative to top line growth of 17.4% is reflective of the intense competition in the infant milk formula market that has been exacerbated by the slower growth of the overall market. Advertising and marketing expense of the BNC business as a percentage of revenue increased from 9.0% for 1H2018 to 9.9% for 1H2019. Aside from investments in new markets and new products, H&H's BNC business is likely to have spent more on advertising and marketing to defend its market position, which came at the cost of lower earnings growth.

H&H acknowledged that there are competitive pressures in the infant milk formula market in China at the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 21, 2019:

Looking at the IMF industry, it has always featured a fierce competition. Especially in China, the birth rate is dropping. Still in the first half, the market achieved a 11% growth in sales, according to a Nielsen report. But we outperformed the market, and we also maintained a 5.9% market share in the IMF market. We are currently ranking #7. There are many other brands, which are -- especially foreign brands, which have grown very fast in China, in IMF. Still, we maintained our seventh place on the list. This reflects our market positioning in the premium league. And also our capacity to develop our channels and retain our customers... And currently speaking, in Q3, there are competition in the IMF market. We won't change our main strategy... Overall speaking, we think the second half won't see less fierce competition. And we see that there are a lot of price competition on the market, both from the domestic brands and the international brands. We will remain in the premium and super premium range. We will educate our consumers.

The slowing growth of the infant milk formula market in China is probably an irreversible trend, given the gender imbalance and the rising cost of raising children. As per H&H management comments above, the BNC business is focusing on premium products and customer education to maintain its market position in the industry.

One illustration of H&H's focus on premium products is Healthy Times, the company's organic infant milk formula brand, which accounted for 5.1% of the BNC business' 1H2019 sales. The organic infant milk formula category itself is growing faster than the overall infant milk formula in China, with a 25.9% sales growth in 1H2019 (versus 11% for the overall market). Within the organic infant milk formula sub-segment, H&H's Healthy Times is gaining market share, as evidenced by its higher 42.7% YoY revenue growth for 1H2019.

Consumer education is a key priority for H&H's BNC business. H&H elaborated on its consumer education initiatives at the 1H2019 earnings call:

In terms of branding, we've invested a lot in consumer education about our brand knowledge. And also, we work on innovation and channel development. In China, we have multiple channels, and we have new deployments over the first half. We have a lot of different channels including the baby specialty stores. In baby specialty stores, we work very closely with key national and regional accounts...We need to educate the community. For example, we can have online mother classes. We can have mother groups, mother community so that we can spread the information in all those channels and also in the stores. We can educate and train the staff better to help promote our brands. This kind of digital education will be a key job promotion in the second half.

Regulatory Headwinds Hit Australia Adult Nutrition Business

H&H's ANC business generated 50.8%, 40.9% and 8.3% of its 1H2019 revenue from Australia & New Zealand, Mainland China and other markets respectively.

The ANC business was a drag for H&H in 1H2019, with adjusted EBITDA down -19.3% YoY, despite a 4.8% top line growth. Australia & New Zealand was the culprit for the ANC business's disappointing performance with an -11.7% revenue decline for 1H2019, while the Mainland China and Rest of the World ANC businesses delivered solid revenue growth rates of 21.9% and 91.1% respectively.

H&H's ANC business is the market leader in Australia with a 16.9% share of the overall VHMS market and a 38.2% share of the multi-vitamin market for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. Swisse, H&H's VHMS brand, is also the leading online VHMS brand in China with a 6.0% share of all VHMS sales on China's five major online platforms, Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), Suning, Kaola and Amazon (AMZN), between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

China's new e-commerce law which came into effect on January 1, 2019, regulates all e-commerce operators in China, including individuals selling products either via their own websites or social media platforms. This has hurt H&H's Australia ANC business because of daigou traders de-stocking inventory and reducing trading. Daigou is a Chinese term and refers to "practice of purchasing sought-after goods overseas to resell back home." H&H's Australia ANC business generates a significant amount of sales from Chinese daigou traders buying Australian VHMS products and re-selling the products back in China. Inventory days for H&H's ANC business grew from 140 days in 1H2018 to 254 days for 1H2019.

At the company's 1H2019 results briefing, H&H provided more details of the impact of the new e-commerce law on the daigou trade:

I want to add a few points about the daigou purchasing agent business. By the end of 2015, when we did the acquisition (of VHMS company Swisse Wellness), we had been very clear that at that time, the main business was in Australia, was for the domestic Australian market and the daigou people...After the acquisition, we have made a very clear strategy that we need to speed up the active sales deployment in China...And currently, the ratio of active sales in China is growing day by day, and this is conducive for our long-term growth in Swisse...As for ANC, you asked about the Australian daigou people in July. In Q2, the slowing trend was contained. But still, we see some negative growth in the Australian market because last year, we didn't have the new e-commerce law...For the inventory, I can understand that by June, the inventory level was high. When we are stocking up, we base the stock -- the inventory level based on our previous sales statistics...But later, we were adjusting our orders. We don't think there will be a lot of write-offs in the second half. We are actively managing our position in inventory, and we're adjusting our orders. We think the inventory, although it's quite high, it's controllable in the second half...In the beginning of this year, we just started to see the influence on the daigou people...They were affected because they had a relatively small scale. And also, there are new requirements and new costs associated for them because of the new e-commerce law, because they have to apply for business license, they need to pay tax, et cetera. So if they don't have a capacity to absorb all those new differences, this will heavily affect their margin, making them have to leave the industry. But the bigger agents, although they are smaller in number but they are bigger in scale, some of them might decide to work in the other -- on the other businesses, for example, social media, social media sales, et cetera...The e-commerce law affected our price because we have some -- because the bigger daigou, they have a lot of inventory. So this has a price pressure on them. We will still work with the bigger daigou people, but the key to work with those people is to engage them, to have product training for them to help them market their products.

Unlike the more long-term impact of the rising competition and declining birth rates in China on H&H's infant milk formula business, the negative effects of the new e-commerce law on the ANC business should be temporary. H&H has no direct selling exposure, and the new e-commerce law was initiated with the aim of targeting pyramid selling. More importantly, H&H's ANC business or Swisse has been transitioning from a passive sales model relying on individual daigou traders to an active sales model in China over time. The results speak for themselves, with Mainland China's revenue contribution to the ANC business increased from 14.1% in 2016 to 40.9% as of end-1H2019.

However, it could take more time to clear the existing inventories while more advertising and marketing is needed to grow China's active sales to replace the current sales from daigou traders over time.

Valuation

H&H trades at 13.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 10.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$32.80 on August 26, 2019. This is at a significant discount to the stock's 10-year historical forward P/E of approximately 20 times. The stock offers a trailing 1.4% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for H&H include food safety issues, regulatory uncertainty with respect to cross-border e-commerce trade or daigou, consumers trading down to non-premium products and increased competition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.