Zenabis: Seeking Turnaround After A Tough 2019 (Initiating)

We think the stock has a lot to prove in order to achieve turnaround especially given its heavy debt load and tight conversion timeline.

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Introduction

Zenabis (otcpk:ZBISF) is another Canadian cannabis company that got off to a rough start in the public markets. The company operates a similar business to Village Farms but has seen its stock dropping more than 80% since going public through an RTO in early 2019. We think the company has the potential to become a meaningful licensed producer in Canada but it remains a few quarters away from reaching meaningful licensed capacity.

(All amounts in $C)

Company Overview

Zenabis was created in January 2019 when a Canadian licensed producer called Sun Pharm took over publicly-listed greenhouse operator Bevo Agro and renamed the combined company "Zenabis". Sun Pharm shareholders ended up owning 86% of Zenabis while Bevo shareholders owned the rest. The idea of the combination was similar to the Pure Sunfarms joint venture between Village Farms (VFF) and Emerald Health. Sun Pharm knows cannabis and has established growing and distribution agreements in place and Bevo has large-scale greenhouse operating experience. The partnership seems like a reasonable bet in the early days of the cannabis evolution.

(RTO Investor Presentation)

After the combination, Zenabis operates four cannabis facilities including three facilities owned by Sun Pharm and a large cannabis facility contributed by Bevo. The largest greenhouse facility, Zenabis Langley, is 2.1 million sq. ft. and has a designed capacity of 426,000 kg per year. The company has submitted application packages for Phase A of Zenabis Langley with a design capacity of 96,100 kg. This facility is the largest component of Zenabis production and is critical to its overall production profile.

Zenabis Atholville is the largest indoor cannabis facility and the project received $4 million investment from the government of New Brunswick. The facility received Health Canada's approval to expand its capacity to 22,300 kg per year. The company is seeking approval for the final phase of Atholville facility which will reach 34,300 kg on a run-rate basis.

Zenabis Delta used to have a small cannabis growing operation with 100 kg annual capacity but the company has shut it down in order to build out its extraction operation. The buildout is expected to be completed by 2019 Q3 and has a design throughput of 165,600 kg.

(Source: IR Deck)

Zenabis also has two other facilities in Pitt Meadows and Aldergrove which are currently being used for its legacy propagation and floral business inherited from Bevo. The company also received its hemp cultivation license in Canada and plans to use availabilities at its three greenhouses for hemp production. The company expects to reach 131,200 kg of licensed capacity by July 2019 which is all but sure to be missed given current timing.

All The Way Down

Zenabis has been getting destroyed in the public markets ever since it completed the RTO in January 2019. In April, the company raised $28 million in April by selling shares at C$2.25 per share. The financing created significant selling pressures on the stock as it dropped 28% the day it was announced. However, the stock never recovered and it just kept dropping and closed at $0.98 per share last Friday. While many investors will compare Zenabis to Village Farms, especially given the completely different share price performance of both companies. Village Farms has been one of 2019's best-performing cannabis stocks with its 230% gain thus far. On the other hand, Zenabis is among the worst performers after losing >80% of its value since going public in January.

We wanted to offer a couple of potential reasons for the two different fates. First of all, Zenabis is listed on the TSX through an RTO of a tiny greenhouse operator. Compared to Village Farms which uplisted to the Nasdaq, Zenabis has a much smaller profile and institutional following. Secondly, Zenabis has been slower in its cannabis licensing compared to Village Farms which has already achieved full run-rate production of 75,000 kg per year. We think Zenabis has a higher hurdle to achieve its stated 131,200 kg of annual production by July 2019 given its largest facility Langley remains unlicensed at this point. However, assuming Langley will become fully licensed in 2019, we see a case where investors could ascribe higher value to Zenabis stocks given its industry-leading capacity.

(Source: TSX)

Zenabis currently trades at 2.6x EV/Sales while Village Farms trades at 3.1x, largely due to its legacy produce business. Zenabis also has a legacy propagation business which makes its valuation a little more complicated. We would prefer to wait until Zenabis achieves its stated 2019 production goal before valuing its cannabis business given the uncertain licensing outcome. However, given that the propagation business is not profitable (<$1 million in Q1 net income) once you assume some allocation of the corporate expenses which totaled $6.8 million in Q1, we think investors could largely ignore that part of the business and focus on the cannabis business as the main value driver for Zenabis.

Looking Ahead

Zenabis has been a huge disappointment for investors since it went public through an RTO in January 2019. Compared to Village Farms which also entered the cannabis industry by converting one of its previous greenhouses to grow cannabis, Zenabis has significantly underperformed beyond anyone's wildest dreams (VFF up 230% and Zenabis down >80% in 2019 so far). We think a complicated RTO process, small profile among investors, and a slower conversion timeline could be reasons for the diverging performance. However, we think Zenabis is getting no love in the public markets with no sign of reversal. As a result of its large liabilities and yet-to-be-licensed facilities, we remain on the sidelines for this stock. However, we think the company could become a meaningful producer in the Canadian market with some of the largest capacities. Execution on licensing and retrofitting and liquidity remain the key to a successful turnaround of Zenabis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.