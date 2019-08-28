Online And Upward: Trends And Innovation Driving The Future Of The Internet And Ecommerce

The next wave of internet users is likely to come from emerging markets.

The growth of the internet and computing power has created great opportunities for the global population. With around half the world already online, further growth in internet usage will likely come from emerging markets economies in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

In her annual report, Mary Meeker highlights the major trends in the internet and ecommerce space.

Much innovation in the online space is coming from companies outside of the United States. Other growing trends include growth of interactive gaming, the freemium business model, and the use of data to customize the users online experience.

China continues to be a powerhouse in internet usage and ecommerce. Despite a moderating economy, China continues to see an uptick in data usage, online gaming, the evolution of SuperApps, and the emergence of a “new retail” concepts.

Investors may benefit from holding the stocks of companies which have high exposure to emerging markets, such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Non-US-Based Innovation Remains Robust

Companies outside of the United States continue to drive innovation in the online marketplace. For example, Pinduoduo translates consumer needs into actionable product strategies for manufacturers. Its base of users has doubled twice in the past five quarters to nearly 443MM buyers. Ant Financials Alipay platform has doubled its user base over the past two years as it introduces innovative products and services to Chinese consumers who previously had limited access to traditional financial services(note Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Alipay). MercadoLibre has also brought online payments to Latin America, doubling the number of annual transactions twice in the past two years.

Interactive Gaming

The growth in interactive gaming is accelerating. The number of interactive game players increased by 6% during 2018 to 2.4 billion versus a 5% increase during 2017.

Freemium Business Model Expanding

Freemium is emerging as a potentially powerful business model. In this model, the basic product or service is free, but upgrades or add-ons cost extra. Epic Games’ Fortnite is a powerful example of the model in the gaming sector. The basic game is free, but to advance to higher levels, players must purchase an upgrade. Additionally, premium accessory items may be purchased. Note that Tencent holds a 40% stake in Epic Games.

The growth in the freemium business model has been aided, in part, by the rapid growth of cloud computing. Only 22% of global workload occurs in the cloud, but that adoption rate has doubled in the past five years.

Also helping the growth of freemium is the rapid growth of digital payment platforms.

Data is the New App

The use of digital data and insights is being used to improve customer experiences. Information such as customer wants and preferences is being collected, distributed with companies across multiple channels, and used to create personalized recommendations and online experiences for consumers. This can lead to improved customer satisfaction with a company’s products or services.

Consumers Have Become More Receptive to the Use of Their Data

Consumers may be more receptive to the use of their data by companies to improve and personalize their online experience. In a survey of 8,000 consumers, 91% responded that they prefer brands that provide personalized offers or recommendations. The survey further revealed that 83% are willing to passively share data and 74% are willing to actively share data in exchange for personalized experiences.

A Wealth of Data

A vast amount of data is currently available. New data collected in 2018 increased by 13% versus a growth rate of 10% during 2015. From virtually 0 prior to 2010, data collected is projected to hit 200 zettabytes by 2025. Much of that data is projected to be stored in the cloud. China is leading the growth in stored data, which is not surprising given the lower privacy standard in the country.

China’s Data Usage Growth

Mobile users increased by 8% in 2018 to reach 817MM, which moderated from the 9% increase seen in 2017. However, driven primarily by short-form videos, the growth in mobile internet data usage accelerated to an increase of 189% in 2018 over 2017 versus a comparable year-over-year (YOY) increase of 162% in 2017. On average, mobile users in China spent 600MM hours daily viewing short-form videos during April 2019.

Online Gaming Driving Further Innovation in China Internet

Online games are driving innovation in payment, ecommerce, retail, and education platforms. For example, Tencent’s WeChat Jump Jump game has driven the creation of other apps related to the game and has also generated advertising revenue for Tencent as companies insert their brands and logos into the game platform.

Alipay’s Ant Forest, which boasts 500MM users, has driven philanthropy and resulted in over 100MM trees planted. Pinduoduo is using games as a way of generating credits that consumers can use to lower the prices they pay for purchases on their ecommerce platform. And many platforms are using games as a way to drive education.

From Apps to SuperApps

Tencent’s WeChat is a prime example of an app becoming a superapp. WeChat began as an instant messaging app but now is much more. Underpinned by its popular WeChat Pay payments platform the app supports additional functionalities such as allowing users to shop, pay, order food, buy movie tickets and make restaurant reservations and doctor’s appointments, hail rides, find out how crowded their favorite restaurant is, and much more without leaving the platform.

Meituan Dianping is another example. The company started as a group buying platform and now encompasses functions including travel services, food delivery, and entertainment. The app boasts 30 services, 412MM annual transacting users during 2018, which was a 26% increase from 2017.

Alipay has gone from a payments platform to a financial services superapp with 200 mini-programs and over 1 billion users during 2018.

Retail Strategy Evolving from Ecommerce to Omni-Channel

Bricks and mortar retailing and ecommerce are no longer mutually exclusive. Rather, they are becoming more integrated with companies digitalizing a physical retail presence. This enables consumers the ability to buy online, in a store, or a combination such as ordering online and picking up in a physical location.

Alibaba’s “New Retail” strategy is a case in point. The company owns several physical retail chains which it is digitalizing. Its grocery format, Freshippo (formerly HEMA) allows customers to order groceries online and either have them delivered to their home or to pick them up at a physical location. It is also employing this strategy with formats such as home improvement, department stores, electronics, and delivery for 2,100 Starbucks in China.

Furthering Education

Chinese companies are using the internet to expand offline education online. For K-12, apps are offering online courses, tutoring, and homework help. For children aged 3-10, companies are offering English classes, coding courses, and other coursework outside of regular school.

Summary

The growth in the internet and computing capabilities has resulted in more of the world having access to online services and products. Vast amounts of data are able to be collected, processed, and stores, allowing companies to personalize their products and services to individual consumers.

In addition, advances in technology have resulted in radical changes in the way that consumers and businesses interact. The growth of the internet has moved many of these interactions online and has facilitated the growth of ecommerce. The next evolution may involve the integration of online and offline into an omni-channel platform.

Finally, most of the new growth in internet and ecommerce is likely to come from the emerging markets. China not only has become a large user of the internet, but has evolved into an innovator in the space.

Companies that are able to adapt to and capitalize on the changing technology may be able to reap many benefits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, MELI, TCEHY, PDD, MEIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.