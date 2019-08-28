GE: Markopolos In Perspective

The news of the Markopolos report is primarily the potential future loss, for those that haven't extrapolated from past missteps.

I will look at some of the lawsuits and filings and compare them to the Markolopolos report.

On August 15th, Harry Markopolos published his Whistleblower report. While Markopolos is primarily known for his role in the Madoff investigation, he is a capable forensic accountant that has done other valuable work since. His report however is written somewhat unprofessionally, with dramatic language and at times puzzling statements. A 14% profit margin isn't indicative of a Ponzi scheme (to be fair, he wanted to highlight the disconnect between the profit margin of GE and that of its business units). But his report moved an issue into the spotlight that was only sporadically covered and its full extent never put straight in the face of investors and the general public.

When it comes to the meat of the report, there is less to criticize. Although the presentation of the material may seem a bit unprofessional and is using overly dramatic language, it is in line with data that was widely available in the various lawsuits, news reports, and disclosures over the last few years. The value add from his report is the "how" this occurred, especially from an accounting perspective, and the size of the skeleton that's hiding in the closet.

Recap

The primary concern is GE's constant struggle keeping up with its Long Term Care insurance reserves and accounting issues at its power division. These LTC issues have sparked an SEC and a Justice Department investigation. The latter is quite rare in a corporate accounting matter.

The Investigations

After GE disclosed a shortfall of $15 billion in insurance reserves with respect to its Long Term Care insurance division, the SEC started to investigate this matter by expanding an existing investigation into accounting practices at the power division. The SEC started investigating the insurance reserve increase and revenue recognition and controls for LTC agreements. In October 2018, GE revealed that the Justice department opened a criminal accounting probe as well.

The Lawsuits

At the same time the SEC and Justice department investigations were opened, a number of lawsuits were already in progress. There was some extent of cooperation between the lawsuits and law enforcement investigations with respect to witnesses, including former employees. At least some of Markopolos' key work is based on these and other lawsuits.

There is a common theme through these lawsuits: Executives understate the problem for years, while the issue is never properly disclosed in financial statements. Finally, the issue comes to light and GE takes a big impairment charge and faces investigations and stockholders get burned. Markopolos takes this further to show the problem doesn't end here.

Some of the lawsuits that have been filed have been quite well researched. In fact, they are just as good a read as the Markopolos report and their allegations can easily be publicly verified. In one of the best researched cases, TOUCHSTONE STRATEGIC TRUST et al v. GENERAL ELECTRIC, a chronology is laid out in which GE is systematically avoiding the disclosure of LTC reserves over many years. Markopolos quotes this lawsuit himself.

According to the lawsuit, then-CEO Immelt made a number of claims in 2003:

On November 19, 2003, during a call with investors, Immelt described the business that GE retained “as a piece low return, very stable, runoff block from [its] portfolio.” Immelt further claimed that GE strategically retained these assets, that they were “pric[ed] very diligently” and that they supplied “pretty safe earnings.” In addition, Immelt stated that GE “maintained strong reserv[es]” against these assets.

If you read the Markopolos report, that statement might look familiar. It can be found in this and several other lawsuits.

Sherin a few years later made puzzling claims in 2009:

” During a February 10, 2009 presentation at the Barclays Capital Industrial Select Conference, Sherin stated more specifically that over “the last several years, we’ve exited mortgage insurance, bond insurance, life insurance, long-term care insurance, reinsurance.” Sherin likewise assured investors on a June 8, 2011 conference call that GE Capital “sold all the insurance businesses, life insurance, bond insurance, reinsurance” and, after those dispositions, had “a tremendously more focused portfolio.” Sherin repeated this statement during a January 20, 2012 earnings call, telling investors that while GE previously “had significant insurance operations,” it has since “sold all the insurance businesses.”

And then during a conference on June 1st, 2016:

In fact, during the same Conference, Sherin boldly represented that GE had gotten rid of all of its insurance business. In response to an analyst request for Sherin to put GE’s transformation over the last year and a half into context from a long-term perspective, Sherin boasted that “[i]f you look at what the portfolio is today versus take it when Jeff [Immelt] started, all of the insurance business is gone. That was a huge change in the portfolio. . . . It’s a cleaner more synergistic portfolio. So we feel great about it.”

While these and many similar statements were made by executives, the liabilities were not consistently disclosed in GE's financial statements. Liabilities were at times excluded from the liabilities section per footnote, but not consistently so - making any sort of comparison impossible. Once LTC liabilities were added back in 2017, the picture completely changed. The Touchstone lawsuit provides a graphic that drives home this point. Rather than declining liabilities due to exiting the insurance business, GE was actually facing increasing liabilities - a fact that was never mentioned to investors.

From Case 1:19-cv-01876-JMF - TOUCHSTONE STRATEGIC TRUST et al v. GENERAL ELECTRIC

It is hard to believe that the above course of events was just an accident, explaining the launch of the SEC and Justice Department investigations. Statements from former employees voicing concern and numerous other details can be found in lawsuits. These numbers and variations on definitions can be verified in the respective 10-Ks (extracts provided in the lawsuit).

Markopolos Projections

Markopolos adds additional color to this theme, further highlighting troublesome statements by executives and inconsistencies in financial statements. He makes a fairly compelling argument with regard to potential accounting irregularities, by highlighting that the impairment charge couldn't have been taken before 2017. That argument is certainly plausible. Again, he relies on two of the lawsuits - Sjunde AP-Fonden and Touchstone to back up this claim with specifics.

His projections for reserve requirements are debatable, but it is fair to say that the industry doesn't have the best track record to adequately estimate reserve requirements. Did they wake up in 2017 and fix the process and get back on track? I am surprised that investors do not demand more transparency on this issue to put this to rest.

Is this Enron?

Markopolos' Enron claim sounds shocking, but from a forensic accounting standpoint I can understand his reasoning. Would his allegation turn out to be true the Enron scheme would show parallels - the core of that fraud scheme was massively understating liabilities. Enron would certainly be peanuts compared to the LTC liabilities, so the comparison is fair - but all that is assuming he's right.

Markopolos simply extrapolated the damage done so far. I am currently short GE, but not just because of the Markopolos report. Existing material provides a wealth of additional information. The further increase in liabilities together with the change in accounting rules may be too big of a pill to swallow. Whether a line has been crossed or this is just creative accounting, $10, $20 or $38 billion may not make much of a difference. Especially if we hit a recession I don't see cash flow to cover additional LTC reserves - and that was true before his report was published. The sheer number of misstatements, inconsistencies, and at minimum creative accounting is enough of a concern. GE's poor response to the report without any interviews and additional transparency around the issue is adds further red flags. Creative accounting will eventually bite you in the butt. At the peak of the cycle some companies just tend to push the envelope to the breaking point.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.