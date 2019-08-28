Terna: The Italian Power Grid Operator Is A Great Defensive Dividend Stock For Income And Growth

Investment Thesis

Despite a 24% appreciation in its shares compared to a year ago, Terna (OTCPK:TERRF), the Italian power grid operator, continues to offer an attractive investment case for investors seeking income and growth. The regulated nature of its business, combined with its strategic know-how, provide Terna with stability and ample growth prospects in Italy and abroad. The market rally that occurred during the first half of the year has left Terna’s shares a bit rich, yet pessimism regarding the current Italian political landscape and the gloomy economic outlook for Europe could help to reach a lower entry price.

Terna: A National Monopoly

At the peak of its economic boom, in 1962, Italy decided to nationalize the network of independent companies that were operating the country’s electricity transmission grid, and to place it inside Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY), Italy’s state-owned power company responsible for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. In 1999 Enel was privatized; soon afterwards, Italian regulators decided to separate the entity responsible for the transmission and dispatching of electricity from the country’s energy giant: Terna, which stands for National Energy Transmission Grid (Trasmissione Energia Rete Nazionale), was spun off from Enel in 2004. Terna, having inherited the Italian electricity transmission grid, is a regulated utility operating as a monopoly under concession from the Italian state, which retains a 29.85% stake.

Terna has three lines of business. Regulated activities (transmission and dispatching of electricity in Italy, i.e. development, maintenance and management of the Italian power grid) account for more than 90% of the company’s revenue. Non-regulated activities consist mainly of Tamini Spa, an SME specializing in the production of power transformers, and accounts for 8.9% of revenue. Through the international activities segment, Terna takes its core business outside of Italy, mainly in South America, to diversify away from its core market and to leverage its existing skills. While international activities still account for a tiny portion of the business (0.6% of revenue), recent investments, especially in Brazil, have already begun to bring results and growth should accelerate as the company continues to invest.

Business And Risk Analysis

Being a regulated utility, the main risks for Terna have to do with the regulatory environment and its operations. I also see potential risks from the execution of its international activities, and, to a lesser extent, from rising interest rates.

Regulatory risk: As for any regulated utility, Terna’s lifeline are the rates that regulators allow it to charge, currently costing Italians around 3.5% of their electric bills. Consequently, any change in regulators’ attitude towards allowable rates is a source of risk. The yearlong contentious climate between the Five Star Movement and Atlantia, the largest Italian private toll road operator, may worry some investors; however, I do not think it is the same case for Terna. First, Terna is a strategic company for Italy: as the country accelerates the shift towards renewables (currently 35% of Italy’s demand is met by renewables), the power grid operator will have a central role in managing the intermittent electricity production from renewables with the one generated from programmable sources to meet peaking energy demand.

Moreover, since renewable energy production sites are decentralized, connecting them together with the overall grid is another strategic task. Terna’s international activities are proof that Italy wants to leverage its know-how, not destroy it. Second, the Italian government is a major shareholder. To many investors, having a seat next to the government in the general assembly would be atrocious, and the risk that some decisions are driven by political rather than business rationale is real; however, the cash-strapped Italian government is as hungry for dividends as many income investors are, so, perhaps surprisingly, in Terna’s case I see an alignment of interests between investors and the government.

The Italian state is also a shareholder in better-known Eni (NYSE:E) and Enel, and to be fair it has done a very good job in separating politics and business, as the successful or poor strategic decisions these companies have made had to do with their businesses rather than accommodating government's requests. I do not see why it should be different with Terna.

Operational risk: The sad story haunting the until recently successful PG&E, the Californian utility, suddenly reminded income investors that utilities are not bonds or real estate, but are active businesses that manage energy, with all the unexpected consequences that these could entail. In 2018, Terna launched the “Zero Accidents” project, which aims at dramatically reducing the number of injuries (40 in 2018 against 24 in 2017, though no one was deemed serious) and achieve a high level of safety. The EUR 6.2 billion that Terna is going to invest from 2019 to 2023 will provide a huge contribution in modernizing the overall infrastructure.

Execution risk: To diversify from its core market, Terna is expanding its activities abroad, particularly in Brazil, Uruguay and Peru. While on the strategic side the move is welcome, it entails execution risk: first, Terna has no experience in operating outside Italy, and second, the countries where it has established its new activities are risky. Brazil in particular is a puzzling case: it is a large country with massive population and resources, yet it has been struggling to complete its economic development for years, and it is subject to recurrent crisis mostly driven by commodities. For the moment, international activities represent a small part of Terna’s revenue, plus the company is insulated from any commodity risk. However, as these operations grow over time, investors should keep an eye on how Terna is executing on its international strategy.

Interest rate risk: Rising interest rates affect utilities in two ways; the first risk is augmented volatility, as investors generally dump stable but slow growth dividend stocks for cyclical companies; for long-term investors, it should not be an issue, rather an opportunity. The second risk is more serious as it affects the ability of utility companies to borrow the money they need to develop and maintain their infrastructure. In the past three years, Terna has been able to fund its capex and the dividend with its operating cash flow (though that was not the case in 2018, the company had enough cash left over from the previous years). It will need to fund its recent expansion plan throughout 2019-2023, yet, given the uncertain economic situation in Europe, it is difficult to argue that rates will rise in the foreseeable future.

Dividend History And Growth Prospects

In the wake of the Great Recession, investors’ appetite has shifted from power generation utilities, which had become bloated and struggled with lower electricity prices, to regulated utilities, whose natural monopolies impose regulated but stable returns, irrespective of commodity prices, which translate to dependable dividends. Below I present two different graphs: the first one is Terna’s dividend history, the second is Terna’s dividend yield per annum.

Terna’s dividend has been quite stable throughout the years; the company had to cut the dividend in 2012, at the peak of Italy’s economic crisis, but the cut was just 4.78%. Compared to the 8.06% dividend yield in 2011, the cut was tiny and meant that loyal shareholders continued to enjoy a staggering 7.7% dividend yield. The company started to raise aggressively its 2017 and 2018 dividends, and, according to its 2019-2023 strategy, plans to raise the dividend by 7% per year until 2023.

Valuation

After years of heavy spending, Terna managed to generate enough cash to cover its capital expenditure, pay the dividend and leave something aside. Operating cash flow fell in 2018 due to a negative impact of working capital (more receivables and less payables) and lower interest income received, yet net income continued its rising streak (+2.7% compared to 2017), so I guess the lower cash flow is a temporary headwind. Adjusted for the above-mentioned items, Terna would have covered the dividend with free cash flow also in 2018.

Source: Author based on Morningstar

For the purposes of the valuation, I did not adjust the 2018 free cash flow, but I took the average of the last three years as a starting point. The 2019-2023 strategic plan forecasts a 4% average growth in revenue. I assumed that FCF would grow by the same amount. The Italian regulator has set a weighted average cost of capital for Terna of 5.60%; I used that figure as a discount rate. I then estimated cash flows for 20 years and then discounted them. Eventually, I came to a value per share of EUR 5.30, which is slightly lower than what the shares have been trading this year.

The Bottom Line

Before jumping to the conclusion that Terna is overvalued, consider that this is a strong dividend stock, offering both income and growth with a forward dividend yield of 4.5%, which is expected to grow dramatically in the coming years. In a deteriorating economic environment for Europe, with rates possibly going even lower than they are, Terna should continue to catch a lot of attention from income investors and I would not be surprised to see the shares climbing to EUR 6 or more, as they did a couple of months ago. Personally, I would wait until they trade close to EUR 5. The messy Italian political landscape, with the recent resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the prospect of early elections if a new coalition government fails, should provide some help.

