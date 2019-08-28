Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Looking For Aerospace And Premium Offerings To Drive Leverage

The shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) have done well since I last wrote on the company. Not only is the greater than 25% move in the stock price strong on its own, but it is also quite a bit better than other nickel alloy rivals like Carpenter (CRS) (up 10%), Haynes (HAYN), and Allegheny (ATI) over the same time period. Better still, the aerospace market opportunity continues to improve, backlog continues to build, and a collection of adverse margin headwinds shouldn’t repeat.

While I thought USAP was undervalued back in May, I was concerned about the company’s challenges in achieving long-hoped for utilization improvement and margin leverage. Those concerns are still in play, but backlog growth speaks to suppliers ramping up ahead of expected production build growth at Boeing (BA) and other aerospace OEMs. I still think USAP shares look undervalued, though, and I think the odds are improving that USAP is going to exit 2019 with more apparent business/earnings momentum and quite possibly a healthier multiple as well.

Decent Results In The Second Quarter

USAP is barely covered on the Street (a byproduct of a small market cap and daily trading dollar volume), so performance relative to expectations is perhaps not as useful as it might be with other better-covered names. Even so, USAP did still beat the average sell-side revenue estimate by about 6%, and beat my own estimate by a little less (my expectations were higher).

Revenue rose almost 8% year over year and 18% quarter over quarter, with volume driving the majority of the yoy improvement (up 5%). USAP saw 12% growth in its stainless steel business, which generates about three-quarters of the company’s revenue. Specialty alloy revenue rose 9%, modestly outperforming the higher-margin premium alloy business which grew 7%.

Margins were disappointing, but I’m not overly troubled about it. Gross margin declined 440bp from the year-ago period on an adjusted basis, but rose 110bp sequentially. USAP management blamed “misaligned” surcharges for the margin pressure, as the company had to contend with some volatility in input prices like nickel and molybdenum. With that, adjusted EBITDA declined 23% from the year-ago period, but rose 23% sequentially.

Aerospace Is The Driver

At close to 70% of revenue and with revenue growth of 23%, aerospace is an increasingly important market for USAP. For those who don’t follow the alloy space closely, this is not uncommon – aerospace is a key market for others like Allegheny and Carpenter as well. Boeing’s issues with the MAX aircraft have certainly caused some ripple effects through the industry, but Boeing is expecting to increase monthly production by roughly a third over the next year, and many suppliers like General Electric (GE) and United Technologies (UTX) are preparing for this growth by qualifying suppliers and placing orders. To that end, USAP’s backlog rose 12% yoy in the quarter.

Power was surprisingly strong in terms of growth (up 39%), but it makes up less than 5% of overall revenue. Maintenance and parts spending is helping the business now, and I do believe that the thermal power business (turbines) has bottomed out. I mention this primarily because power gen was once a low-to-mid-teens contributor to USAP’s revenue mix, and this may be an overlooked recovery/growth opportunity over the next few years.

Oil/gas was down 1% in the quarter (a little more than 10% of sales), which I consider a fairly good result given overall trends in upstream spending. Heavy industry and general industrial were both down sharply (20% and 48%, respectively), neither of which was surprising to me in the context of slowing industrial end-markets like autos and heavy machinery. While autos, trucks, and off-road machinery could all be weak for at least a few more quarters, I’m not too worried about the longer-term picture – auto companies in particular will need to spend on tooling for new hybrid and EV production lines.

Waiting For Premium To Shine

Aerospace is the key end-market driver for USAP, but the company’s premium alloy business (vacuum induction melt or VIM) at North Jackson is the key internal/segment driver. VIM alloy products can sell for 2.5x to 3x (or more) more than stainless alloys, and with better margins at scale. Investors have long waited for USAP’s premium mix to exceed 20%, and premium alloy sales did exceed 18% of total alloy sales this quarter.

Still, there’s a long way for management to go. Capacity utilization at North Jackson is just 50%, and for many metals companies that’s a roughly break-even point for gross margins. Things get a lot more interesting as capacity utilization moves into the mid-60%’s, though, and I believe that is at least a plausible target for USAP as aerospace production ramps up in 2020. That said, the company has only added one new customer approval since the end of 2018 and one new product, so there’s still some uncertainty and risk here.

The Outlook

I haven’t really made any meaningful changes to my model, as a slight upward adjustment to 2019 revenue and a small downward GM adjustment don’t have much impact on overall valuation. The biggest change from a valuation perspective is just moving the 12-month forward EBITDA forward another quarter, as I do continue to expect a meaningful ramp in EBITDA and free cash flow over the next three years.

My discounted cash flow-based fair value is still around $17 (assuming low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth and a long-term mid-single-digit average FCF margin), while my EBITDA-based fair value moves toward $19 with a roughly 6.5x forward multiple. If USAP can maintain strong backlog growth and start showing better margin leverage, I believe upward rerating on that multiple is certainly possible.

The Bottom Line

USAP isn’t as cheap as it was, obviously, but I don’t think the story is played out either. Not to beat it into the ground, but a great deal is riding on the company securing good order flow for its premium alloy business – if North Jackson utilization can move into the 60%’s (or higher), these shares can still generate attractive returns from here. I think strength in aerospace can support that story, but investors should note that this has been the bull thesis on USAP for quite a while already.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.