Gulfport Energy: Hoping For $2.75 Natural Gas

That would allow it to reduce its leverage to around 2.0x by the end of 2022, assuming $2.75 natural gas in 2022.

It likely needs natural gas to average around $2.75 or more between 2020 and 2022 though.

With its next note maturity in May 2023, Gulfport has some time.

This would result in Gulfport having a bit of cash burn in 2020 if it wanted to maintain production.

Gulfport Energy's (GPOR) stock continues to sink due to low natural gas prices, as the 2020 strip has dropped below $2.40 now. This puts Gulfport in the position of potentially having some cash burn in 2020 if it wants to maintain production levels.

Gulfport's notes don't start maturing until 2023, so low gas prices in 2020 probably won't be fatal to it as long as prices rebound in 2021. Gulfport appears to need Henry Hub natural gas prices to average around $2.75 or more between 2020 and 2022 in order to bring its leverage down to 2.0x or under at the end of 2022.

Asset Sales

Gulfport recently closed on a couple of minor asset sales. It sold its remaining interest in Tatex Thailand II (with no associated production) for $1.9 million in cash.

Gulfport also sold its Southern Louisiana assets (West Cote Blanche Bay Field) for total consideration of $54.1 million. This includes $29 million in plugging and abandonment liabilities though, and another $6.8 million is contingent on commodity prices exceeding certain thresholds over the next two years.

Gulfport's Southern Louisiana assets produced around 1,500 BOEPD (100% oil) in the first half of 2019 and appeared to have fixed lease operating expenses that were close to $35 per barrel.

Gulfport In 2020 At Current Strip Prices

I am going to look at Gulfport's 2020 outlook based on it maintaining production at 1,380 MMcfe per day, and with its divested Southern Louisiana oil production replaced with production of natural gas and NGLs. Gulfport's oil percentage is expected to be approximately 2.3% going forward.

At current strip prices (including around $2.39 natural gas) and 2019 differentials, Gulfport would end up with $1.042 billion in oil and gas revenue, while its hedges add another $43 million in value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 456,377,938 $1.81 $826 NGLs (Barrels) 5,916,010 $20.00 $118 Oil (Barrels) 1,971,000 $49.75 $98 Hedge Value $43 Total Revenue $1,085

The Southern Louisiana divestiture helps reduce Gulfport's LOE by a bit, and I've also assumed that Gulfport can maintain 2019 production levels in 2020 with a slightly lower ($560 million versus $582 million) capex budget.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $280 LOE $66 Production Taxes $26 G&A $50 Interest $129 CapEx $560 Total Expenses $1,111

This results in a projection that Gulfport will have around $26 million in cash burn in 2020 if it wants to maintain production levels.

While that amount of cash burn is not bad (and Gulfport would probably be able to achieve neutral cash flow if it let production decrease by a marginal amount such as 1% to 2%), it would mean a wasted year as it inches closer to its 2023 to 2026 debt maturities. After its recent debt repurchases ($105 million in notes for $80 million in cash), it has around $1.945 billion in 2023 to 2026 notes remaining, which would (not including credit facility borrowings) be around 2.9x its 2020 EBITDAX in this current strip price scenario.

Gulfport In 2020 At $2.75 Natural Gas

Gulfport mentioned on its Q2 2019 conference call that it believes that 2020 gas prices will end up more in the $2.60 to $2.90 range. If natural gas ends up at $2.75 in 2020 and the other inputs remain the same, Gulfport would end up at $1.211 billion in oil and gas revenue, while its hedges add another $17 million in positive value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 456,377,938 $2.18 $995 NGLs (Barrels) 5,916,010 $20.00 $118 Oil (Barrels) 1,971,000 $49.75 $98 Hedge Value $17 Total Revenue $1,228

In this scenario, Gulfport's cash expenditures would end up at $1.115 billion, so it would generate $113 million in positive cash flow in 2020 if it maintained production levels.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $280 LOE $66 Production Taxes $30 G&A $50 Interest $129 CapEx $560 Total Expenses $1,115

Those natural gas prices would allow Gulfport to either put some money towards production growth or towards debt reduction. In this scenario, Gulfport's leverage would potentially be reduced to 2.3x by the end of 2020, keeping it on a path that gives it a solid chance of dealing with its 2023 to 2026 debt maturities.

Gulfport could also do more share repurchases, although reducing its share count isn't much use if it can't deal with its debt in a few years. Gulfport's debt is trading in the low-to-mid 70s, giving it more potential opportunities for repurchasing debt.

Conclusion

The strip prices for 2020 currently suggests that Gulfport would have a small amount of cash burn if it wanted to maintain production levels. Gulfport's nearest note maturity is in May 2023, so sub-$2.40 benchmark natural gas prices for one year probably isn't fatal. However, it does incrementally increase Gulfport's challenges with dealing with its 2023 to 2026 debt. At $2.75 natural gas in 2020, Gulfport's cash flow would improve by around $139 million compared to $2.39 natural gas. This improvement (between those two prices) would rise to around $165 million without hedges.

Over several years, this would have a significant effect on Gulfport's situation, as the difference between $2.39 natural gas and $2.75 natural gas between 2020 and 2022 would be close to $500 million.

Gulfport probably needs Henry Hub natural gas prices to average at least $2.75 between 2020 and 2022. At that price, Gulfport would generate around $100 million in positive cash flow per year without hedges and would see its leverage reduced to around 2.0x by the end of 2022 (based on $2.75 natural gas in 2022).

