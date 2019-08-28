Greystone Logistics- What Item Will Still Be Needed By 2050?

If consolidation happens, and GLGI is acquired, it should be at least at $2.70 (390% upside).

Pallets may be boring products, but the industry is growing at 5% annually until 2026 and is here to stay.

Pallets. Yes, that boring item will still exist when the robots take over the world. Robotization, drones and artificial intelligence will remain dependent on pallets to move items from A to B. The shape of pallets, features and interaction with pallets may change, but pallets will still exist. Think about an Amazon (AMZN) warehouse. Those warehouses use many robots, but those robots still use the pallets to move merchandise. That is the reason that the pallet industry will stay and in fact is growing.

Greystone Logistics (OTCQB:GLGI) is an over-the-counter, illiquid, unfollowed microcap company that produces plastic pallets. The stock trades at $0.56, way below its intrinsic value of $2.00 per share. In this article, I will go over the investment opportunity and its company-specific risks.

Company

GLGI is a pallet producer in the USA. GLGI produces pallets from recyclable plastic. While plastic pallets cost 3 to 7 times more than wooden pallets, plastic pallets are safer and cheaper once you consider the entire lifecycle. The company is still relatively small running 15 lines and having an enterprise value of just 46MM.

While GLGI quadrupled revenues in the last 10 years, the stock has just doubled.

I think the reason for that is three-fold. First, the company is very small. With a market cap of 16MM and enterprise value of 46MM. Not many institutional investors can invest in the stock even if they want to. Unless, the fund is smaller than 100MM, investing in GLGI’s stock is unattractive. Also, management owns 40% decreasing the free float so some institutional investors cannot invest due to liquidity requirements by their funds. Furthermore, GLGI’s stock trades over-the-counter and is considered a penny stock by Interactive Brokers, so some institutional investors are not allowed to own GLGI’s stock due to the fund’s mandate. Secondly, three clients represent three-quarters of revenues. Finally, GLGI’s governance could be improved. It has a small board, same auditor since 2007 and too many related transactions with the CEO.

While GLGI operates in a very competitive market, I believe GLGI has a moat regarding its credits program. GLGI gives credit to clients for the damaged pallets. GLGI benefits by locking up the clients, while the clients benefit by decreasing the cost of future purchases, effectively lowering the pallet price. This creates a switching cost for clients, if the client decides to change suppliers, it would lose the unused credits.

Currently, the competition provides a 3- to 5-year guarantee or a refund for damaged pallets on delivery but I haven’t found any program similar to GLGI’s. Even if the competition adopts a similar credit program, I think the current clients are locked-in with GLGI.

Gross margin has been pretty volatile for GLGI. That is typical of smaller plastic companies, especially if they rely on a few large clients. Changeovers are the main reason for downtime in such plants, the higher the downtime, the lower the margin. Thus, the more products per line, more changeovers to the new molds per line and the longer the downtime. GLGI is addressing this problem by running seven lines constantly for the main pallet (40”x48”) and using the rest for the other products. In the perfect scenario, each line would be dedicated to a pallet. For that to happen, GLGI would need to increase the demand of each pallet model to justify not changing the mold on the line. Also, GLGI could improve line profitability by decreasing the type of pallets it offers its clients, but this is a very risky move. Another benefit of SKU reduction would be the simplification of the process. Lately, margins have been suffering due to a new pallet required by iGPS that is more labor-intensive.

As labor is one of the main costs, robotization could enhance margins. Two issues with robotization are the investment requirements and the learning curve. When robotizing a line, GLGI would require capital to purchase the robot (unless it is leased) and to pay the severance packages as less manual labor is required. Secondly, always when introducing a new process, there is a learning curve, that learning curve tends to be longer for the first robot and decreases as more robots are introduced to the plant.

The company is targeting a 20% gross margin, to achieve that, the company would need to both reduce downtime and increase robotization. It would be pretty hard to achieve that goal by just robotizing or reducing downtime, both initiatives are required.

Industry & Competition

GLGI claims that it only has 3 large competitors and 10 smaller ones, however, there seem to be more than 50 players in the US market. Keep in mind that TriEnda is owned by the CEO of GLGI and iGPS is a client of GLGI.

The pallet industry in the US is estimated to be 2.6 billion units of which 86% are wooden pallets. Due to exports and automatization of processes (think Amazon warehouses), the industry is forecasted to grow 5% annually till 2026. Also, 10% to 20% of pallets are lost per year in transportation or in warehouses and need to be replaced.

Also, the industry is preferring plastic pallets over wooden ones. The lack of nails in plastic pallets makes them safer. Almost half the lumber in the US is used to make pallets and plastic pallets seem more environmentally friendly. Also, wooden pallets used for exports need to be fumigated making plastic pallets cheaper.

While a wooden pallet may cost $6 to $15, a recyclable plastic pallet costs $38 to $45. However, if you take into account that plastic pallets could last as much as 10 times longer than wooden ones, wooden pallets become more expensive over the entire lifecycle.

This is my forecast on the pallet industry till 2030. Note that even by 2030 around half the pallets in circulation will still be wooden pallets but plastic pallets will represent 40% of the market as I assume more of the purchased pallets would be plastic pallets.

Source: Author estimates

Also, note that the average price per pallet does not increase much (3% over 12 years). However, the price per type of pallet changes significantly. First, “other” pallets include metal, corrugated and other specialized pallets. The average is driven by steel and aluminum pallets that cost $200 and upwards. Plastic pallets will keep decreasing mainly due to the competitive environment. I expect that by 2030, plastic pallet producers will barely earn the cost of capital as competition will force them to decrease prices. Talking to industry experts, they believe a price of $20 per plastic pallet by 2030 is realistic according to the technological trends that they see in the market. Finally, wooden pallet prices will decrease as well but at a slower rate than plastic pallet prices. As plastic pallets become more affordable, wooden pallet prices have to decrease as well to incentivize clients not to switch.

Source: Author estimates.

This gives me an industry that grows at 5% annually till 2026 and at 2% onwards, in line with the forecasted industry growth.

Valuation

Based on the industry assumptions in the previous chapter, the plastic pallet industry was around 6.2bn USD in 2018 and could grow to 31.2bn USD by 2030. If we assume the GLGI market share of that industry constant at 0.9%, revenues could grow to 281m USD by 2030.

Source: Author estimates

The following are my assumptions for the rest of the DCF model.

Source: Author estimates

Based on those assumptions, the DCF gives a value of $2.00 per share based on a WACC of 11.7%. The WACC is on the high side of such a company as I require a higher premium for less liquid names that trade over the counter. But in the scenario that GLGI gains market share, I expect the share price to increase another $1.50-$3.00 per 100bps gain in market share.

However, there is a high chance the company is swallowed up. The industry is fragmented with more than 50 players in the USA alone. Similar to what happened in other industries, when the market is competitive, fragmented and compete on price, a consolidation eventually happens. We have seen it in various sectors such as the financial sector in the USA and the sugar sector in Brazil.

The acquisition price for GLGI should be at least 9.6x EBITDA 2020 which implies $2.70 per share. Below are the details behind the assumptions.

Source: Author estimates

Risks

The two main company-specific risks are regarding the clients' concentration and potential capital misallocation.

Client concentration is very high.

GLGI should diversify clients as three-quarters of revenues depend on its three largest clients.

Capital Misallocation.

So far management has demonstrated to be a diligent capital allocator. As I mentioned above, I believe that consolidation in the market will happen, it is a matter of time. GLGI may be acquired (great outcome) or GLGI’s management may decide to consolidate the market (most likely a bad outcome). There are countless examples of companies that go on a buying spree that end up restructuring as they either paid too much for the target companies or were not able to consolidate the operations properly. Recent examples that come to mind are HZN and GTT (by the way, here is my article on HZN which has doubled since I published the article). In a low (or even negative) interest rate environment, consolidation may be stimulated by the free/cheap money in the market.

Catalysts

Besides the revenue diversification and margin improvement, I see a third company-specific catalyst that may help the stock reach its intrinsic value. That catalyst is an improvement in the governance at the company. GLGI could easily enhance the governance by reducing the related party transactions, rotating auditors and inviting more independent directors to its board.

Several related transactions with the CEO and management.

It is common that in such small companies, there are related party transactions, but in the case of GLGI, it seems above average. Yorktown Management & Financial Services, LLC (“Yorktown”) is fully owned by GLGI’s CEO. Yorktown leases some of the equipment GLGI utilizes such as grinders and extruders at a weekly rate of $27,500 ($1.4m a year). I believe the implied rate in the lease is too high. Also, Greystone leases office space from Yorktown at $4,000 per month. Thirdly, at the end of 2018, Yorktown and GLGI entered into a sales-leaseback of some equipment at an implied rate of 8.25%. While it does not seem too high, it is higher than the current cost of debt.

Source: 8-k, page 8

Besides GLGI, the CEO is the controller of TriEnda Holdings, L.L.C. (“TriEnda”). Sometimes GLGI purchases materials from TriEnda, while the amount is insignificant ($42,349 in 2019), I am more concerned that TriEnda sells pallets as well. The best solution would be to merge both companies or for GLGI to “buy” the pallet business from TriEnda.

Same auditor since 2007.

HoganTaylor LLP has been the auditor of GLGI since 2007. While HoganTaylor is a reputable firm and I haven't found any bad practices regarding the firm, having the same auditor for more than a decade is not the best practice. In general, you want to rotate auditors every 5 years.

A small board of directors with just one apparent independent director.

The board consists of four members; Warren Kruger (NYSE:CEO), William Rahhal (NASDAQ:CFO), Robert B. Rosene, Jr. (owner of 50% of the preferred shares, the CEO owns the remaining 50%) and Larry LeBarre.

Conclusion

GLGI is definitely an interesting company in a growing industry. Pallets will not go away with technology, you will always need them. GLGI has been growing top-line +20% annually. If GLGI maintains its market share, the stock should easily approach $2.00. For each 100bps gain in market share, the stock is worth another $1.50-$3.00. Finally, I believe a consolidation will happen in the market, the question you have to ask yourself is whether GLGI will be the acquirer or acquired.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.